Pat McAfee, Austin Theory, Mr McMahon & Stone Cold Steve Austin Steal The Show At Wrestlemania Night Two

Here's the coverage of one of the craziest segments of the year, courtesy of Matt Boone from Rajah.com

We shoot to another commercial break and then return inside the stadium.

WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022



Now it's time for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022 moment of the evening.



The inductees for this year's class are introduced and then The Undertaker gets the long drawn-out moment, complete with his theme music and slow walk / dramatic soap opera-style head turn at the top of the entrance way.



Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee



We also move on to the video package that tells the story leading up to our next match of the evening, which will feature WWE commentator and former NFL star / big-time podcast host of The Pat McAfee Show -- Pat McAfee competing inside the WWE squared circle.



After the package wraps up, we return inside AT&T Stadium where the familiar sounds of "No Chance In Hell" plays to bring out the longtime WWE Chairman himself -- Mr. McMahon.



Vinnie Mac does his Billion Dollar Strut down the long entrance ramp, both of his quads hold up as he steps through the ring ropes and he gets an enormous, well-deserved pop from the 77,000+ members of the WWE Universe live in attendance.



McMahon soaks in the love and then grabs a mic and does a quick introduction for the first competitor in our next match of the evening. He says, "Ladies and gentlemen ... Austin Theory!"



The theme for Austin Theory plays and out he comes for this highly-anticipated featured bout, which serves as the co-main event here at WrestleMania 38: Night 2.



Theory settles inside the ring and his music dies down. Mr. McMahon poses for a selfie with Theory and then exits the squared circle and heads to the backstage area.



Now Theory watches and waits as the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders make their way out to the top of the stage for a dance / cheer routine as the theme for Pat McAfee plays.



McAfee finally emerges to a huge ovation from the live crowd and then begins making his way down the ramp, heading to the ring with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders following behind him.



The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this co-featured bout of the evening. The crowd is giving McAfee a rock-star reception for everything he does thus far.



Mr. McMahon is shown taking a seat in a nice leather computer chair seated next to the time keepers table near the commentary section.



We see McAfee blast Theory with a couple of big punches and then he decks Theory. He goes for a big spot that connects and turns Theory inside-out.



He follows that up by successfully hitting a hurricanrana that sees the crowd nearly blow the roof off the joint with their raucous reaction.



After enjoying the first couple of minutes in the offensive driver's seat, we see Theory pull ahead and take the wheel, as he is now in full control of the action inside the squared circle.



He is taking it to McAfee with ease at this point, stopping after nearly every move and strike to check the tempature of Mr. McMahon at ringside.



McAfee counters a Theory spot and ends up taking back over. He sends Theory out to the floor crashing into the announce desk. The crowd goes bonkers and McAfee heads out to follow up.



He puts a headset on and starts doing his other WWE gig, calling his own action as he beats down Theory some more, bouncing his head off the commentary table.



Now we watch as Theory heads to the top-rope, stopping to gloat to McMahon about how it's his turn to deliver an awe-inspiring high spot. Theory ends up getting hit by McAfee, who climbs up and joins him on the top-rope.



McAfee ends up getting into an exchange with Theory on the top and then stops to moonsault off the top of the corner, landing on his feet in the middle of the ring. The crowd explodes.



McAfee runs and in one single leap, lands with both feet back on the top-rope, where he hooks Theory and connects with a picture-perfect super-plex for a close near fall.



Theory starts to take over again after he recovers. He gets McAfee in a vulnrable position and then hoists him up for his finisher, only for McAfee to escape his clutches and counter into a pin attempt.



He gets the 1-2-3 and the victory, as well as another enormous crowd response here in Dallas, Texas. Very entertaining match and overall a tremendous performance for a non-wrestler by Pat McAfee.



Definitely had the crowd in the palm of his hands as much as nearly any performer thus far on nights one and two of WrestleMania. Great sh*t.



Winner: Pat McAfee

But wait, there's more ....

No, for real.



Mr. McMahon vs. Pat McAfee



After picking up the victory, Pat McAfee celebrates as Austin Theory remains laid out in the ring. He soaks in the love from the crowd on the top turnbuckle in the corner and then watches down below as Mr. McMahon exits his chair and begins walking around the ringside area.



McAfee ends up making some remarks to McMahon, who stops and glares at him. The commentators talk about how he should just take his big win and WrestleMania moment and call it a night, with one even suggesting he apologize to the boss-man and head for greener pastures.



Instead, he calls McMahon out and in comes McMahon after taking off his sport coat and showing off his 70-something year-old guns, which are probably still sharper and more toned than anyone reading this (including the guy writing it).



McMahon and McAfee slowly close in on each other as a referee enters the ring, as it looks like we're about to get another impromptu, unadvertised featured match at the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history, this time here during night two.



As McAfee closes in on McMahon, out of nowhere, we see his neck jack forward in car-crash whiplash fashion, as he is nearly beheaded from behind with a cheap shot by the selfie king himself, Austin Theory.



This leads to McMahon having his way with McAfee, delivering some occasional punishment while Theory does everything necessary to ensure that he goes untouched and just adds in some insult to injury when he decides to. He then covers him and gets the easy 1-2-3 as Michael Cole on commentary calls this the most dispicable act he's ever seen.



Winner: Mr. McMahon

Oh hell no, it's not even over yet ... folks.

Nope.



After circling around the ring together following their "victory" in the second of two matches against non-wrestler Pat McAfee, we hear the glass.



Fans of the Attitude Era knows that this, of course, means it's your ass.

With that said, the "Texas Rattlesnake" does his B.M.F. walk down the long aisle as he makes his way to the ring with stone cold intentions, no doubt.



Upon entering the ring, Austin heads over and boots Theory and blasts him with a Stone Cold Stunner. He rids the ring of that "piece of trash" and then puts his attention on the only man left in the squared circle -- the Chairman of the Board for WWE and his former employer -- Mr. Vincent Kennedy McMahon.



Austin decides not to do the same to McMahon -- yet.



No, instead he decides this is a good time for a beverage break. He calls for Steveweiser number one. Toss -- catch. Success. He calls for number two. Repeat. He hands one to his former boss and both crack their respective adult beverages open.



Before consuming said-beverages, however, it appears that Mr. Austin has had a light bulb moment. You can almost see the comic book bubble appear over his head as he ponders whatever head-scratching thought that entered his bald dome.



Now he remembers.

Boot to the gut, Stone Cold Stunner. McMahon takes a bump off a stunner like only he can and the glass shattering resumes as the iconic guitar riff starts jamming again while Austin has the beer he originally intended to wet his palete with.



Now he notices Pat McAfee is still hanging around at ringside, so he invites the podcast host and WWE commentator into the ring to share in a tall cold one with ole' Stone Cold.



The two have some fun tossing back a couple of Steveweisers but then Austin remembers something else.



Boot, stunner. McAfee down. Austin jogs around and soaks in the love from the WWE Universe as his legendary theme song plays again.



Great stuff. Only at WrestleMania. Only in WWE. Gotta love it.



Main event time, ladies and gentlemen. Stick with us.