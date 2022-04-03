Roman Reigns Becomes Undisputed WWE & Universal Champion To Close Wrestlemania 38

Main event time. We head back to Matt Boone from Rajah.com for coverage

Winner-Take-All Championship Main Event

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c)



With that said, we head to the official pre-match video package that tells the story leading up to this "Winner Take All" headline bout pitting WWE Champion Brock Lesnar one-on-one against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.



When the package wraps up, we return inside AT&T Stadium where the fans react huge as the camera pans around the massive building. The familiar sounds of Roman Reigns' theme plays and "The Tribal Chief" emerges with The Bloodline by his side, as well as his special counsel -- Paul Heyman.

"The Head of the Table" begins his walk to the ring for what will be his sixth main event match at "The Showcase of the Immortals."



With Reigns settled inside the ring now, he and the rest of The Bloodline pose with their respective championship belts, as his theme music fades down.



Now we hear the equally familiar sounds of the entrance music of Brock Lesnar and out comes the reigning WWE Champion for this high-stakes match-up. He settles in the ring as well and his music fades down now.



We hear the ring announcer begin the formal pre-match ring introductions for this championship main event contest. Paul Heyman ends up snatching the microphone away from the ring announcer right when he went to introduce the WWE Universal Champion.



Heyman instead handles this honor, proudly acknowledging his WWE Universal Champion and "Tribal Chief" -- Roman Reigns. He goes to handle the ring introduction for the WWE Champion as well, however Cowboy Brock decides to follow in his former advocate's footsteps, yanking the stick away from "The Evil Genius" and handling his own ring introduction.



The bell sounds and folks, this highly-anticipated "Winner-Take-All" main event is now officially off-and-running. We see the traditional slow start in a match of this type and then we watch as Lesnar starts to manhandle Reigns. Reigns gets some distraction help and takes over now as the action spills outside of the ring.

Reigns adds insult to injury as he continues to beat down "The Beast Incarnate" before bringing him back into the ring. He connects with another Spear inside the ring after hitting one on the floor moments ago. He follows up with a Superman Punch and it's starting to look like he might finish this one off early.



Instead, Lesnar stands up and while still somewhat on dream street, dizzy and staggering around a bit, he stops and smirks in defiant fashion as Reigns looks on in disbelief. Lesnar then begins fighting back and he proceeds to take Reigns to a little relatively unknown town called "Suplex City." He connects on a few but Reigns ends up fighting himself free and taking back over.



Reigns puts another bad beating on Brock, but then we see Lesnar snatch Reigns up out of nowhere and in sudden-fashion, takes him right back to ole' Suplex City. The crowd goes bonkers on that suplex after it connects. Lesnar goes for the pin attemnpt, however Reigns kicks out at two to keep this one alive.



Lesnar hoists Reigns up for an F-5, however Reigns rakes the eyes of Lesnar to blind the "Beast" and free himself from his grasp. Reigns then bumps the referee, who is now down and out, before blatantly blasting Brock in the beans. Low-blow with authority, as they say.



Now Reigns grabs his title belt and stalks Lesnar in the corner of the ring, waiting for him to get back to a vertical base. As he does, Reigns charges in his direction and nearly takes his head off with a huge belt shot. He goes for the follow-up pin attempt, with the referee coincidentally recovering just in time to make the count, however Lesnar still finds it in him to kick out before the count of three.



"The Tribal Chief" looked upset at this. He backs up and stalks Lesnar as he stumbles back to his feet again. He hits the ropes, then hits the opposing ropes and after building up an insane amount of momentum, connects with a Spear to the back of Lesnar, sending him down into the mat with authority face-first. He goes for the cover again, but again Brock avoids being finished, grabbing the bottom rope that is right next to him after the count of two.

Reigns looks to do some more damage, however Lesnar ends up countering whatever he had in mind but snatching up his arm. He isolates the limb and uses the proper leverage and momentum / timing to bring the big fella down to the mat where he locks in a hammer-lock / Kimura. He cranks away at it hoping to elicit the tap, however Reigns does not tap.



Instead, he recovers and as the camera catches Paul Heyman saying "The Lord-Roman Reigns' Prayer" at ringside, Reigns hits the ropes and blasts Lesnar with another Spear. He covers him again, however this time out of nowhere, the referee simply counts to three. 1-2-3. Reigns wins and retains his title while adding the WWE Championship to his collection.



Winner and NEW WWE Champion & WWE Universal Champion: Roman Reigns



After The Match: Roman Reigns Pops Shoulder Back In



Corey Graves points out on commentary that Reigns appears to pop his shoulder / arm back into place as soon as the bell sounded. He struggles to raise one of the belts as he lifts both of his championships above his head while his theme music plays and he celebrates his victory in the center of the ring.



The commentators talk us through some key match highlights and moments, including the finish.