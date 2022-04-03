Johnny Knoxville Defeats Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38

In one of the more entertaining celebrity matches in recent memory, Johnny Knoxville defeated former WWE Intercontinental Champion and former WWE NXT Champion Sami Zayn at Night 2 of WrestleMania 38.

Results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

When the package wraps up, we return inside AT&T Stadium where we hear the familiar sounds of Sami Zayn's entrance music.

As Zayn makes his way to the ring, Zayn settles in the ring and poses on the ropes as his music fades down.

Now the iconic "Jackass" guitar riff and then show / movie theme plays as the faux super hero character portrayed by Johnny Knoxville -- the same one he played for his Royal Rumble appearance earlier this year -- makes his way out.

Knoxville claps hands with some of the "Jackass Forever" co-stars, who are seated at ringside. He enters the ring and is looking as confident as he has come off throughout the build-up to tonight's bout.

The bell sounds to get this one off-and-running and immediately Zayn sprints across the ring and decks Knoxville with a big running boot to the grill.

He gives Knoxville some more where that came from and then the action spills out to the floor at ringside, where we see Knoxville use a fire exstinguisher to spray in Zayn's eyes, slowing him down and giving him a fighting chance in this one.

The commentators remind us that this is an anything goes match, which means there can be no disqualifications and no count outs regardless of what is done from bell to bell.

Sami Zayn returns to ringside, finding a table covered in mouse traps beneath the ring. Knoxville still laid out inside the ring. Zayn shouts to Knoxville asking if he did this, then setting it up.

Knoxville returns to his feet with two garbage can lids, slamming them together like symbols around Zayn's head. Knoxville then sets up a table in the corner of the ring, looking for a Suplex.

Zayn ends up blocking it and counters with an Exploder through the table, Knoxville breaking the table in half. Zayn goes for the cover, Knoxville kicks out at the two.

Zayn gets Knoxville set up in the corner for a kick, Knoxville counters with an air horn, stopping Zayn mid run, right in his tracks. Party Boy jumps into the ring, riding the pony! Zayn is shocked. Party Boy shoves a still stunned Zayn.

Party Boy begins to dance, then rips his shirt and pants off, now in a thong, riding the pony, dancing on Zayn. A pissed off Zayn slams Party Boy the the canvas inside the ring, stomping him.

Knoxville with a quick roll up, getting the two count on the distraction! Zayn back to his feet, taking down Knoxville. Zayn kicks Party Boy under the ring! Zayn looks under the ring apron, Wee Man out of nowhere, attacking Sami Zayn with punches! A kick to the knee cap of Sami Zayn! Wee Man gets a body slam on Zayn for a pop from the crowd.

A Tornado DDT from Knoxville for the cover and the two count! Wee-man hyped up, exiting the ring. The crowd still roaring at this point! Wee Man struggles to pull something from beneath the apron. Knoxville sets up "The Ass Kicker" inside the ring, Wee-Man sets it up, Zayn fights back Knoxville, then stares down Wee-Man.

Zayn kicks Wee-Man in the face, the Dallas, Texas crowd is NOT happy, beginning to "Boo" loudly. Zayn returns to Knoxville, straddling him while delivering multiple blows. The crowd chanting, "Assh*le! Assh*le!" Zayn looks to head to the top turnbuckle, Knoxville is laid out in the center of the ring.

Knoxville sets off pyro from the ring post, Zayn falls into the corner of the ring. Knoxville rolls a bowling ball into the family jewels of Zayn! Knoxville sets Zayn up in front of the Kicker, and sets it off, taking Zayn down to the canvas! Knoxville looking good now, holding a taser! Zayn immediately exits the ring when he hears the zaps.

Both make their way back into the ring as the crowd starts a "This Is Awesome" chant. Sami Zayn done playing games, hits a Suplex on Knoxville. Zayn thinks twice before getting up on the top turnbuckle.

Zayn gets to the top turnbuckle, Knoxville grabs the groin of Zayn with tongs, sending Zayn into the table covered in mouse traps at ringside! Knoxville makes his way to the outside of the ring, the entire Jackass crew is at ringside.

Party Boy and Weeman assist Zayn into the ring where the huge mouse trap is set up. Knoxville tasers Zayn, dropping him onto the mouse trap, Knoxville pulls the lever, a slight malfunction, but it sets off, and Knoxville gets the three count pin and win.

Entertaining match, delivering what it was designed to do -- give the crowd a reason to cheer, laugh and have fun in what was the comedy / entertaining match of the evening.

Winner: Johnny Knoxville