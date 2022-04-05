Title Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

"After reuniting to become the first ever two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai will defend their new titles in a Stand & Deliver rematch with Toxic Attraction. Plus, new North American Champion Cameron Grimes discusses his emotional victory, Nikkita Lyons and Lash Legend lock horns and NXT feels the fallout from a wild Stand & Deliver on an explosive episode of NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!"

This past weekend at the NXT Stand & Deliver event, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne during the Kickoff pre-show.

WWE has announced a championship rematch for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles for tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network.

The Rock's Mom Involved In Off-Air Match With Cody Rhodes On RAW

WWE has a long tradition of sending fans home happy after an event and Monday's "RAW After Mania" was no exception. Following the live broadcast on USA Network, the company held a dark match that fea[...] Apr 05 - WWE has a long tradition of sending fans home happy after an event and Monday's "RAW After Mania" was no exception. Following the live broadcast on USA Network, the company held a dark match that fea[...]

MVP Shockingly Turns On Bobby Lashley During WWE RAW

MVP has turned on his longtime friend Bobby Lashley. During Monday's WWE RAW, Omos came to the ring to set up a rematch with Lashley. MVP then delivered an impactful attack to Lashley allowing Omos t[...] Apr 04 - MVP has turned on his longtime friend Bobby Lashley. During Monday's WWE RAW, Omos came to the ring to set up a rematch with Lashley. MVP then delivered an impactful attack to Lashley allowing Omos t[...]

Bron Breakker Wins WWE NXT Championship On RAW

A new WWE NXT Champion has been crowned. On Monday's WWER RAW, Dolph Ziggler brought his NXT title to the show this week and he once again put the title on the line against Bron Breakker. Prior to th[...] Apr 04 - A new WWE NXT Champion has been crowned. On Monday's WWER RAW, Dolph Ziggler brought his NXT title to the show this week and he once again put the title on the line against Bron Breakker. Prior to th[...]

Veer Mahaan FINALLY Returns to Raw, Attacks Rey & Dominik Mysterio

After months of vignettes, Veer Mahaan made his presence felt during tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, viciously attacking Rey and Dominik Mysterio after Dominik had just suffered a loss to [...] Apr 04 - After months of vignettes, Veer Mahaan made his presence felt during tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, viciously attacking Rey and Dominik Mysterio after Dominik had just suffered a loss to [...]

Elias Returns to Monday Night RAW... As "Ezekiel"

Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw saw the long-awaited return of Elias. However, he has been repackaged with a new gimmick, claiming to be Elias's brother by the name of "Ezekiel." Is[...] Apr 04 - Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw saw the long-awaited return of Elias. However, he has been repackaged with a new gimmick, claiming to be Elias's brother by the name of "Ezekiel." Is[...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (April 4, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Opening Video Package: WrestleMania 38 A video opens our sho[...] Apr 04 - The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Opening Video Package: WrestleMania 38 A video opens our sho[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (April 4 2022)

Leyla Hirsch defeated Ella Envy via Pinfall (1:35) Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson w/ Arn Anderson defeated The Factory (QT Marshall & Aaron Solo) w/ Nick Comoroto (6:58) Sere[...] Apr 04 - Leyla Hirsch defeated Ella Envy via Pinfall (1:35) Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson w/ Arn Anderson defeated The Factory (QT Marshall & Aaron Solo) w/ Nick Comoroto (6:58) Sere[...]

Two Names Pitched For Edge’s New Stable

Fightful Select is reporting that former WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Rhea Ripley have both been discussed as joining Edge's new stable which formed during WrestleMania Sunday. Edge launched h[...] Apr 04 - Fightful Select is reporting that former WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Rhea Ripley have both been discussed as joining Edge's new stable which formed during WrestleMania Sunday. Edge launched h[...]

Brock Lesnar's Status For Tonight's WWE RAW

Fightful Select is reporting that Brock Lesnar has not been booked to appear on tonight's WWE RAW. Lesnar lost the winner take all title unification match to Roman Reigns in the main event of Wrestle[...] Apr 04 - Fightful Select is reporting that Brock Lesnar has not been booked to appear on tonight's WWE RAW. Lesnar lost the winner take all title unification match to Roman Reigns in the main event of Wrestle[...]

Gable Steveson’s Status For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE presents "RAW After Mania" tonight at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. PWInsider is reporting that Gable Steveson, who appeared at WrestleMania 38 Saturday and Sunday will not be on tonigh[...] Apr 04 - WWE presents "RAW After Mania" tonight at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. PWInsider is reporting that Gable Steveson, who appeared at WrestleMania 38 Saturday and Sunday will not be on tonigh[...]

Top Producer Resigns From WWE Today

Pat Buckridge (Pat Buck) has departed WWE. A report from PWInsider reveals Buckridge officially resigned from WWE on Monday. The reason for his departure is because he feels like he has achieved his [...] Apr 04 - Pat Buckridge (Pat Buck) has departed WWE. A report from PWInsider reveals Buckridge officially resigned from WWE on Monday. The reason for his departure is because he feels like he has achieved his [...]

Cody Rhodes Reveals Request He Made To Vince McMahon Prior To His WWE Return

During an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Cody Rhodes revealed that he told Vince McMahon that he never wanted to see, hear or talk about Stardust in WWE and this was part of his agreement [...] Apr 04 - During an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Cody Rhodes revealed that he told Vince McMahon that he never wanted to see, hear or talk about Stardust in WWE and this was part of his agreement [...]

Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon’s Botched Stunner At WrestleMania 38

One of the hot talking points from WrestleMania 38 this past week was when Steve Austin came out to hit Stunners on McAfee, Austin Theory, and McMahon. McMahon who has taken many stunners from Austin[...] Apr 04 - One of the hot talking points from WrestleMania 38 this past week was when Steve Austin came out to hit Stunners on McAfee, Austin Theory, and McMahon. McMahon who has taken many stunners from Austin[...]

News For Tonight's Biggest WWE RAW Of The Year - Cody Rhodes Set To Appear

Tonight WWE presents the biggest RAW episode of the year, often referred to as "RAW After Mania", and it will take place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas with the fallout from Wrestl[...] Apr 04 - Tonight WWE presents the biggest RAW episode of the year, often referred to as "RAW After Mania", and it will take place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas with the fallout from Wrestl[...]

Raven Recently Underwent Knee Replacement Surgery

Former WWE, ECW, and WCW star Raven revealed on Twitter that he recently underwent knee replacement surgery. He explained that this is why his podcast had been delayed due to the recovery time he wil[...] Apr 04 - Former WWE, ECW, and WCW star Raven revealed on Twitter that he recently underwent knee replacement surgery. He explained that this is why his podcast had been delayed due to the recovery time he wil[...]

Update On Why John Cena Couldn’t Attend WrestleMania 38 Weekend

Did you miss John Cena appearing at WrestleMania 38? According to PWInsider, Cena was not at WrestleMania this past weekend because he is currently filming in New Mexico. He is working on Coyote vs. [...] Apr 04 - Did you miss John Cena appearing at WrestleMania 38? According to PWInsider, Cena was not at WrestleMania this past weekend because he is currently filming in New Mexico. He is working on Coyote vs. [...]

WWE WrestleMania 38 Shatters Revenue And Attendance Records

WWE issued the following: WRESTLEMANIA® SHATTERS REVENUE AND ATTENDANCE RECORDS DALLAS – April 4, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) announced that WrestleMania 38 became WWE’s highes[...] Apr 04 - WWE issued the following: WRESTLEMANIA® SHATTERS REVENUE AND ATTENDANCE RECORDS DALLAS – April 4, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) announced that WrestleMania 38 became WWE’s highes[...]

News On WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two Attendance Numbers

WWE announced 78,453 fans in attendance for WrestleMania 38 Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. However, the announced attendance was lower than the number of tickets distributed according t[...] Apr 04 - WWE announced 78,453 fans in attendance for WrestleMania 38 Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. However, the announced attendance was lower than the number of tickets distributed according t[...]

Roman Reigns Injured At The End Of WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns appeared to have suffered an injury during his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 38 Sunday. At the end of the match, Reigns could be heard telling Paul Heyman something "is out[...] Apr 04 - Roman Reigns appeared to have suffered an injury during his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 38 Sunday. At the end of the match, Reigns could be heard telling Paul Heyman something "is out[...]