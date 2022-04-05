Jerry Lawler Returning To WWE RAW Commentary Next Week

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will be returning to the announce desk for WWE RAW starting next week.

Lawler is set to fill in for Corey Graves while Graves is on his honeymoon with Carmella which is expected to be around a couple of weeks.

Lawler believes he was removed from the RAW broadcast team in 2020 because of a remark he made about Akira Tozawa. Appearing at K & S WrestleFest last year, Lawler had the following to say regarding the remark: