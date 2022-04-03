Bobby Lashley Defeats Omos at WrestleMania 38

In the second match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley became the first man in WWE to score a victory over the giant known as Omos.

Results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

When we return, we get ready for our second match of the evening. This will be a one-on-one contest pitting the giant Omos against former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

The theme for Omos hits and the big fella makes his way down to the ring for our first singles match of the evening here on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

Out next is Bobby Lashley as his entrance theme sounds over the speakers in the arena. The pyro hits around the stage as the massive Lashley makes his way down the ramp and heads towards the ring.

Lashley climbs the ropes, looking back at Omos before dropping back to the canvas inside the ring. The referee stands between the two giants as the crowd chants. The referee sounds for the bell, and this match up is officially underway!

Omos and Lashley stare one another down and a bit of trash talk. Omos immediately takes Lashley to the canvas with a single shot takedown. Omos does the same again. Omos misses a kick, Lashley gains temporary control, Omos immediately returns to control.

Omos crushing the skull of Lashley, Lashley seperates Omos's hands off of his skull. Omos with a massive Chop to the chest of Lashley for another takedown. Lashley Slaps Omos, Omos counters with a takedown, sending Lashley into the corner of the ring.

Lashley finally gains control of this match up, looking for the Hurt Lock on Omos, able to lock his fingers, Omos rips Lashley's fingers apart and takes Lashley to the canvas once more. Omos dares Lashley to return to his feet. Omos easily flings Lashley over the top rope.

A little more trash talk as the referee begins the count-out. Omos looks to step over the ropes, Lashley hops to the apron at the count of six, stunning Omos. Lashley heads to the top turnbuckle, Omos catches Lashley, then slams Lashley 9 feet through the air to the canvas.

"Get back up if you want more" Omos dares Lashley. A bear hug to a dripping sweat Lashley, Omos squeezing the life out of Lashley. Omos sends Lashley into the turnbuckle in the corner of the ring, Lashley's head slams into the top turnbuckle with a bounce heard through the stadium.

Lashley runs towards Omos who again hoists Omos into a bear hug, squeezing the breath out of Lashley. Lashley looks to be gaining momentum. Lashley looks for a take down, Omos with the reversal, Lashley again gets in position, getting a Giant Suplex on Omos. Lashley hypes up, a slam to the kidney's of Omos, taking Omos to the canvas.

A Spear take down and the cover for the three count pin and win by The Almighty Bobby Lashley. That's how this one wraps up as Lashley celebrates his victory in front of the packed house and then we head to a quick commercial break.

Winner: Bobby Lashley