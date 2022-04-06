Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

"Recently, I planned on retiring from the wrestling industry, which is something I never considered in my entire life. I’ve put my entire life into becoming the best professional wrestler I could be. I lost that part of myself and it brought on a lot of feelings of emptiness and sadness that I can’t even describe. I traveled the entire world to be good at this. Just like Owen Hart did. AEW is home to the best women’s division on the planet. I just qualified for the Owen Hart women’s tournament. For the first time ever, I can truly say that I am home."

She recently defeated The Bunny to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

During the most recent episode of AEW’s Road to Dynamite, Toni Storm revealed she almost retired from wrestling prior to joining AEW.

Toni Storm Says She Almost Left Pro Wrestling Prior To Joining AEW

Eric Bischoff Discusses Samoa Joe Joining ROH & AEW

Eric Bischoff discussed Samoa Joe joining ROH/AEW during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. “I love Samoa Joe. As a person, he[...] Apr 06 - Eric Bischoff discussed Samoa Joe joining ROH/AEW during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. “I love Samoa Joe. As a person, he[...]

Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite – Samoa Joe’s Appearing, Tables Match, More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The following match card has been announc[...] Apr 06 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The following match card has been announc[...]

Cody Rhodes Believes More AEW Stars Will Join WWE

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes believes more AEW stars will jump to WWE following his return at WrestleMania 38 this past weekend. During an interview wit[...] Apr 06 - WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes believes more AEW stars will jump to WWE following his return at WrestleMania 38 this past weekend. During an interview wit[...]

Legendary Scott Norton Returns NJPW For Windy City Riot

Scott Norton is making his return to NJPW to team with the Bullet Club for a 12-man tag team match at NJPW Windy City Riot. NJPW revealed that Norton[...] Apr 06 - Scott Norton is making his return to NJPW to team with the Bullet Club for a 12-man tag team match at NJPW Windy City Riot. NJPW revealed that Norton[...]

NXT 2.0 Star Accused Of Being Abusive, Photoed Giving Nazi Salute

At Saturday's NXT Stand & Deliver, Nash Carter won his second NXT Tag Team Championship with Wes Lee, but behind closed doors the NXT 2.0 star is [...] Apr 06 - At Saturday's NXT Stand & Deliver, Nash Carter won his second NXT Tag Team Championship with Wes Lee, but behind closed doors the NXT 2.0 star is [...]

WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers For April 8 Episode

This week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up was taped in advance at the WWE Performance Center Orlando, Florida prior to tonight's NXT 2.0. Check o[...] Apr 05 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up was taped in advance at the WWE Performance Center Orlando, Florida prior to tonight's NXT 2.0. Check o[...]

Title Change On Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are the new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions having defeated Raquel Gonzalez and Dakot[...] Apr 05 - Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are the new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions having defeated Raquel Gonzalez and Dakot[...]

NXT UK Tag Team Pretty Deadly Join NXT 2.0 With New Ring Names

The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly (Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley) debuted on tonight’s NXT 2.0 with new ring names. Howley will [...] Apr 05 - The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly (Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley) debuted on tonight’s NXT 2.0 with new ring names. Howley will [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results - April 5, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (April 5, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.[...] Apr 05 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (April 5, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.[...]

AEW Dark Results (April 5th 2022)

Ryan Nemeth defeated Chandler Hopkins via Pinfall (3:57) Sonny Kiss defeated JP Harlow via Pinfall (1:56) Abadon defeated Hyena He[...] Apr 05 - Ryan Nemeth defeated Chandler Hopkins via Pinfall (3:57) Sonny Kiss defeated JP Harlow via Pinfall (1:56) Abadon defeated Hyena He[...]

Gunther Comments On "Uproar" His Change Has Caused

WWE NXT 2.0 star Gunther was interviewed recently by Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com and touched on his ring name being changed from WALTER and the u[...] Apr 05 - WWE NXT 2.0 star Gunther was interviewed recently by Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com and touched on his ring name being changed from WALTER and the u[...]

ROH Supercard of Honor Delivers Over 20,000 Pay-Per-View Buys

ROH Supercard of Honor took place on Friday night and it was reportedly a big success on pay-per-view. This was also the first show under the leaders[...] Apr 05 - ROH Supercard of Honor took place on Friday night and it was reportedly a big success on pay-per-view. This was also the first show under the leaders[...]

Two WWE NXT 2.0 Producers Involved With RAW Match

NXT producers Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom produced a match on this past Monday's WWE RAW. During this week's flagship broadcast, Bron Breakker defe[...] Apr 05 - NXT producers Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom produced a match on this past Monday's WWE RAW. During this week's flagship broadcast, Bron Breakker defe[...]

Samoa Joe Will Be Part of Both ROH and AEW Roster

Samoa Joe is set to be part of both the AEW and ROH rosters. Tony Khan has confirmed the news during the ROH Supercard of Honor post-event media scru[...] Apr 05 - Samoa Joe is set to be part of both the AEW and ROH rosters. Tony Khan has confirmed the news during the ROH Supercard of Honor post-event media scru[...]

Alexa Bliss Was Not Brought In For WWE WrestleMania Weekend

PWInsider is reporting that Alexa Bliss did not fly to Dallas for WrestleMania week. WWE normally brings all rostered talent out to WrestleMania rega[...] Apr 05 - PWInsider is reporting that Alexa Bliss did not fly to Dallas for WrestleMania week. WWE normally brings all rostered talent out to WrestleMania rega[...]

Randy Orton Reflects On Liking His Tag Partner Riddle At First

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Randy Orton discussed not liking his tag team partner Riddle at first and reflects on his early enc[...] Apr 05 - During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Randy Orton discussed not liking his tag team partner Riddle at first and reflects on his early enc[...]

Filming Reportedly Begins On Major New A&E WWE Docuseries

PWInsider is reporting that the WWE has started filming the upcoming A&E docuseries, WWE Rivals over WrestleMania Weekend. The followi[...] Apr 05 - PWInsider is reporting that the WWE has started filming the upcoming A&E docuseries, WWE Rivals over WrestleMania Weekend. The followi[...]

WWE Changed NXT Championship Plans For Dolph Ziggler Hours Prior To Monday's RAW

On Monday's WWE RAW, Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to win back the NXT Championship, however, this wasn't always the plan as the company wanted[...] Apr 05 - On Monday's WWE RAW, Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to win back the NXT Championship, however, this wasn't always the plan as the company wanted[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces 'Citrus Brawl' Tapings For May

IMPACT Wrestling has announced new taping dates for May. The promotion will hold a “Citrus Brawl” set of tapings at the Osceola Heritage [...] Apr 05 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced new taping dates for May. The promotion will hold a “Citrus Brawl” set of tapings at the Osceola Heritage [...]

WWE RAW Draws Highest Viewership In 15 Months For WrestleMania 38 Fallout

The viewership for Monday's April 4 edition of WWE RAW on USA Network featuring all the WrestleMania 38 fallout has been revealed. Brandon Thurston o[...] Apr 05 - The viewership for Monday's April 4 edition of WWE RAW on USA Network featuring all the WrestleMania 38 fallout has been revealed. Brandon Thurston o[...]

Jerry Lawler Returning To WWE RAW Commentary Next Week

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will be returning to the announce desk for WWE RAW starting next week. Lawler is set to fill in for Corey Graves while[...] Apr 05 - WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will be returning to the announce desk for WWE RAW starting next week. Lawler is set to fill in for Corey Graves while[...]

Brackets For PROGRESS Wrestling Atlas Tournament Revealed

PROGRESS Wrestling has announced the eight participants in the upcoming Atlas Tournament, which is slated to begin at Chapter 132 on April 17th and co[...] Apr 05 - PROGRESS Wrestling has announced the eight participants in the upcoming Atlas Tournament, which is slated to begin at Chapter 132 on April 17th and co[...]

NWA Announces Match Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series airing at 6 pm ET on FITE TV.&nb[...] Apr 05 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series airing at 6 pm ET on FITE TV.&nb[...]