WWE Changed NXT Championship Plans For Dolph Ziggler Hours Prior To Monday's RAW

On Monday's WWE RAW, Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to win back the NXT Championship, however, this wasn't always the plan as the company wanted Ziggler to hold on to the title for much longer.

During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed that sources have told him that Ziggler was planned to hold the title for "a while" and the NXT commercial which aired last night during RAW featured Ziggler as the champion.

Additionally, there is some speculation from Alvarez that Breakker didn't win the title on Saturday because there might have been main roster plans for him in place which changed.

"[On Saturday afternoon] I heard from someone who is close to folks in NXT and they know a lot about what’s going on there. They said, ‘you know, it looks like Ziggler is going to be champion for a while. This was Saturday. So then Monday at about 11:30 or so, I heard actually from several people that we’re gonna have an NXT title change on the show tonight. One person said ‘NXT title change tonight’ and the other person specified that it was gonna be Bron Breakker beating Dolph Ziggler to win the title back on Raw…” Adding, “I watched [Raw] and they do Bron Breakker and Dolph Ziggler and Bron Breakker defeats Dolph Ziggler and he wins the NXT Championship, he’s the new champion. He’s won the belt. So I continue watching the show and everything like that. Then, about 45 minutes later, they have a commercial for NXT. And the commercial for NXT, the whole commercial is about how Dolph Ziggler beat Bron Breakker and we’re gonna get the fallout on NXT, which oddly enough they said, ‘NXT tonight at 9:00.’ It was tomorrow’s commercial that they aired on the wrong day and the commercial that they had, had been created with the idea that Ziggler was still the champion.”

