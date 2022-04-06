Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite – Samoa Joe’s Appearing, Tables Match, More

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Apr 06 - During the most recent episode of AEW’s Road to Dynamite, Toni Storm revealed she almost retired from wrestling prior to joining AEW. She recently defeated The Bunny to qualify for the Owen Har[...]
Apr 06 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The following match card has been announced for the broadcast: - New AEW/ROH star Samoa Jo[...]
Apr 06
Cody Rhodes Believes More AEW Stars Will Join WWE WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes believes more AEW stars will jump to WWE following his return at WrestleMania 38 this past weekend. During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Cody Rhodes had [...]
Apr 06 - Scott Norton is making his return to NJPW to team with the Bullet Club for a 12-man tag team match at NJPW Windy City Riot. NJPW revealed that Norton is partnering with Chris Bey, the Good Brothers, [...]
Apr 06 - At Saturday's NXT Stand & Deliver, Nash Carter won his second NXT Tag Team Championship with Wes Lee, but behind closed doors the NXT 2.0 star is dealing with rather personal issues with his wife [...]
Apr 05
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers For April 8 Episode This week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up was taped in advance at the WWE Performance Center Orlando, Florida prior to tonight's NXT 2.0. Check out the spoilers below: - Javier Bernal defeated G[...]
Apr 05
Title Change On Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are the new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions having defeated Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai. Wendy Choo try to interfere to assist Kai [...]
Apr 05 - The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly (Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley) debuted on tonight’s NXT 2.0 with new ring names. Howley will now be going by "Elton Prince" and Stoker going by[...]
Apr 05
WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results - April 5, 2022 WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (April 5, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. New NXT Champion Bron Breakker Address[...]
Apr 05
AEW Dark Results (April 5th 2022) Ryan Nemeth defeated Chandler Hopkins via Pinfall (3:57) Sonny Kiss defeated JP Harlow via Pinfall (1:56) Abadon defeated Hyena Hera via Pinfall (1:35) Cezar Bononi & [...]
Apr 05 - WWE NXT 2.0 star Gunther was interviewed recently by Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com and touched on his ring name being changed from WALTER and the uproar it has caused among his fans. “If i[...]
Apr 05 - ROH Supercard of Honor took place on Friday night and it was reportedly a big success on pay-per-view. This was also the first show under the leadership and booking of AEW President Tony Khan who boo[...]
Apr 05
Two WWE NXT 2.0 Producers Involved With RAW Match NXT producers Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom produced a match on this past Monday's WWE RAW. During this week's flagship broadcast, Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to win the NXT Championship in [...]
Apr 05
Samoa Joe Will Be Part of Both ROH and AEW Roster Samoa Joe is set to be part of both the AEW and ROH rosters. Tony Khan has confirmed the news during the ROH Supercard of Honor post-event media scrum. Former WWE Superstar Joe made his ROH return o[...]
Apr 05 - PWInsider is reporting that Alexa Bliss did not fly to Dallas for WrestleMania week. WWE normally brings all rostered talent out to WrestleMania regardless of whether they are booked to compete, as t[...]
Apr 05 - On Monday's WWE RAW, Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to win back the NXT Championship, however, this wasn't always the plan as the company wanted Ziggler to hold on to the title for much longer.
Apr 05 - The viewership for Monday's April 4 edition of WWE RAW on USA Network featuring all the WrestleMania 38 fallout has been revealed. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting the show pulled [...]
Apr 05 - WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will be returning to the announce desk for WWE RAW starting next week. Lawler is set to fill in for Corey Graves while Graves is on his honeymoon with Carmella which is[...]
Apr 05 - PROGRESS Wrestling has announced the eight participants in the upcoming Atlas Tournament, which is slated to begin at Chapter 132 on April 17th and conclude with the semifinals and finals on Chapter 1[...]
Apr 05 - During a recent interview with Graham Matthews, Eric Bischoff discussed the difference between AEW and WWE and how social media would have impacted WWE vs. WCW back in the 90s. On the difference betw[...]