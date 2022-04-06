Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite – Samoa Joe’s Appearing, Tables Match, More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

The following match card has been announced for the broadcast:

- New AEW/ROH star Samoa Joe vs. Max Caster in the first qualifying match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. This will be Joe’s AEW debut

- Hikaru Shida vs. Julia Hart in the third qualifying match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. Winner joins Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter as confirmed entrants

- Shawn Dean vs. Shawn Spears

- Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole

- The Hardys vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a Tables Match

- FTR defends the AAA World Tag Team Titles and the ROH World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks