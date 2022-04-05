WWE RAW Draws Highest Viewership In 15 Months For WrestleMania 38 Fallout

The viewership for Monday's April 4 edition of WWE RAW on USA Network featuring all the WrestleMania 38 fallout has been revealed.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting the show pulled in 2.101 million viewers on USA Network, which is the highest viewership for the flagship broadcast since the January 4, 2021 episode.

The first hour pulled in 2.318 million viewers, the second 2.114 million viewers, and the third and final 1.871 million viewers.

Cody Rhodes returns to Raw and comes face-to-face with Seth Rollins: Raw, April 4, 2022