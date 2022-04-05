WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (April 5, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.
New NXT Champion Bron Breakker Addresses the NXT Universe
Breakker comes out to a great reaction but as he speaks, he begins to be heckled by a portion of the crowd. The crowd duels chants of "We want Ziggler!" and "No we don't!" He speaks of inducting his father and uncle into the Hall of Fame and is booed by the same hecklers. He then talks about highlights from WrestleMania weekend, which got him to thinking of two things--he's going to headline WrestleMania one day and he decided he wasn't going to "leave Texas without our NXT Championship!" He brags about beating Ziggler's ass, with about 75-80% of the crowd loving it and the rest heckling him. He's continued to be booed as he speaks. Finally out comes Imperium! WALTER and Breakker exchange words, setting up a match later tonight. We head to break. After the break, we're told it's official--Bron Breakker defends against WALTER tonight!
Tag Team Match: Imperium vs the Creed Brothers
We return to a tag match set up. Brutus Creed, the one who looks like he's de-masked Kane's son, spends the first two minutes in the match, weathering both Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel. Brutus brutally drives Marcel into the mat, leaving him holding his ribs. Julius tags in but wastes time standing around. Marcel suckers him and tags in Aichner. Aichner catches Creed's attempted cross body and powers up into a press from a squat and hits a rolling Samoan Driver. Aichner with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker to Julius, setting up for Barthel to re-enter the conflict. Julius takes Marcel down and tags in Brutus, and both Creeds begin to focus their attacks on Marcel's ribs. Brutus fights on both Imperium members briefly before the numbers game is too much. Fabian hits a scoop slam on Brutus and we go to break! During the break, Imperium continue to control the pace of the match. They effectively isolate Brutus throughout the break and use frequent tags to keep the freshest man in. Both men use strong strikes to pound away at the big man, and Aichner uses stiff snap suplexes and snapmares to take him down to the mat before working the neck and head. Brutus starts to fight back in a head-wrench, powering to a vertical base! Brutus throws elbows into Aichner but Aichner picks the legs and drops Brutus down to the canvas, this time latching on to Brutus' left ankle. Aichner wrenches the knee, using his own to put more pressure on the submission as the crowd claps loudly for the Creeds and we return from break! Both men make hot tags and Julius Creed clears house, dropkicking Aichner off the apron and dropping Marcel hard. Marcel screams while holding his knee. Julius uses a suplex to attempt a cover but Aichner makes the save. Aichner blocks a kick and lays out Julius with a lariat. Both superstars are down again. Both men rise but Julius is distracted by Aichner not standing on the apron. A bloody Barthel attacks Julius then hits a sliding dropkick. We're told there's some sort of miscommunication between Fabian Aichner and Marcel--who Vic Joseph routinely calls Martel--which causes Aichner to abandon Marcel. The Creeds capitalize on the confusion and take the win. Your Winners, the Creed Brothers!
Mystery Assailants Unmasked
As the Creeds celebrate, they're ambushed by two men in dark clothing and masks, wielding steel chairs. The mystery assailants are finally revealed to be NXT UK's Pretty Deadly!
New North American Champion Cameron Grimes Also Addresses the NXT Universe
Grimes begins to make his way through the back and we head to break! When we return, Grimes is announced and stills from Stand & Deliver are shown--including Elektra Lopez's own diving attack during the ladder title match. Grimes gets on the mic as the crowd rips off a "you deserve it" chant. Grimes is legit smiling and looks like he might cry. Ouch--a sizable amount of the audience chants back "no you don't"! NXT's got some haters in the audience tonight. Grimes states he knows his dead dad is staring down at him and grinning because "his boy did it." He recaps how it felt to stand on top of the ladder and win the match. Solo Sikoa makes his way out and congratulates Grimes, and praises his performance at Stand & Deliver. He tells Grimes that winning the title was cool "but now comes the hard part, when you gotta hold on to it." He states he came to NXT to face the best and points out that championships run all through his...bloodline. He then challenges Grimes for the title. Grimes respects Solo Sikoa, stating he can tell he sees in Solo's eyes that he is a man who fought every moment to get there. And to be who he claims he is, Grimes has to beat people just like Solo. "Uce...you're on." They shake hands and the crowd pops. Solo yanks Grimes in close and the two whisper sweet nothings in each other's face.
Backstage: Joe Gacy & Harland
Harland continues to evolve his look, now looking like the love child of Brock Lesnar and Sam Worthington. Gacy states that family is imperative to success and, as creepy music plays, states that a lack of family leads to destruction.
Backstage: Xyon Quin & Draco Anthony
Xyon passes Draco backstage, who just watched the Gacy vignette on tv, and somehow pisses off Draco. The two have some heated words as Xyon tries to explain that he's got Draco's back. Draco snaps back, leading Xyon to challenge him to a match. We head to break.
WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results - April 5, 2022 WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (April 5, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. New NXT Champion Bron Breakker Address[...]
Apr 05 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (April 5, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. New NXT Champion Bron Breakker Address[...]
Apr 05
AEW Dark Results (April 5th 2022) Ryan Nemeth defeated Chandler Hopkins via Pinfall (3:57) Sonny Kiss defeated JP Harlow via Pinfall (1:56) Abadon defeated Hyena Hera via Pinfall (1:35) Cezar Bononi & [...]
Apr 05 - Ryan Nemeth defeated Chandler Hopkins via Pinfall (3:57) Sonny Kiss defeated JP Harlow via Pinfall (1:56) Abadon defeated Hyena Hera via Pinfall (1:35) Cezar Bononi & [...]
Apr 05 - WWE NXT 2.0 star Gunther was interviewed recently by Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com and touched on his ring name being changed from WALTER and the uproar it has caused among his fans. “If i[...]
Apr 05 - ROH Supercard of Honor took place on Friday night and it was reportedly a big success on pay-per-view. This was also the first show under the leadership and booking of AEW President Tony Khan who boo[...]
Apr 05
Two WWE NXT 2.0 Producers Involved With RAW Match NXT producers Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom produced a match on this past Monday's WWE RAW. During this week's flagship broadcast, Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to win the NXT Championship in [...]
Apr 05 - NXT producers Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom produced a match on this past Monday's WWE RAW. During this week's flagship broadcast, Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to win the NXT Championship in [...]
Apr 05
Samoa Joe Will Be Part of Both ROH and AEW Roster Samoa Joe is set to be part of both the AEW and ROH rosters. Tony Khan has confirmed the news during the ROH Supercard of Honor post-event media scrum. Former WWE Superstar Joe made his ROH return o[...]
Apr 05 - Samoa Joe is set to be part of both the AEW and ROH rosters. Tony Khan has confirmed the news during the ROH Supercard of Honor post-event media scrum. Former WWE Superstar Joe made his ROH return o[...]
Apr 05 - PWInsider is reporting that Alexa Bliss did not fly to Dallas for WrestleMania week. WWE normally brings all rostered talent out to WrestleMania regardless of whether they are booked to compete, as t[...]
Apr 05 - On Monday's WWE RAW, Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to win back the NXT Championship, however, this wasn't always the plan as the company wanted Ziggler to hold on to the title for much longer.
[...]
Apr 05 - The viewership for Monday's April 4 edition of WWE RAW on USA Network featuring all the WrestleMania 38 fallout has been revealed. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting the show pulled [...]
Apr 05 - WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will be returning to the announce desk for WWE RAW starting next week. Lawler is set to fill in for Corey Graves while Graves is on his honeymoon with Carmella which is[...]
Apr 05 - PROGRESS Wrestling has announced the eight participants in the upcoming Atlas Tournament, which is slated to begin at Chapter 132 on April 17th and conclude with the semifinals and finals on Chapter 1[...]
Apr 05 - During a recent interview with Graham Matthews, Eric Bischoff discussed the difference between AEW and WWE and how social media would have impacted WWE vs. WCW back in the 90s. On the difference betw[...]
Apr 05
Title Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 WWE has announced a championship rematch for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles for tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. This past weekend at the NXT Stand & Deliver event, Raque[...]
Apr 05 - WWE has announced a championship rematch for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles for tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. This past weekend at the NXT Stand & Deliver event, Raque[...]
Apr 05 - AEW star Brody King is not happy with the teaming up of WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Damian Priest who are reported to be in the midst of setting up a new stable with two names rumored. King took a jab[...]
Apr 05
What WWE Has Planned For Next Week's RAW WWE has announced three matches ahead of next Monday’s RAW from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. - Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles - Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio - WWE Women’s Tag Team [...]
Apr 05 - WWE has announced three matches ahead of next Monday’s RAW from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. - Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles - Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio - WWE Women’s Tag Team [...]
Apr 05 - WWE has a long tradition of sending fans home happy after an event and Monday's "RAW After Mania" was no exception. Following the live broadcast on USA Network, the company held a dark match that fea[...]
Apr 04 - MVP has turned on his longtime friend Bobby Lashley. During Monday's WWE RAW, Omos came to the ring to set up a rematch with Lashley. MVP then delivered an impactful attack to Lashley allowing Omos t[...]
Apr 04
Bron Breakker Wins WWE NXT Championship On RAW A new WWE NXT Champion has been crowned. On Monday's WWER RAW, Dolph Ziggler brought his NXT title to the show this week and he once again put the title on the line against Bron Breakker. Prior to th[...]
Apr 04 - A new WWE NXT Champion has been crowned. On Monday's WWER RAW, Dolph Ziggler brought his NXT title to the show this week and he once again put the title on the line against Bron Breakker. Prior to th[...]
Apr 04 - After months of vignettes, Veer Mahaan made his presence felt during tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, viciously attacking Rey and Dominik Mysterio after Dominik had just suffered a loss to [...]
Apr 04 - Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw saw the long-awaited return of Elias. However, he has been repackaged with a new gimmick, claiming to be Elias's brother by the name of "Ezekiel." Is[...]
Apr 04
WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (April 4, 2022) The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Opening Video Package: WrestleMania 38 A video opens our sho[...]
Apr 04 - The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Opening Video Package: WrestleMania 38 A video opens our sho[...]