Alexa Bliss Was Not Brought In For WWE WrestleMania Weekend

PWInsider is reporting that Alexa Bliss did not fly to Dallas for WrestleMania week.

WWE normally brings all rostered talent out to WrestleMania regardless of whether they are booked to compete, as they usually get involved with autograph signings and other media appearances to help promote the big weekend.

Bliss has not been seen on WWE television since the women's Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia. Bliss last tweeted some time ago now, "Yeah … I don’t know." in response to fans asking why she was not booked for the episode of Monday Night RAW following Elimination Chamber.

WWE had an “Alexa’s Playground” set displayed WrestleMania Axxess but no Alexa Bliss.

We'll keep you updated.