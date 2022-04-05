The Rock's Mom Involved In Off-Air Match With Cody Rhodes On RAW
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2022
WWE has a long tradition of sending fans home happy after an event and Monday's "RAW After Mania" was no exception.
Following the live broadcast on USA Network, the company held a dark match that featured Cody Rhodes.
Cody went up against Kevin Owens and won the match. At one point during the match, Owens taunted Cody with the Young Bucks pose which got a loud pop.
The Rock’s mother was Ata Johnson was at ringside and she held Owens while Cody delivered chops to the chest and his bionic elbow.
Rohdoes won the match with his signature Cross Rhodes.
