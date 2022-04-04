Raven Recently Underwent Knee Replacement Surgery

We wish Raven all the best in his recovery.

Sorry for the delay w/last week’s ep of theRavenEffect Podcast! We may be delayed a hair this week as well, but we should have it out sometime Monday. Also, I should be back as well. Sorry for being out but after knee replacement surgery, I was whining like a little bitch pic.twitter.com/RE5MR4TdGl

"Sorry for the delay w/last week’s ep of theRavenEffect Podcast! We may be delayed a hair this week as well, but we should have it out sometime Monday. Also, I should be back as well. Sorry for being out but after knee replacement surgery, I was whining like a little bitch."

He explained that this is why his podcast had been delayed due to the recovery time he will need.

Former WWE, ECW, and WCW star Raven revealed on Twitter that he recently underwent knee replacement surgery.

» More News From This Feed

Cody Rhodes Reveals Request He Made To Vince McMahon Prior To His WWE Return

During an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Cody Rhodes revealed that he told Vince McMahon that he never wanted to see, hear or talk about Stardust in WWE and this was part of his agreement [...] Apr 04 - During an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Cody Rhodes revealed that he told Vince McMahon that he never wanted to see, hear or talk about Stardust in WWE and this was part of his agreement [...]

Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon’s Botched Stunner At WrestleMania 38

One of the hot talking points from WrestleMania 38 this past week was when Steve Austin came out to hit Stunners on McAfee, Austin Theory, and McMahon. McMahon who has taken many stunners from Austin[...] Apr 04 - One of the hot talking points from WrestleMania 38 this past week was when Steve Austin came out to hit Stunners on McAfee, Austin Theory, and McMahon. McMahon who has taken many stunners from Austin[...]

News For Tonight's Biggest WWE RAW Of The Year - Cody Rhodes Set To Appear

Tonight WWE presents the biggest RAW episode of the year, often referred to as "RAW After Mania", and it will take place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas with the fallout from Wrestl[...] Apr 04 - Tonight WWE presents the biggest RAW episode of the year, often referred to as "RAW After Mania", and it will take place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas with the fallout from Wrestl[...]

Raven Recently Underwent Knee Replacement Surgery

Former WWE, ECW, and WCW star Raven revealed on Twitter that he recently underwent knee replacement surgery. He explained that this is why his podcast had been delayed due to the recovery time he wil[...] Apr 04 - Former WWE, ECW, and WCW star Raven revealed on Twitter that he recently underwent knee replacement surgery. He explained that this is why his podcast had been delayed due to the recovery time he wil[...]

Update On Why John Cena Couldn’t Attend WrestleMania 38 Weekend

Did you miss John Cena appearing at WrestleMania 38? According to PWInsider, Cena was not at WrestleMania this past weekend because he is currently filming in New Mexico. He is working on Coyote vs. [...] Apr 04 - Did you miss John Cena appearing at WrestleMania 38? According to PWInsider, Cena was not at WrestleMania this past weekend because he is currently filming in New Mexico. He is working on Coyote vs. [...]

WWE WrestleMania 38 Shatters Revenue And Attendance Records

WWE issued the following: WRESTLEMANIA® SHATTERS REVENUE AND ATTENDANCE RECORDS DALLAS – April 4, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) announced that WrestleMania 38 became WWE’s highes[...] Apr 04 - WWE issued the following: WRESTLEMANIA® SHATTERS REVENUE AND ATTENDANCE RECORDS DALLAS – April 4, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) announced that WrestleMania 38 became WWE’s highes[...]

News On WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two Attendance Numbers

WWE announced 78,453 fans in attendance for WrestleMania 38 Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. However, the announced attendance was lower than the number of tickets distributed according t[...] Apr 04 - WWE announced 78,453 fans in attendance for WrestleMania 38 Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. However, the announced attendance was lower than the number of tickets distributed according t[...]

Roman Reigns Injured At The End Of WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns appeared to have suffered an injury during his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 38 Sunday. At the end of the match, Reigns could be heard telling Paul Heyman something "is out[...] Apr 04 - Roman Reigns appeared to have suffered an injury during his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 38 Sunday. At the end of the match, Reigns could be heard telling Paul Heyman something "is out[...]

Roman Reigns Becomes Undisputed WWE & Universal Champion To Close Wrestlemania 38

Main event time. We head back to Matt Boone from Rajah.com for coverage Winner-Take-All Championship Main EventRoman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c) With that said, we head to the official pre-match[...] Apr 03 - Main event time. We head back to Matt Boone from Rajah.com for coverage Winner-Take-All Championship Main EventRoman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c) With that said, we head to the official pre-match[...]

Pat McAfee, Austin Theory, Mr McMahon & Stone Cold Steve Austin Steal The Show At Wrestlemania Night Two

Here's the coverage of one of the craziest segments of the year, courtesy of Matt Boone from Rajah.com We shoot to another commercial break and then return inside the stadium. WWE Ha[...] Apr 03 - Here's the coverage of one of the craziest segments of the year, courtesy of Matt Boone from Rajah.com We shoot to another commercial break and then return inside the stadium. WWE Ha[...]

Sheamus & Ridge Holland Defeat The New Day At Wrestlemania

The next match on the card at night two of wrestlemania saw a match from last night that was cut for time put back on the show. Sheamus & Ridge Holland vs The New Day. We head back to Matt Boone a[...] Apr 03 - The next match on the card at night two of wrestlemania saw a match from last night that was cut for time put back on the show. Sheamus & Ridge Holland vs The New Day. We head back to Matt Boone a[...]

Edge Defeats AJ Styles At Wrestlemania

AJ Styles vs Edge put on a decent match on night two, but did it live up to the lofty expectations? For coverage, we head over to Matt Boone of Rajah.com AJ Styles vs. Edge The video package airs no[...] Apr 03 - AJ Styles vs Edge put on a decent match on night two, but did it live up to the lofty expectations? For coverage, we head over to Matt Boone of Rajah.com AJ Styles vs. Edge The video package airs no[...]

Sasha Banks & Naomi Win WWE Women's Tag Team Championships At Wrestlemania

Wrestlemania 38 Night 2 packed all of their women's wrestling into one match as we got a four way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champioships. For all the action, we head to our friend, Matt Boone[...] Apr 03 - Wrestlemania 38 Night 2 packed all of their women's wrestling into one match as we got a four way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champioships. For all the action, we head to our friend, Matt Boone[...]

Johnny Knoxville Defeats Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38

In one of the more entertaining celebrity matches in recent memory, Johnny Knoxville defeated former WWE Intercontinental Champion and former WWE NXT Champion Sami Zayn at Night 2 of WrestleMania[...] Apr 03 - In one of the more entertaining celebrity matches in recent memory, Johnny Knoxville defeated former WWE Intercontinental Champion and former WWE NXT Champion Sami Zayn at Night 2 of WrestleMania[...]

Bobby Lashley Defeats Omos at WrestleMania 38

In the second match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley became the first man in WWE to score a victory over the giant known as Omos. Results courtesy of Matt Boone of R[...] Apr 03 - In the second match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley became the first man in WWE to score a victory over the giant known as Omos. Results courtesy of Matt Boone of R[...]

RK-Bro Retain Raw Tag Titles at WrestleMania 38, Gable Steveson Confronts Chad Gable

In the opening bout of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, RK-Bro successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Match against Alpha Academy and The Street Profits. After the match, [...] Apr 03 - In the opening bout of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, RK-Bro successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Match against Alpha Academy and The Street Profits. After the match, [...]

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2 Live Results (April 3, 2022)

The following is the ongoing live results of tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: WrestleMania 38: Night 2 Results (4/3/2022) - Triple H Ki[...] Apr 03 - The following is the ongoing live results of tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: WrestleMania 38: Night 2 Results (4/3/2022) - Triple H Ki[...]

Triple H Makes a Special Appearance at WrestleMania 38

WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H made a special appearance at the start of tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event. Results courtesy of Matt Boone of Raj[...] Apr 03 - WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H made a special appearance at the start of tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event. Results courtesy of Matt Boone of Raj[...]

WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Sunday Kickoff: April 3, 2022

The following is the kickoff show for Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Apr 03 - The following is the kickoff show for Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

📺 WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Sunday Edition Of The Bump

WWE has released their WrestleMania special episode of The Bump ahead of night two which features guests Sasha Banks, Naomi, and AJ Styles. Watch below: [...] Apr 03 - WWE has released their WrestleMania special episode of The Bump ahead of night two which features guests Sasha Banks, Naomi, and AJ Styles. Watch below: [...]

AJ Styles On Fan Expectations For His WrestleMania 38 Match Tonight

AJ Styles vs. Edge will take place tonight at WrestleMania 38 Sunday, and its one of the most hotly anticipated matches on the card During an interview with PWInsider, Styles commented on the fan exp[...] Apr 03 - AJ Styles vs. Edge will take place tonight at WrestleMania 38 Sunday, and its one of the most hotly anticipated matches on the card During an interview with PWInsider, Styles commented on the fan exp[...]

Austin Theory Says Vince McMahon Will Not Get Involved In His Match Against Pat McAfee

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, WWE Superstar Austin Theory shot down rumored that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will assist him during his match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 Sunday[...] Apr 03 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, WWE Superstar Austin Theory shot down rumored that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will assist him during his match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 Sunday[...]

Rick Boogs Issues Statement On Injury Sustained During WrestleMania

Rick Boogs suffered a nasty injury during the opening match of WWE WrestleMania 38 in Dallas on Saturday night. During the show, Michael Cole announced Boogs will undergo surgery to repair a torn qua[...] Apr 03 - Rick Boogs suffered a nasty injury during the opening match of WWE WrestleMania 38 in Dallas on Saturday night. During the show, Michael Cole announced Boogs will undergo surgery to repair a torn qua[...]

Cody Rhodes Doesn't Want A Management Job In Wrestling Ever Again

Cody Rhodes is done with working in wrestling management. Rhodes, one of the founding members of AEW, a former executive for the company which he recently departed to return to WWE reveals he doesn't[...] Apr 03 - Cody Rhodes is done with working in wrestling management. Rhodes, one of the founding members of AEW, a former executive for the company which he recently departed to return to WWE reveals he doesn't[...]