MJF Reveals Some Of The Acts Of Bigotry He's Endured As A Jewish Person

MJF recently sat down with The Algemeiner, where he spoke about a lot of the bigotry that Jewish people still face to this day.

“It’s not the cool thing to talk about, cause we’re not the cool minority. I’m going to keep bringing it up, because I think it’s bulls***.”

On an incident with an Ohio wrestler:

“From Ohio … if you want to narrow it down. Did [the wrestler who keyed my car] think I was white, or did he think I was a Jew? I am a minority. Because millions of my people were viciously murdered simply because of our religious beliefs.”

On people who comment on MJF's perceived privelege:

“I’m a 5’9″ guy but I weigh 226, and that was through hard work and determination, and so many hours at the gym. And for someone to tweet at me — ‘you’re only in the position you’re in because you’re a straight white male, where’s the diversity’ — that made me really mad. Was I a straight, white male when all the kids put gum on my locker and drew a swastika so I wouldn’t be able to get to my football uniform? Or was I a Jew?”

Finally, MJF closed with this: