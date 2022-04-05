Title Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE has announced a championship rematch for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles for tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network.
This past weekend at the NXT Stand & Deliver event, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne during the Kickoff pre-show.
Gonzalez and Kai are two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.
WWE.com
"After reuniting to become the first ever two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai will defend their new titles in a Stand & Deliver rematch with Toxic Attraction. Plus, new North American Champion Cameron Grimes discusses his emotional victory, Nikkita Lyons and Lash Legend lock horns and NXT feels the fallout from a wild Stand & Deliver on an explosive episode of NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!"
Apr 05 - During a recent interview with Graham Matthews, Eric Bischoff discussed the difference between AEW and WWE and how social media would have impacted WWE vs. WCW back in the 90s. On the difference betw[...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - AEW star Brody King is not happy with the teaming up of WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Damian Priest who are reported to be in the midst of setting up a new stable with two names rumored. King took a jab[...]
Apr 05
What WWE Has Planned For Next Week's RAW WWE has announced three matches ahead of next Monday’s RAW from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. - Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles - Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio - WWE Women’s Tag Team [...]
Apr 05 - WWE has announced three matches ahead of next Monday’s RAW from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. - Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles - Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio - WWE Women’s Tag Team [...]
Apr 05 - WWE has a long tradition of sending fans home happy after an event and Monday's "RAW After Mania" was no exception. Following the live broadcast on USA Network, the company held a dark match that fea[...]
Apr 04 - MVP has turned on his longtime friend Bobby Lashley. During Monday's WWE RAW, Omos came to the ring to set up a rematch with Lashley. MVP then delivered an impactful attack to Lashley allowing Omos t[...]
Apr 04
Bron Breakker Wins WWE NXT Championship On RAW A new WWE NXT Champion has been crowned. On Monday's WWER RAW, Dolph Ziggler brought his NXT title to the show this week and he once again put the title on the line against Bron Breakker. Prior to th[...]
Apr 04 - A new WWE NXT Champion has been crowned. On Monday's WWER RAW, Dolph Ziggler brought his NXT title to the show this week and he once again put the title on the line against Bron Breakker. Prior to th[...]
Apr 04 - After months of vignettes, Veer Mahaan made his presence felt during tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, viciously attacking Rey and Dominik Mysterio after Dominik had just suffered a loss to [...]
Apr 04 - Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw saw the long-awaited return of Elias. However, he has been repackaged with a new gimmick, claiming to be Elias's brother by the name of "Ezekiel." Is[...]
Apr 04
WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (April 4, 2022) The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Opening Video Package: WrestleMania 38 A video opens our sho[...]
Apr 04 - The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Opening Video Package: WrestleMania 38 A video opens our sho[...]
Apr 04
AEW Dark Elevation Results (April 4 2022) Leyla Hirsch defeated Ella Envy via Pinfall (1:35) Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson w/ Arn Anderson defeated The Factory (QT Marshall & Aaron Solo) w/ Nick Comoroto (6:58) Sere[...]
Apr 04 - Leyla Hirsch defeated Ella Envy via Pinfall (1:35) Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson w/ Arn Anderson defeated The Factory (QT Marshall & Aaron Solo) w/ Nick Comoroto (6:58) Sere[...]
Apr 04
Two Names Pitched For Edge’s New Stable Fightful Select is reporting that former WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Rhea Ripley have both been discussed as joining Edge's new stable which formed during WrestleMania Sunday. Edge launched h[...]
Apr 04 - Fightful Select is reporting that former WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Rhea Ripley have both been discussed as joining Edge's new stable which formed during WrestleMania Sunday. Edge launched h[...]
Apr 04
Brock Lesnar's Status For Tonight's WWE RAW Fightful Select is reporting that Brock Lesnar has not been booked to appear on tonight's WWE RAW. Lesnar lost the winner take all title unification match to Roman Reigns in the main event of Wrestle[...]
Apr 04 - Fightful Select is reporting that Brock Lesnar has not been booked to appear on tonight's WWE RAW. Lesnar lost the winner take all title unification match to Roman Reigns in the main event of Wrestle[...]
Apr 04
Gable Steveson’s Status For Tonight’s WWE RAW WWE presents "RAW After Mania" tonight at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. PWInsider is reporting that Gable Steveson, who appeared at WrestleMania 38 Saturday and Sunday will not be on tonigh[...]
Apr 04 - WWE presents "RAW After Mania" tonight at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. PWInsider is reporting that Gable Steveson, who appeared at WrestleMania 38 Saturday and Sunday will not be on tonigh[...]
Apr 04
Top Producer Resigns From WWE Today Pat Buckridge (Pat Buck) has departed WWE. A report from PWInsider reveals Buckridge officially resigned from WWE on Monday. The reason for his departure is because he feels like he has achieved his [...]
Apr 04 - Pat Buckridge (Pat Buck) has departed WWE. A report from PWInsider reveals Buckridge officially resigned from WWE on Monday. The reason for his departure is because he feels like he has achieved his [...]
Apr 04 - During an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Cody Rhodes revealed that he told Vince McMahon that he never wanted to see, hear or talk about Stardust in WWE and this was part of his agreement [...]
Apr 04 - One of the hot talking points from WrestleMania 38 this past week was when Steve Austin came out to hit Stunners on McAfee, Austin Theory, and McMahon. McMahon who has taken many stunners from Austin[...]
Apr 04 - Tonight WWE presents the biggest RAW episode of the year, often referred to as "RAW After Mania", and it will take place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas with the fallout from Wrestl[...]
Apr 04
Raven Recently Underwent Knee Replacement Surgery Former WWE, ECW, and WCW star Raven revealed on Twitter that he recently underwent knee replacement surgery. He explained that this is why his podcast had been delayed due to the recovery time he wil[...]
Apr 04 - Former WWE, ECW, and WCW star Raven revealed on Twitter that he recently underwent knee replacement surgery. He explained that this is why his podcast had been delayed due to the recovery time he wil[...]
Apr 04 - Did you miss John Cena appearing at WrestleMania 38? According to PWInsider, Cena was not at WrestleMania this past weekend because he is currently filming in New Mexico. He is working on Coyote vs. [...]
Apr 04 - WWE announced 78,453 fans in attendance for WrestleMania 38 Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. However, the announced attendance was lower than the number of tickets distributed according t[...]
Apr 04
Roman Reigns Injured At The End Of WrestleMania 38 Roman Reigns appeared to have suffered an injury during his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 38 Sunday. At the end of the match, Reigns could be heard telling Paul Heyman something "is out[...]
Apr 04 - Roman Reigns appeared to have suffered an injury during his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 38 Sunday. At the end of the match, Reigns could be heard telling Paul Heyman something "is out[...]
Apr 03 - Main event time. We head back to Matt Boone from Rajah.com for coverage Winner-Take-All Championship Main EventRoman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c) With that said, we head to the official pre-match[...]