WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (April 5, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.

New NXT Champion Bron Breakker Addresses the NXT Universe

Breakker comes out to a great reaction but as he speaks, he begins to be heckled by a portion of the crowd. The crowd duels chants of "We want Ziggler!" and "No we don't!" He speaks of inducting his father and uncle into the Hall of Fame and is booed by the same hecklers. He then talks about highlights from WrestleMania weekend, which got him to thinking of two things--he's going to headline WrestleMania one day and he decided he wasn't going to "leave Texas without our NXT Championship!" He brags about beating Ziggler's ass, with about 75-80% of the crowd loving it and the rest heckling him. He's continued to be booed as he speaks. Finally out comes Imperium! WALTER and Breakker exchange words, setting up a match later tonight. We head to break. After the break, we're told it's official--Bron Breakker defends against WALTER tonight!

Tag Team Match: Imperium vs the Creed Brothers

We return to a tag match set up. Brutus Creed, the one who looks like he's de-masked Kane's son, spends the first two minutes in the match, weathering both Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel. Brutus brutally drives Marcel into the mat, leaving him holding his ribs. Julius tags in but wastes time standing around. Marcel suckers him and tags in Aichner. Aichner catches Creed's attempted cross body and powers up into a press from a squat and hits a rolling Samoan Driver. Aichner with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker to Julius, setting up for Barthel to re-enter the conflict. Julius takes Marcel down and tags in Brutus, and both Creeds begin to focus their attacks on Marcel's ribs. Brutus fights on both Imperium members briefly before the numbers game is too much. Fabian hits a scoop slam on Brutus and we go to break!

During the break, Imperium continue to control the pace of the match. They effectively isolate Brutus throughout the break and use frequent tags to keep the freshest man in. Both men use strong strikes to pound away at the big man, and Aichner uses stiff snap suplexes and snapmares to take him down to the mat before working the neck and head. Brutus starts to fight back in a head-wrench, powering to a vertical base! Brutus throws elbows into Aichner but Aichner picks the legs and drops Brutus down to the canvas, this time latching on to Brutus' left ankle. Aichner wrenches the knee, using his own to put more pressure on the submission as the crowd claps loudly for the Creeds and we return from break! Both men make hot tags and Julius Creed clears house, dropkicking Aichner off the apron and dropping Marcel hard. Marcel screams while holding his knee. Julius uses a suplex to attempt a cover but Aichner makes the save. Aichner blocks a kick and lays out Julius with a lariat. Both superstars are down again. Both men rise but Julius is distracted by Aichner not standing on the apron. A bloody Barthel attacks Julius then hits a sliding dropkick. We're told there's some sort of miscommunication between Fabian Aichner and Marcel--who Vic Joseph routinely calls Martel--which causes Aichner to abandon Marcel. The Creeds capitalize on the confusion and take the win.

Your Winners, the Creed Brothers!

Mystery Assailants Unmasked

As the Creeds celebrate, they're ambushed by two men in dark clothing and masks, wielding steel chairs. The mystery assailants are finally revealed to be NXT UK's Pretty Deadly!

New North American Champion Cameron Grimes Also Addresses the NXT Universe

Grimes begins to make his way through the back and we head to break! When we return, Grimes is announced and stills from Stand & Deliver are shown--including Elektra Lopez's own diving attack during the ladder title match. Grimes gets on the mic as the crowd rips off a "you deserve it" chant. Grimes is legit smiling and looks like he might cry. Ouch--a sizable amount of the audience chants back "no you don't"! NXT's got some haters in the audience tonight. Grimes states he knows his dead dad is staring down at him and grinning because "his boy did it." He recaps how it felt to stand on top of the ladder and win the match. Solo Sikoa makes his way out and congratulates Grimes, and praises his performance at Stand & Deliver. He tells Grimes that winning the title was cool "but now comes the hard part, when you gotta hold on to it." He states he came to NXT to face the best and points out that championships run all through his...bloodline. He then challenges Grimes for the title. Grimes respects Solo Sikoa, stating he can tell he sees in Solo's eyes that he is a man who fought every moment to get there. And to be who he claims he is, Grimes has to beat people just like Solo. "Uce...you're on." They shake hands and the crowd pops. Solo yanks Grimes in close and the two whisper sweet nothings in each other's face.

Backstage: Joe Gacy & Harland

Harland continues to evolve his look, now looking like the love child of Brock Lesnar and Sam Worthington. Gacy states that family is imperative to success and, as creepy music plays, states that a lack of family leads to destruction.

Backstage: Xyon Quin & Draco Anthony

Xyon passes Draco backstage, who just watched the Gacy vignette on tv, and somehow pisses off Draco. The two have some heated words as Xyon tries to explain that he's got Draco's back. Draco snaps back, leading Xyon to challenge him to a match. We head to break.

