Roman Reigns Injured At The End Of WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns appeared to have suffered an injury during his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 38 Sunday.

At the end of the match, Reigns could be heard telling Paul Heyman something "is out" and it appeared he was talking about his shoulder and could explain why the finish of the match felt a little flat. Reigns also struggled to hold up one of the titles at first when celebrating his win.

A photo posted by WrestlingNews.com on Twitter, clearly show Reigns' injured shoulder.