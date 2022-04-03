WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

🌟 WrestleMania News 🌟

 

 

Johnny Knoxville Defeats Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 03, 2022

Johnny Knoxville Defeats Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38

In one of the more entertaining celebrity matches in recent memory, Johnny Knoxville defeated former WWE Intercontinental Champion and former WWE NXT Champion Sami Zayn at Night 2 of WrestleMania 38.

Results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

When the package wraps up, we return inside AT&T Stadium where we hear the familiar sounds of Sami Zayn's entrance music.

As Zayn makes his way to the ring, we hear Michael Cole reading a Draft Kings promotional offer. Zayn settles in the ring and poses on the ropes as his music fades down.

Now the iconic "Jackass" guitar riff and then show / movie theme plays as the faux super hero character portrayed by Johnny Knoxville -- the same one he played for his Royal Rumble appearance earlier this year -- makes his way out.

Knoxville claps hands with some of the "Jackass Forever" co-stars, who are seated at ringside. He enters the ring and is looking as confident as he has come off throughout the build-up to tonight's bout.

The bell sounds to get this one off-and-running and immediately Zayn sprints across the ring and decks Knoxville with a big running boot to the grill.

He gives Knoxville some more where that came from and then the action spills out to the floor at ringside, where we see Knoxville use a fire exstinguisher to spray in Zayn's eyes, slowing him down and giving him a fighting chance in this one.

The commentators remind us that this is an anything goes match, which means there can be no disqualifications and no count outs regardless of what is done from bell to bell.

Sami Zayn returns to ringside, finding a table covered in mouse traps beneath the ring. Knoxville still laid out inside the ring. Zayn shouts to Knoxville asking if he did this, then setting it up.

Knoxville returns to his feet with two garbage can lids, slamming them together like symbols around Zayn's head. Knoxville then sets up a table in the corner of the ring, looking for a Suplex.

Zayn ends up blocking it and counters with an Exploder through the table, Knoxville breaking the table in half. Zayn goes for the cover, Knoxville kicks out at the two.

Zayn gets Knoxville set up in the corner for a kick, Knoxville counters with an air horn, stopping Zayn mid run, right in his tracks. Party Boy jumps into the ring, riding the pony! Zayn is shocked. Party Boy shoves a still stunned Zayn.

Party Boy begins to dance, then rips his shirt and pants off, now in a thong, riding the pony, dancing on Zayn. A pissed off Zayn slams Party Boy the the canvas inside the ring, stomping him.

Knoxville with a quick roll up, getting the two count on the distraction! Zayn back to his feet, taking down Knoxville. Zayn kicks Party Boy under the ring! Zayn looks under the ring apron, Wee Man out of nowhere, attacking Sami Zayn with punches! A kick to the knee cap of Sami Zayn! Wee Man gets a body slam on Zayn for a pop from the crowd.

A Tornado DDT from Knoxville for the cover and the two count! Wee-man hyped up, exiting the ring. The crowd still roaring at this point! Wee Man struggles to pull something from beneath the apron. Knoxville sets up "The Ass Kicker" inside the ring, Wee-Man sets it up, Zayn fights back Knoxville, then stares down Wee-Man.

Zayn kicks Wee-Man in the face, the Dallas, Texas crowd is NOT happy, beginning to "Boo" loudly. Zayn returns to Knoxville, straddling him while delivering multiple blows. The crowd chanting, "Assh*le! Assh*le!" Zayn looks to head to the top turnbuckle, Knoxville is laid out in the center of the ring.

Knoxville sets off pyro from the ring post, Zayn falls into the corner of the ring. Knoxville rolls a bowling ball into the family jewels of Zayn! Knoxville sets Zayn up in front of the Kicker, and sets it off, taking Zayn down to the canvas! Knoxville looking good now, holding a taser! Zayn immediately exits the ring when he hears the zaps.

Both make their way back into the ring as the crowd starts a "This Is Awesome" chant. Sami Zayn done playing games, hits a Suplex on Knoxville. Zayn thinks twice before getting up on the top turnbuckle.

Zayn gets to the top turnbuckle, Knoxville grabs the groin of Zayn with tongs, sending Zayn into the table covered in mouse traps at ringside! Knoxville makes his way to the outside of the ring, the entire Jackass crew is at ringside.

Party Boy and Weeman assist Zayn into the ring where the huge mouse trap is set up. Knoxville tasers Zayn, dropping him onto the mouse trap, Knoxville pulls the lever, a slight malfunction, but it sets off, and Knoxville gets the three count pin and win.

Entertaining match, delivering what it was designed to do -- give the crowd a reason to cheer, laugh and have fun in what was the comedy / entertaining match of the evening.

Winner: Johnny Knoxville


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #results
https://wrestlr.me/75282/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Apr 03
Sasha Banks & Naomi Win WWE Women's Tag Team Championships At Wrestlemania
Wrestlemania 38 Night 2 packed all of their women's wrestling into one match as we got a four way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champioships. For all the action, we head to our friend, Matt Boone[...]
Apr 03 - Wrestlemania 38 Night 2 packed all of their women's wrestling into one match as we got a four way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champioships. For all the action, we head to our friend, Matt Boone[...]
Apr 03
Johnny Knoxville Defeats Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38
In one of the more entertaining celebrity matches in recent memory, Johnny Knoxville defeated former WWE Intercontinental Champion and former WWE NXT Champion Sami Zayn at Night 2 of WrestleMania[...]
Apr 03 - In one of the more entertaining celebrity matches in recent memory, Johnny Knoxville defeated former WWE Intercontinental Champion and former WWE NXT Champion Sami Zayn at Night 2 of WrestleMania[...]
Apr 03
Bobby Lashley Defeats Omos at WrestleMania 38
In the second match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley became the first man in WWE to score a victory over the giant known as Omos. Results courtesy of Matt Boone of R[...]
Apr 03 - In the second match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley became the first man in WWE to score a victory over the giant known as Omos. Results courtesy of Matt Boone of R[...]
Apr 03
RK-Bro Retain Raw Tag Titles at WrestleMania 38, Gable Steveson Confronts Chad Gable
In the opening bout of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, RK-Bro successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Match against Alpha Academy and The Street Profits. After the match, [...]
Apr 03 - In the opening bout of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, RK-Bro successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Match against Alpha Academy and The Street Profits. After the match, [...]
Apr 03
WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2 Live Results (April 3, 2022)
The following is the ongoing live results of tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: WrestleMania 38: Night 2 Results (4/3/2022) - Triple H Ki[...]
Apr 03 - The following is the ongoing live results of tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: WrestleMania 38: Night 2 Results (4/3/2022) - Triple H Ki[...]
Apr 03
Triple H Makes a Special Appearance at WrestleMania 38
WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H made a special appearance at the start of tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event. Results courtesy of Matt Boone of Raj[...]
Apr 03 - WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H made a special appearance at the start of tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event. Results courtesy of Matt Boone of Raj[...]
Apr 03
WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Sunday Kickoff: April 3, 2022
The following is the kickoff show for Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Apr 03 - The following is the kickoff show for Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Apr 03
📺 WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Sunday Edition Of The Bump
WWE has released their WrestleMania special episode of The Bump ahead of night two which features guests Sasha Banks, Naomi, and AJ Styles.  Watch below: [...]
Apr 03 - WWE has released their WrestleMania special episode of The Bump ahead of night two which features guests Sasha Banks, Naomi, and AJ Styles.  Watch below: [...]
Apr 03
AJ Styles On Fan Expectations For His WrestleMania 38 Match Tonight
AJ Styles vs. Edge will take place tonight at WrestleMania 38 Sunday, and its one of the most hotly anticipated matches on the card During an interview with PWInsider, Styles commented on the fan exp[...]
Apr 03 - AJ Styles vs. Edge will take place tonight at WrestleMania 38 Sunday, and its one of the most hotly anticipated matches on the card During an interview with PWInsider, Styles commented on the fan exp[...]
Apr 03
Austin Theory Says Vince McMahon Will Not Get Involved In His Match Against Pat McAfee
During an interview with Wrestling Inc, WWE Superstar Austin Theory shot down rumored that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will assist him during his match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 Sunday[...]
Apr 03 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, WWE Superstar Austin Theory shot down rumored that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will assist him during his match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 Sunday[...]
Apr 03
Rick Boogs Issues Statement On Injury Sustained During WrestleMania
Rick Boogs suffered a nasty injury during the opening match of WWE WrestleMania 38 in Dallas on Saturday night. During the show, Michael Cole announced Boogs will undergo surgery to repair a torn qua[...]
Apr 03 - Rick Boogs suffered a nasty injury during the opening match of WWE WrestleMania 38 in Dallas on Saturday night. During the show, Michael Cole announced Boogs will undergo surgery to repair a torn qua[...]
Apr 03
Cody Rhodes Doesn't Want A Management Job In Wrestling Ever Again
Cody Rhodes is done with working in wrestling management. Rhodes, one of the founding members of AEW, a former executive for the company which he recently departed to return to WWE reveals he doesn't[...]
Apr 03 - Cody Rhodes is done with working in wrestling management. Rhodes, one of the founding members of AEW, a former executive for the company which he recently departed to return to WWE reveals he doesn't[...]
Apr 03
Jeff Hardy Comments On THAT Batista Question, AEW Run Being His Last, More
Jeff Hardy took part in the recent Ad Free Shows media scrum during which he talked about joining AEW, his current alongside his brother Matt Hardy and the fact that it will be the final run for The H[...]
Apr 03 - Jeff Hardy took part in the recent Ad Free Shows media scrum during which he talked about joining AEW, his current alongside his brother Matt Hardy and the fact that it will be the final run for The H[...]
Apr 03
📺 WATCH: Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania
WWE released footage of Cody Rhodes' return at WrestleMania 38 Saturday where he would beat Seth Rollins. The behind-the-scenes footage follows Cody right up until his WrestleMania entrance and then [...]
Apr 03 - WWE released footage of Cody Rhodes' return at WrestleMania 38 Saturday where he would beat Seth Rollins. The behind-the-scenes footage follows Cody right up until his WrestleMania entrance and then [...]
Apr 03
Paul Wight Returning To The Ring For AEW On Monday
AEW has announced a number of matches for week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. One of those matches features Paul Wight (Big Show) returning to the ring.  Check out the full match card for the epis[...]
Apr 03 - AEW has announced a number of matches for week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. One of those matches features Paul Wight (Big Show) returning to the ring.  Check out the full match card for the epis[...]
Apr 03
Ronda Rousey Debunks Report She Was Unhappy With WrestleMania Main Event
Ronda Rousey has taken to social media to debunk reports that she walked out of the WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony in anger because she found out she would not be main eventing WWE WrestleMania Saturday. [...]
Apr 03 - Ronda Rousey has taken to social media to debunk reports that she walked out of the WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony in anger because she found out she would not be main eventing WWE WrestleMania Saturday. [...]
Apr 03
Paul Heyman On Why Vince McMahon Is The Greatest Promoter In Wrestling History
Paul Heyman was recently interviewed on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast and explained why Vince McMahon is the greatest wrestling promoter in history. On the greatest promoter[...]
Apr 03 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast and explained why Vince McMahon is the greatest wrestling promoter in history. On the greatest promoter[...]
Apr 03
Steve Austin Discusses His WWE WrestleMania In-Ring Return, Crowd Reaction, More
Following his No Holds Barred victory over Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 38 Saturday, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin took part in a WWE Digital Exclusive interview. On defeating Kevin [...]
Apr 03 - Following his No Holds Barred victory over Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 38 Saturday, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin took part in a WWE Digital Exclusive interview. On defeating Kevin [...]
Apr 03
Ronda Rousey Was Reportedly "Furious" Over WrestleMania Main Event
Ronda Rousey is reportedly furious that her match against Charlotte Flair and WrestleMania 38 Saturday did not headline the entertainment spectacular. Rousey had been under the impression in the week[...]
Apr 03 - Ronda Rousey is reportedly furious that her match against Charlotte Flair and WrestleMania 38 Saturday did not headline the entertainment spectacular. Rousey had been under the impression in the week[...]
Apr 03
Jon Moxley Reportedly Working Through Injury
AEW star Jon Moxley is reportedly working through an injury. Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. that Moxley is dealing with a hamstring injury that he sustained [...]
Apr 03 - AEW star Jon Moxley is reportedly working through an injury. Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. that Moxley is dealing with a hamstring injury that he sustained [...]
Apr 03
Steve Austin Made WWE WrestleMania History
Reddit user /u/PickledPeppers101 has noted that 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin now holds the record longest time between WrestleMania main events with a gap of 21 years. Austin wrestled his last matc[...]
Apr 03 - Reddit user /u/PickledPeppers101 has noted that 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin now holds the record longest time between WrestleMania main events with a gap of 21 years. Austin wrestled his last matc[...]
Apr 03
Update On Rick Boogs Suffering An Injury at WrestleMania Saturday
Rick Boogs suffered a serious injury at WrestleMania 38 Saturday. He is set to undergo surgery next week after. The injury came about in the opening match which saw SmackDown Tag Team Champions The U[...]
Apr 03 - Rick Boogs suffered a serious injury at WrestleMania 38 Saturday. He is set to undergo surgery next week after. The injury came about in the opening match which saw SmackDown Tag Team Champions The U[...]
Apr 03
Producers For WrestleMania Saturday Matches and Segments Revealed
A report from PWInsider has revealed the list of producers for the matches and segments that took place during WrestleMania Saturday. TJ Wilson produced the Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch match, it ha[...]
Apr 03 - A report from PWInsider has revealed the list of producers for the matches and segments that took place during WrestleMania Saturday. TJ Wilson produced the Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch match, it ha[...]
Apr 03
Cody Rhodes Discusses Getting Vindication From Vince McMahon Prior To WWE Return
Cody Rhodes appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show following Saturday's WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One where he returned defeating Seth Rollins. During the interview, Cody talked about getting vindicat[...]
Apr 03 - Cody Rhodes appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show following Saturday's WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One where he returned defeating Seth Rollins. During the interview, Cody talked about getting vindicat[...]
Apr 03
Major Dusty Rhodes Documentary Coming Soon To A&E
In an exclusive interview with Variety, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes revealed that A&E is currently working on a documentary on his father,  the legendary "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes. "[...]
Apr 03 - In an exclusive interview with Variety, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes revealed that A&E is currently working on a documentary on his father,  the legendary "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes. "[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π