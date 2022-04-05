Samoa Joe Will Be Part of Both ROH and AEW Roster

Samoa Joe is set to be part of both the AEW and ROH rosters.

Tony Khan has confirmed the news during the ROH Supercard of Honor post-event media scrum.

Former WWE Superstar Joe made his ROH return on Friday at the event and confirmed he will appear on this week’s Dynamite on TBS.

On Joe appearing at Supercard of Honor:

“I am very excited to have Samoa Joe in both Ring Of Honor and All Elite Wrestling. I think his timing was impeccable, and I’m sure the champ (Jonathan Gresham) agrees. But I am very excited, and we are going to hear from him shortly, and you’ll get to hear from him as well. But I know I am very excited about having Samoa Joe in AEW. Samoa Joe is going to be on Dynamite on Wednesday, and it was great to have him here on Supercard. “I thought it made a great night of great wrestling a bit more special. And it was a really cool moment to see Samoa Joe in the ring. I think with Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarity. A few different generations of great wrestlers, and great Ring Of Honor stars. All people that potentially could be competing also in AEW. I am very excited about a great championship match to end a great PPV tonight.”

On having Joe in ROH: