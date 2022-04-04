Update On Why John Cena Couldn’t Attend WrestleMania 38 Weekend

The film is about "a down-on-his-luck (human) attorney who takes on Wile E. Coyote as a client in his suit against ACME over its defective products, only to discover that his boss at his former law firm is representing ACME."

According to PWInsider , Cena was not at WrestleMania this past weekend because he is currently filming in New Mexico. He is working on Coyote vs. ACME which also stars Will Forte and Lana Condor.

» More News From This Feed

Cody Rhodes Reveals Request He Made To Vince McMahon Prior To His WWE Return

During an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Cody Rhodes revealed that he told Vince McMahon that he never wanted to see, hear or talk about S[...] Apr 04 - During an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Cody Rhodes revealed that he told Vince McMahon that he never wanted to see, hear or talk about S[...]

Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon’s Botched Stunner At WrestleMania 38

One of the hot talking points from WrestleMania 38 this past week was when Steve Austin came out to hit Stunners on McAfee, Austin Theory, and McMahon[...] Apr 04 - One of the hot talking points from WrestleMania 38 this past week was when Steve Austin came out to hit Stunners on McAfee, Austin Theory, and McMahon[...]

News For Tonight's Biggest WWE RAW Of The Year - Cody Rhodes Set To Appear

Tonight WWE presents the biggest RAW episode of the year, often referred to as "RAW After Mania", and it will take place from the American Airlines Ce[...] Apr 04 - Tonight WWE presents the biggest RAW episode of the year, often referred to as "RAW After Mania", and it will take place from the American Airlines Ce[...]

Raven Recently Underwent Knee Replacement Surgery

Former WWE, ECW, and WCW star Raven revealed on Twitter that he recently underwent knee replacement surgery. He explained that this is why his podcas[...] Apr 04 - Former WWE, ECW, and WCW star Raven revealed on Twitter that he recently underwent knee replacement surgery. He explained that this is why his podcas[...]

Update On Why John Cena Couldn’t Attend WrestleMania 38 Weekend

Did you miss John Cena appearing at WrestleMania 38? According to PWInsider, Cena was not at WrestleMania this past weekend because he is currently f[...] Apr 04 - Did you miss John Cena appearing at WrestleMania 38? According to PWInsider, Cena was not at WrestleMania this past weekend because he is currently f[...]

WWE WrestleMania 38 Shatters Revenue And Attendance Records

WWE issued the following: WRESTLEMANIA® SHATTERS REVENUE AND ATTENDANCE RECORDS DALLAS – April 4, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) announ[...] Apr 04 - WWE issued the following: WRESTLEMANIA® SHATTERS REVENUE AND ATTENDANCE RECORDS DALLAS – April 4, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) announ[...]

News On WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two Attendance Numbers

WWE announced 78,453 fans in attendance for WrestleMania 38 Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. However, the announced attendance was lower [...] Apr 04 - WWE announced 78,453 fans in attendance for WrestleMania 38 Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. However, the announced attendance was lower [...]

Roman Reigns Injured At The End Of WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns appeared to have suffered an injury during his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 38 Sunday. At the end of the match, Reigns co[...] Apr 04 - Roman Reigns appeared to have suffered an injury during his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 38 Sunday. At the end of the match, Reigns co[...]

Roman Reigns Becomes Undisputed WWE & Universal Champion To Close Wrestlemania 38

Main event time. We head back to Matt Boone from Rajah.com for coverage Winner-Take-All Championship Main EventRoman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c) [...] Apr 03 - Main event time. We head back to Matt Boone from Rajah.com for coverage Winner-Take-All Championship Main EventRoman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c) [...]

Pat McAfee, Austin Theory, Mr McMahon & Stone Cold Steve Austin Steal The Show At Wrestlemania Night Two

Here's the coverage of one of the craziest segments of the year, courtesy of Matt Boone from Rajah.com We shoot to another commercial break a[...] Apr 03 - Here's the coverage of one of the craziest segments of the year, courtesy of Matt Boone from Rajah.com We shoot to another commercial break a[...]

Sheamus & Ridge Holland Defeat The New Day At Wrestlemania

The next match on the card at night two of wrestlemania saw a match from last night that was cut for time put back on the show. Sheamus & Ridge Ho[...] Apr 03 - The next match on the card at night two of wrestlemania saw a match from last night that was cut for time put back on the show. Sheamus & Ridge Ho[...]

Edge Defeats AJ Styles At Wrestlemania

AJ Styles vs Edge put on a decent match on night two, but did it live up to the lofty expectations? For coverage, we head over to Matt Boone of Rajah.[...] Apr 03 - AJ Styles vs Edge put on a decent match on night two, but did it live up to the lofty expectations? For coverage, we head over to Matt Boone of Rajah.[...]

Sasha Banks & Naomi Win WWE Women's Tag Team Championships At Wrestlemania

Wrestlemania 38 Night 2 packed all of their women's wrestling into one match as we got a four way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champioships. For[...] Apr 03 - Wrestlemania 38 Night 2 packed all of their women's wrestling into one match as we got a four way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champioships. For[...]

Johnny Knoxville Defeats Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38

In one of the more entertaining celebrity matches in recent memory, Johnny Knoxville defeated former WWE Intercontinental Champion and former WWE NXT [...] Apr 03 - In one of the more entertaining celebrity matches in recent memory, Johnny Knoxville defeated former WWE Intercontinental Champion and former WWE NXT [...]

Bobby Lashley Defeats Omos at WrestleMania 38

In the second match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley became the first man in WWE to score a victory over the giant k[...] Apr 03 - In the second match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley became the first man in WWE to score a victory over the giant k[...]

RK-Bro Retain Raw Tag Titles at WrestleMania 38, Gable Steveson Confronts Chad Gable

In the opening bout of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, RK-Bro successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Match against Alpha [...] Apr 03 - In the opening bout of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, RK-Bro successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Match against Alpha [...]

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2 Live Results (April 3, 2022)

The following is the ongoing live results of tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Wrestle[...] Apr 03 - The following is the ongoing live results of tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Wrestle[...]

Triple H Makes a Special Appearance at WrestleMania 38

WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H made a special appearance at the start of tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-[...] Apr 03 - WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H made a special appearance at the start of tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-[...]

WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Sunday Kickoff: April 3, 2022

The following is the kickoff show for Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Apr 03 - The following is the kickoff show for Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

📺 WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Sunday Edition Of The Bump

WWE has released their WrestleMania special episode of The Bump ahead of night two which features guests Sasha Banks, Naomi, and AJ Styles. Wat[...] Apr 03 - WWE has released their WrestleMania special episode of The Bump ahead of night two which features guests Sasha Banks, Naomi, and AJ Styles. Wat[...]

AJ Styles On Fan Expectations For His WrestleMania 38 Match Tonight

AJ Styles vs. Edge will take place tonight at WrestleMania 38 Sunday, and its one of the most hotly anticipated matches on the card During an intervi[...] Apr 03 - AJ Styles vs. Edge will take place tonight at WrestleMania 38 Sunday, and its one of the most hotly anticipated matches on the card During an intervi[...]

Austin Theory Says Vince McMahon Will Not Get Involved In His Match Against Pat McAfee

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, WWE Superstar Austin Theory shot down rumored that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will assist him during his [...] Apr 03 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, WWE Superstar Austin Theory shot down rumored that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will assist him during his [...]

Rick Boogs Issues Statement On Injury Sustained During WrestleMania

Rick Boogs suffered a nasty injury during the opening match of WWE WrestleMania 38 in Dallas on Saturday night. During the show, Michael Cole announc[...] Apr 03 - Rick Boogs suffered a nasty injury during the opening match of WWE WrestleMania 38 in Dallas on Saturday night. During the show, Michael Cole announc[...]

Cody Rhodes Doesn't Want A Management Job In Wrestling Ever Again

Cody Rhodes is done with working in wrestling management. Rhodes, one of the founding members of AEW, a former executive for the company which he rec[...] Apr 03 - Cody Rhodes is done with working in wrestling management. Rhodes, one of the founding members of AEW, a former executive for the company which he rec[...]