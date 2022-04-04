Brock Lesnar's Status For Tonight's WWE RAW

Fightful Select is reporting that Brock Lesnar has not been booked to appear on tonight's WWE RAW.

Lesnar lost the winner take all title unification match to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday. He is believed to have traveled home this afternoon.

Reigns is however set to make an appearance on RAW tonight to address his win over Lesnar.

Cody Rhodes will also be appearing tonight!