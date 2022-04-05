Negative One with the assist tonight on #AEWDark ! ▶️ https://t.co/YWNaTsUFAI pic.twitter.com/tbCH2jJL8a

» More News From This Feed

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results - April 5, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (April 5, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. New NXT Champion Bron Breakker Address[...] Apr 05 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (April 5, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. New NXT Champion Bron Breakker Address[...]

AEW Dark Results (April 5th 2022)

Ryan Nemeth defeated Chandler Hopkins via Pinfall (3:57) Sonny Kiss defeated JP Harlow via Pinfall (1:56) Abadon defeated Hyena Hera via Pinfall (1:35) Cezar Bononi & [...] Apr 05 - Ryan Nemeth defeated Chandler Hopkins via Pinfall (3:57) Sonny Kiss defeated JP Harlow via Pinfall (1:56) Abadon defeated Hyena Hera via Pinfall (1:35) Cezar Bononi & [...]

Gunther Comments On "Uproar" His Change Has Caused

WWE NXT 2.0 star Gunther was interviewed recently by Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com and touched on his ring name being changed from WALTER and the uproar it has caused among his fans. “If i[...] Apr 05 - WWE NXT 2.0 star Gunther was interviewed recently by Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com and touched on his ring name being changed from WALTER and the uproar it has caused among his fans. “If i[...]

ROH Supercard of Honor Delivers Over 20,000 Pay-Per-View Buys

ROH Supercard of Honor took place on Friday night and it was reportedly a big success on pay-per-view. This was also the first show under the leadership and booking of AEW President Tony Khan who boo[...] Apr 05 - ROH Supercard of Honor took place on Friday night and it was reportedly a big success on pay-per-view. This was also the first show under the leadership and booking of AEW President Tony Khan who boo[...]

Two WWE NXT 2.0 Producers Involved With RAW Match

NXT producers Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom produced a match on this past Monday's WWE RAW. During this week's flagship broadcast, Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to win the NXT Championship in [...] Apr 05 - NXT producers Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom produced a match on this past Monday's WWE RAW. During this week's flagship broadcast, Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to win the NXT Championship in [...]

Samoa Joe Will Be Part of Both ROH and AEW Roster

Samoa Joe is set to be part of both the AEW and ROH rosters. Tony Khan has confirmed the news during the ROH Supercard of Honor post-event media scrum. Former WWE Superstar Joe made his ROH return o[...] Apr 05 - Samoa Joe is set to be part of both the AEW and ROH rosters. Tony Khan has confirmed the news during the ROH Supercard of Honor post-event media scrum. Former WWE Superstar Joe made his ROH return o[...]

Alexa Bliss Was Not Brought In For WWE WrestleMania Weekend

PWInsider is reporting that Alexa Bliss did not fly to Dallas for WrestleMania week. WWE normally brings all rostered talent out to WrestleMania regardless of whether they are booked to compete, as t[...] Apr 05 - PWInsider is reporting that Alexa Bliss did not fly to Dallas for WrestleMania week. WWE normally brings all rostered talent out to WrestleMania regardless of whether they are booked to compete, as t[...]

Randy Orton Reflects On Liking His Tag Partner Riddle At First

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Randy Orton discussed not liking his tag team partner Riddle at first and reflects on his early encounters. “I’m shredded right now, a[...] Apr 05 - During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Randy Orton discussed not liking his tag team partner Riddle at first and reflects on his early encounters. “I’m shredded right now, a[...]

Filming Reportedly Begins On Major New A&E WWE Docuseries

PWInsider is reporting that the WWE has started filming the upcoming A&E docuseries, WWE Rivals over WrestleMania Weekend. The following describes what the series intends to explore: [...] Apr 05 - PWInsider is reporting that the WWE has started filming the upcoming A&E docuseries, WWE Rivals over WrestleMania Weekend. The following describes what the series intends to explore: [...]

WWE Changed NXT Championship Plans For Dolph Ziggler Hours Prior To Monday's RAW

On Monday's WWE RAW, Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to win back the NXT Championship, however, this wasn't always the plan as the company wanted Ziggler to hold on to the title for much longer. [...] Apr 05 - On Monday's WWE RAW, Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to win back the NXT Championship, however, this wasn't always the plan as the company wanted Ziggler to hold on to the title for much longer. [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces 'Citrus Brawl' Tapings For May

IMPACT Wrestling has announced new taping dates for May. The promotion will hold a “Citrus Brawl” set of tapings at the Osceola Heritage Park – Event Center in Kissimmee, Florida, o[...] Apr 05 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced new taping dates for May. The promotion will hold a “Citrus Brawl” set of tapings at the Osceola Heritage Park – Event Center in Kissimmee, Florida, o[...]

WWE RAW Draws Highest Viewership In 15 Months For WrestleMania 38 Fallout

The viewership for Monday's April 4 edition of WWE RAW on USA Network featuring all the WrestleMania 38 fallout has been revealed. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting the show pulled [...] Apr 05 - The viewership for Monday's April 4 edition of WWE RAW on USA Network featuring all the WrestleMania 38 fallout has been revealed. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting the show pulled [...]

Jerry Lawler Returning To WWE RAW Commentary Next Week

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will be returning to the announce desk for WWE RAW starting next week. Lawler is set to fill in for Corey Graves while Graves is on his honeymoon with Carmella which is[...] Apr 05 - WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will be returning to the announce desk for WWE RAW starting next week. Lawler is set to fill in for Corey Graves while Graves is on his honeymoon with Carmella which is[...]

Brackets For PROGRESS Wrestling Atlas Tournament Revealed

PROGRESS Wrestling has announced the eight participants in the upcoming Atlas Tournament, which is slated to begin at Chapter 132 on April 17th and conclude with the semifinals and finals on Chapter 1[...] Apr 05 - PROGRESS Wrestling has announced the eight participants in the upcoming Atlas Tournament, which is slated to begin at Chapter 132 on April 17th and conclude with the semifinals and finals on Chapter 1[...]

NWA Announces Match Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series airing at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. Check out the matches: NWA Worlds Heavywei[...] Apr 05 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series airing at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. Check out the matches: NWA Worlds Heavywei[...]

Eric Bischoff On How Social Media Would Have Impacted WWE vs. WCW

During a recent interview with Graham Matthews, Eric Bischoff discussed the difference between AEW and WWE and how social media would have impacted WWE vs. WCW back in the 90s. On the difference betw[...] Apr 05 - During a recent interview with Graham Matthews, Eric Bischoff discussed the difference between AEW and WWE and how social media would have impacted WWE vs. WCW back in the 90s. On the difference betw[...]

Title Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a championship rematch for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles for tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. This past weekend at the NXT Stand & Deliver event, Raque[...] Apr 05 - WWE has announced a championship rematch for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles for tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. This past weekend at the NXT Stand & Deliver event, Raque[...]

AEW Star Takes A Shot At Newly Formed Edge & Damian Priest WWE Stable

AEW star Brody King is not happy with the teaming up of WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Damian Priest who are reported to be in the midst of setting up a new stable with two names rumored. King took a jab[...] Apr 05 - AEW star Brody King is not happy with the teaming up of WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Damian Priest who are reported to be in the midst of setting up a new stable with two names rumored. King took a jab[...]

What WWE Has Planned For Next Week's RAW

WWE has announced three matches ahead of next Monday’s RAW from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. - Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles - Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio - WWE Women’s Tag Team [...] Apr 05 - WWE has announced three matches ahead of next Monday’s RAW from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. - Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles - Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio - WWE Women’s Tag Team [...]

The Rock's Mom Involved In Off-Air Match With Cody Rhodes On RAW

WWE has a long tradition of sending fans home happy after an event and Monday's "RAW After Mania" was no exception. Following the live broadcast on USA Network, the company held a dark match that fea[...] Apr 05 - WWE has a long tradition of sending fans home happy after an event and Monday's "RAW After Mania" was no exception. Following the live broadcast on USA Network, the company held a dark match that fea[...]

MVP Shockingly Turns On Bobby Lashley During WWE RAW

MVP has turned on his longtime friend Bobby Lashley. During Monday's WWE RAW, Omos came to the ring to set up a rematch with Lashley. MVP then delivered an impactful attack to Lashley allowing Omos t[...] Apr 04 - MVP has turned on his longtime friend Bobby Lashley. During Monday's WWE RAW, Omos came to the ring to set up a rematch with Lashley. MVP then delivered an impactful attack to Lashley allowing Omos t[...]

Bron Breakker Wins WWE NXT Championship On RAW

A new WWE NXT Champion has been crowned. On Monday's WWER RAW, Dolph Ziggler brought his NXT title to the show this week and he once again put the title on the line against Bron Breakker. Prior to th[...] Apr 04 - A new WWE NXT Champion has been crowned. On Monday's WWER RAW, Dolph Ziggler brought his NXT title to the show this week and he once again put the title on the line against Bron Breakker. Prior to th[...]

Veer Mahaan FINALLY Returns to Raw, Attacks Rey & Dominik Mysterio

After months of vignettes, Veer Mahaan made his presence felt during tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, viciously attacking Rey and Dominik Mysterio after Dominik had just suffered a loss to [...] Apr 04 - After months of vignettes, Veer Mahaan made his presence felt during tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, viciously attacking Rey and Dominik Mysterio after Dominik had just suffered a loss to [...]

Elias Returns to Monday Night RAW... As "Ezekiel"

Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw saw the long-awaited return of Elias. However, he has been repackaged with a new gimmick, claiming to be Elias's brother by the name of "Ezekiel." Is[...] Apr 04 - Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw saw the long-awaited return of Elias. However, he has been repackaged with a new gimmick, claiming to be Elias's brother by the name of "Ezekiel." Is[...]