Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon’s Botched Stunner At WrestleMania 38

One of the hot talking points from WrestleMania 38 this past week was when Steve Austin came out to hit Stunners on McAfee, Austin Theory, and McMahon.

McMahon who has taken many stunners from Austin over the years unfortunately botched the move. McMahon went to one knee and then awkwardly stumbled as he was getting up. Austin then grabbed him and hit the stunner which looked really poorly executed.

In regards to McMahon's reaction to the botch, he was reportedly all smiles backstage according to WrestlingNews.co who report nobody was that concerned and were happy to see such a moment take place.

Additionally, the audio person who briefly played Theory’s music when he was supposed to hit Austin’s music received no heat.

Overall everybody was happy with what was produced.