Sasha Banks & Naomi Win WWE Women's Tag Team Championships At Wrestlemania

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Apr 03, 2022

Wrestlemania 38 Night 2 packed all of their women's wrestling into one match as we got a four way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champioships. For all the action, we head to our friend, Matt Boone of Rajah.com


We head to a commercial break after the Knoxville-Zayn match wraps up. When we return, the ring announcer begins the pre-match introductions for our second championship contest of the evening here at WrestleMania 38: Night 2.

 

WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships
Naomi & Sasha Banks vs. Queen Zelina & Carmella vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler


The theme for Naomi hits and the WWE Universe is feeling the glow as she makes her neon-way down to the ring for the next bout of the show.


She stops and awaits the entrance of her partner. This leads to Sasha Banks' theme hitting and out comes "The Boss" in a yellow convertible automobile right on the entrance stage.

 

Banks exits the car and joins Naomi as the two make their way down to the squared circle.


Now we hear the entrance theme for Liv Morgan who makes her way to the stage, awaiting her tag-team partner. Rhea Ripley makes her way to the stage and the two leather-clad divas make their way down the ramp towards the ring where their opponents await them. Ripley and Morgan complete their entrance.


Out next is Shayna Baszler as her entrance theme sounds over the speakers in the Dallas, Texas arena. Baszler awaits Natalya and the two make their way from the stage down the ramp towards the ring.


With all three teams inside the ring, the music cuts and the referee stands in the center of the ring. Finally, Queen Zelina makes her way to the stage and out next is Carmella holding the title over her arm. The two strut down the ramp towards the ring.


The referee holds the titles high in the air in the center of the ring. Zelina tags in Carmella as Ripley welcomes her over. Banks and Ripley are ready to kick things off. Ripley and Banks lock hands, Ripley man-handles Banks to start off.


Ripley shrugs off a Back Stabber by Banks. Ripley tags in Liv Morgan now. Carmella and Zelina begin to attack Ripley at ringside. A brawl ensues at ringside.

 

Finally Banks and Morgan return to the ring. Quick roll up and quicker kickout by Banks. Banks rolls through with a cover, Morgan kicks out. Both women back to their feet. Double Knees to the jaw of The Boss now! Oblivion off the ropes by Morgan.


Natalya in the ring with a Boot to Morgan. Baszler in the ring now with Morgan. Zelina and Carmella exit the ring as Baszler looks them in the eye, they think twice and retreat. Baszler going after the ankle of Morgan who shouts out in pain, crawling to her corner.


Baszler grabs Morgan and gets a Foot Lock in the center of the ring as Morgan screams in pain. Baszler with a takedown. Carmella tags in now, telling Baszler to "get out" as Carmella tagged herself in.


Carmella slams Morgan into the top turnbuckle in her corner as she tags in Queen Zelina. Zelina gets a cover, Rhea Ripley hoists up Zelina, dropping her on the top rope. Naomi comes in with a Rear View! Back Stabber to Baszler by Banks.


Carmella catches Ripley who's on the top rope, Hurricanrana by Carmella! Queen Zelina takes out Ripley on the outside. Banks now the legal competitor for her team, the tag goes to Naomi.


Naomi and Banks at opposing top ropes, 4 in one corner, 4 in the other, Banks and Naomi are slammed into the middle of the ring, everyone is down.

 

Everyone struggles to exit the ring, Liv Morgan inches over to Naomi, Naomi with a quick roll up for the two. Rhea Ripley tags in now! Rip Tide on Naomi! Ripley goes for the cover, Banks breaks the cover. Ripley goes shoulder first into the turnbuckle.


Baszler tags in going for the cover on Naomi. Liv Morgan out of nowhere breaks the cover. Baszler takes down Morgan. Natalya makes the tag. Superkick by Carmella. Naomi rolls up Carmella, who kicks out. Carmella with a boot to the face of Naomi for the cover. Naomi kicks out at the two.


Carmella tries again, Naomi kicks out! Carmella throws a tantrum in the center of the ring. Naomi kicks Carmella across the face. Banks tags in, flying high with a Splash for the cover, Carmella kicks out at the two.


Sasha locks in the Banks Statement! Zelina drags Carmella out of the ring to break the hold. Banks gets the cover on Carmella for the three count pin and win!


Winners and NEW WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions: Sasha Banks & Naomi


