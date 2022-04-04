News For Tonight's Biggest WWE RAW Of The Year - Cody Rhodes Set To Appear

Tonight WWE presents the biggest RAW episode of the year, often referred to as "RAW After Mania", and it will take place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas with the fallout from WrestleMania 38.

WWE has yet to announce any matches or segments but you can expect some storylines from this weekend's events to continue and new storylines to begin taking us through until the summer.

The official arena website has not listed Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar as appearing, but given the importance of the show they both should no doubt be scheduled.

Cody Rhodes is also expected to appear tonight’s show for a follow-up to his WrestleMania win over Seth Rollins.

We should also find about about the newly formed alliance between WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Damian Priest.

WWE is also advertising the debut of Veer Mahaan after months of airing vignettes.