. @VeerMahaan is on #WWERaw and he's taking out @reymysterio and @DomMysterio35 😱 pic.twitter.com/faAFeWdIlr

WORTH THE WAIT. @VeerMahaan is finally here on #WWERaw ! pic.twitter.com/9IoKSRWiSZ

VEER IS HERE VEER IS HERE VEER IS HERE VEER IS HERE VEER IS HERE @VeerMahaan has arrived on #WWERaw after #WrestleMania . pic.twitter.com/CJgPK9OigX

VEER MAHAAN IS COMING TO #WWERaw RIGHT NOW!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/vrZ6FkJdXW

After months of vignettes, Veer Mahaan made his presence felt during tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, viciously attacking Rey and Dominik Mysterio after Dominik had just suffered a loss to The Miz.

MVP Shockingly Turns On Bobby Lashley During WWE RAW

Bron Breakker Wins WWE NXT Championship On RAW

Veer Mahaan FINALLY Returns to Raw, Attacks Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Elias Returns to Monday Night RAW... As "Ezekiel"

WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (April 4, 2022)

AEW Dark Elevation Results (April 4 2022)

Two Names Pitched For Edge’s New Stable

Brock Lesnar's Status For Tonight's WWE RAW

Gable Steveson’s Status For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Top Producer Resigns From WWE Today

Cody Rhodes Reveals Request He Made To Vince McMahon Prior To His WWE Return

Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon’s Botched Stunner At WrestleMania 38

News For Tonight's Biggest WWE RAW Of The Year - Cody Rhodes Set To Appear

Raven Recently Underwent Knee Replacement Surgery

Update On Why John Cena Couldn’t Attend WrestleMania 38 Weekend

WWE WrestleMania 38 Shatters Revenue And Attendance Records

News On WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two Attendance Numbers

Roman Reigns Injured At The End Of WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns Becomes Undisputed WWE & Universal Champion To Close Wrestlemania 38

Main event time. We head back to Matt Boone from Rajah.com for coverage Winner-Take-All Championship Main EventRoman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c) [...] Apr 03 - Main event time. We head back to Matt Boone from Rajah.com for coverage Winner-Take-All Championship Main EventRoman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c) [...]

Pat McAfee, Austin Theory, Mr McMahon & Stone Cold Steve Austin Steal The Show At Wrestlemania Night Two

Here's the coverage of one of the craziest segments of the year, courtesy of Matt Boone from Rajah.com We shoot to another commercial break a[...] Apr 03 - Here's the coverage of one of the craziest segments of the year, courtesy of Matt Boone from Rajah.com We shoot to another commercial break a[...]

Sheamus & Ridge Holland Defeat The New Day At Wrestlemania

The next match on the card at night two of wrestlemania saw a match from last night that was cut for time put back on the show. Sheamus & Ridge Ho[...] Apr 03 - The next match on the card at night two of wrestlemania saw a match from last night that was cut for time put back on the show. Sheamus & Ridge Ho[...]

Edge Defeats AJ Styles At Wrestlemania

AJ Styles vs Edge put on a decent match on night two, but did it live up to the lofty expectations? For coverage, we head over to Matt Boone of Rajah.[...] Apr 03 - AJ Styles vs Edge put on a decent match on night two, but did it live up to the lofty expectations? For coverage, we head over to Matt Boone of Rajah.[...]

Sasha Banks & Naomi Win WWE Women's Tag Team Championships At Wrestlemania

Wrestlemania 38 Night 2 packed all of their women's wrestling into one match as we got a four way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champioships. For[...] Apr 03 - Wrestlemania 38 Night 2 packed all of their women's wrestling into one match as we got a four way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champioships. For[...]

Johnny Knoxville Defeats Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38

In one of the more entertaining celebrity matches in recent memory, Johnny Knoxville defeated former WWE Intercontinental Champion and former WWE NXT [...] Apr 03 - In one of the more entertaining celebrity matches in recent memory, Johnny Knoxville defeated former WWE Intercontinental Champion and former WWE NXT [...]