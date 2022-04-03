Sheamus & Ridge Holland Defeat The New Day At Wrestlemania

The next match on the card at night two of wrestlemania saw a match from last night that was cut for time put back on the show. Sheamus & Ridge Holland vs The New Day. We head back to Matt Boone at Rajah.com for coverage.

We head to another commercial break and then we return inside the stadium where we are re-joined by Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on commentary.

The two send things over to the pre-match video package for our next bout of the evening, which will be another featured tag-team contest.



The New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland (w/ Butch)



With that said, we see the events that led up to tonight's showdown between The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods and the team of Sheamus & Ridge Holland -- with Butch in their corner.

Once the package wraps up, we hear the familiar sounds of Sheamus' theme and out he comes with Ridge Holland. The duo settle in the ring along with Butch and the music fades down.



Now the theme for The New Day hits and the crowd pops as Kofi Kingston and King Xavier Woods make their way down to the ring. Their music dies down and now the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.



We see an early beat down from Sheamus and Holland before the match is even officially underway. The bell finally does sound and we see Kingston charge across and connect with a Trouble in Paradise kick. This nearly finishes this match off, however he ends up hanging in there.



Sheamus and Holland take back over soon after that and literally within a minute or two the bell is sounding again. Very quick match here and it sees Sheamus and Holland pick up the "W."



After the match, Butch has to be restrained by Sheamus and Holland. The theme for "The Celtic Warrior" plays once again and we fade out into another post-match commercial time out.



Winners: Sheamus & Ridge Holland