Edge Defeats AJ Styles At Wrestlemania

AJ Styles vs Edge put on a decent match on night two, but did it live up to the lofty expectations? For coverage, we head over to Matt Boone of Rajah.com



AJ Styles vs. Edge



The video package airs now to tell the story of the events that led up to our next match, which will feature "The Rated-R Superstar" Edge going one-on-one against "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles.

When the bad-ass video package wraps up, we return inside the stadium where the familiar sounds of AJ Styles' entrance music plays. "The Phenomenal One" emerges at the top of the entrance stage as pyro and fireworks erupt and explode. He then begins his long walk to the ring.



He settles inside the ring and then his music fades down. From there, the new theme for "The Rated-R Superstar" plays and out comes Edge.



The WWE Hall of Fame legend makes his way to the ring and now with both guys inside the ring ropes, the referee calls for the bell to get this match officially off-and-running.



Edge smiles at a Styles who is clearly not playing games in this match up tonight! The two meet in the center of the ring and lock up. Styles backs Edge into the corner. Edge side steps the wild swings from Styles. Again the two meet in the center of the ring,



Styles with a Kick to the upper thigh of Edge. Again the two lock up in the center of the ring. Edge with a Side Lock on Styles, Styles counters, throwing Edge into the ropes.



Things speed up, Styles with a Kick to the face take down followed by multiple Arm Drags by Styles taking Edge down. A kick to the ham string of the Rated-R Superstar. We get a quick replay as Edge struggles to his feet.

The crowd begins to chant, "This is AWESOME!" This is AWESOME!" The two stop momentarily before locking up once again and the pace again speeds up as they go back and forth. Back Slide reverses into a Roll Through. Edge looks for a Spear, Styles puts on the breaks, able to stop short.



The two stare each other down from either side of the ring, neither wanting to make a mistake in this match up. Edge throws Styles to the ropes, Styles slides beneath the ropes, Edge slides under the ropes. Styles on the apron, hits a Sliding Knee to Edge, slamming him into the steel stairs at ringside.



Styles slams Edge into the steel stairs multiple times before sliding a near lifeless Edge under the ropes and back into the ring. Styles climbs to the apron and jumps to the top rope, looking for the a Springboard 450, Edge is waiting with knees up, stopping Styles and leaves Styles writhing in pain inside the ring.



Edge makes his way back to his feet, taking multiple Knees to Styles in the corner of the ring. Edge regains control at this point, Styles unable to catch his breath and regain his composure. Edge extends his arms to the crowd who immediately "Boo's" him.



Edge continues to attack an injured Styles with a slower more methodical pace now. Edge continues to inflict damage, slamming Styles into the turnbuckles, going for the cover. Styles kicks out at the two. Edge again goes for the cover, Styles gets his foot on the rope to break the count.



Styles back to his feet now, swinging on Edge. Edge catches Styles in an Abdomenal Stretch, driving his knuckles into the injured ribs of Styles. Styles with Elbows, trying to break loose. Styles flips Edge over with a Hip Toss, Edge is down.

Edge with a Shoulder Breaker on Styles! Edge looks to have injured himself in the process. Both men roll around inside the ring on the canvas, looking to regain their composure and catch their breath at this point. Edge limps towarsd Styles who is laying in the corner of the ring. Edge with three boots to the body of Styles before the referee breaks them up.



Edge returns with several knees to the body of Styles who is now laid out right by the bottom rope. A wild swing connects to Edge, taking him down. Not pretty, but effective! Styles returns to his feet, Edge to a Knee. Styles eats a turnbuckle now! Both men are laid out in the center of the ring once again. The crowd looks shocked.



Edge with a terrifying look in his eyes, returns to his feet, looking for a Suplex, Styles counters, sending Edge into the turnbuckles with a Suplex of his own! The referee immediately checks Edge who slammed his spine into the turnbuckles. Styles drags Edge to the center of the ring, landing a heavy right, then another, and another. Styles with ground and pound as he picks up the intensity now.



The referee checks on Edge. The crowd begins to chant once again! Edge takes Styles down, looking to rip Styles's shoulder right out of it's socket! Edge shoving his knee into the back of Styles, both men back to their feet. Styles breaks free, looking for the Paylay, to no avail.



Styles looking for the Styles Clash, no luck, Edge with the STF locked in. Styles drags himself inch by inch, getting his foot to the bottom rope, forcing Edge to break the submission! Close call.



Styles on the apron, Edge runs at him, Styles over the top, taking down Edge with a DDT. Edge held onto the middle rope, injuring himself! Styles back to his feet, crawling to the top turnbuckle with a lifeless Edge suddenly getting back to his feet.

Edge hits Styles, nearly knocking him off the sitting position on the top turnbuckle. Edge looking for a Superplex. Styles is over and back into the ring, Styles holding Edge in a Fireman Carry, Back Drop, for the cover, Edge kicks out at the two count.



The match continues on now, but both men look completely spent. Styles struggles to his feet first, Edge back to his feet as well, Styles is taken down, Edge with the cover. Style gets his right shoulder up just in time to break the three count.



Both men go back and forth trying to finish things, to no avail. Both men make their way to their knees, exchanging blows back and forth. The crowd shouting with each blow.



Styles with a series of headbutts. Styles hits the Paylay kick, Edge still standing. Styles with the Calf Crusher submission, counter by Edge for the Arm Bar.



Edge with a Chinlock, Styles trying to reach for the ropes, Edge leans back! Styles is able to pry the fingers of Edge free.



Now we see Edge look for a Spear, Styles counters with a Styles Clash however and immediately transitions into the cover. Edge kicks out at the two to keep this one alive.

Moments later, we see Styles deck Edge and head out to the ring apron. He springboards himself in with a slingshot and then looks for the Phenomenal Forearm, however as he starts his descent, he comes down right into a devastating Spear from "The Rated-R Superstar."



Edge follows up with the cover and that's all she wrote. Edge wins via pin fall victory. Once the match wraps up, we see Damian Priest enter the ring.



He looks at Edge, who turns and looks at him. They both turn to the crowd and slowly raise their hands together in a sign of unity. It looks like we have a new alliance between Edge and Damian Priest. The two exit the ring and head to the back together. Great, great match -- as expected.



Winner: Edge