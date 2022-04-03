RK-Bro Retain Raw Tag Titles at WrestleMania 38, Gable Steveson Confronts Chad Gable

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Raw Tag-Team Championships RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits
The theme for RK-Bro hits and out comes Randy Orton and Riddle. The duo make their way to the ring to a huge ovation. They settle inside and their musicv fades down.
Next out are The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins settle into the ring next and then their music dies down as well.
Finally, Alpha Academy -- the team of Chad Gable and Otis -- make their way out and head to the squared circle. Their music cuts off and now that all three teams are in the ring, it's time to get this match underway.
The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with the first match here on the main show at night two of WrestleMania 38. Riddle and Montez Ford kick things off for their respective teams.
It doesn't take long, however, for all hell to break loose, as everyone ends up in the ring at the same time. One-by-one we see bodies flying over the top and out to the floor, with Otis being the last person standing.
We see Ford run and hit a crazy dive splashing onto a few of the guys at ringside. Chad Gable follows up with a crazy high-spot from the ring to the floor on the same pile of guys.
Back in the ring, we return to legal action with Riddle and Gable. Otis hits the ring and helps Gable deck Riddle with a big double-team move.
After we see Otis and Gable enjoy a few minutes in the offensive driver's seat in this one, the RK-Bro team of Randy Orton and Riddle start taking out any-and-everything that moves, setting the crowd on fire in the process.
They nearly finish this one off, however Ford and Dawkins cut their momentum short. Otis and Gable take over again and almost score the victory, however Ford and Dawkins stop them.
The duo set Gable up for a super blockbuster off the top-rope, as Ford takes Gable down off of Dawkins' shoulders after leaping off the top-rope. He goes for the follow-up pin attempt, but doesn't get the three. The fans react with a thunderous "This is awesome!" chant.
We see Dawkins connect with a Sky High spot on Orton. He then hits a dive and splashes onto Otis and Gable on the floor. As Ford, who tags in, heads to the top-rope, Riddle comes from behind him and hits a springboard to connect with a super RKO off the top.
That lit the crowd on fire. Orton follows up with a super RKO off the top of his own and immediately goes for the cover. 1-2-3. RK-Bro picks up the win and retain the Raw Tag-Team Championships in the opening contest.
Winners and STILL Raw Tag-Team Champions: RK-Bro
After The Match: Gable Steveson Gets His First Taste Of In-Ring Action
After the match, we see RK-Bro celebrating their victory with The Street Profits. They spot Gable Steveson sitting in the front row and invite him into the ring to join them. He does and ends up getting a drink spilled on him by Gable.
He takes his shirt off and looks pissed. Gable gets on the mic and proceeds to insult him. This leads to Steveson manhandling Gable with a belly-to-belly suplex. The crowd pops and that's how the post-match scene wraps up.
Bobby Lashley Defeats Omos at WrestleMania 38 In the second match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley became the first man in WWE to score a victory over the giant known as Omos. Results courtesy of Matt Boone of R[...]
Apr 03 - In the second match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley became the first man in WWE to score a victory over the giant known as Omos. Results courtesy of Matt Boone of R[...]
Apr 03 - In the opening bout of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, RK-Bro successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Match against Alpha Academy and The Street Profits. After the match, [...]
Apr 03 - WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H made a special appearance at the start of tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event. Results courtesy of Matt Boone of Raj[...]
Apr 03 - AJ Styles vs. Edge will take place tonight at WrestleMania 38 Sunday, and its one of the most hotly anticipated matches on the card During an interview with PWInsider, Styles commented on the fan exp[...]
Apr 03 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, WWE Superstar Austin Theory shot down rumored that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will assist him during his match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 Sunday[...]
Apr 03 - Rick Boogs suffered a nasty injury during the opening match of WWE WrestleMania 38 in Dallas on Saturday night. During the show, Michael Cole announced Boogs will undergo surgery to repair a torn qua[...]
Apr 03 - Cody Rhodes is done with working in wrestling management. Rhodes, one of the founding members of AEW, a former executive for the company which he recently departed to return to WWE reveals he doesn't[...]
Apr 03 - Jeff Hardy took part in the recent Ad Free Shows media scrum during which he talked about joining AEW, his current alongside his brother Matt Hardy and the fact that it will be the final run for The H[...]
Apr 03 - WWE released footage of Cody Rhodes' return at WrestleMania 38 Saturday where he would beat Seth Rollins. The behind-the-scenes footage follows Cody right up until his WrestleMania entrance and then [...]
Apr 03 - AEW has announced a number of matches for week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. One of those matches features Paul Wight (Big Show) returning to the ring. Check out the full match card for the epis[...]
Apr 03 - Ronda Rousey has taken to social media to debunk reports that she walked out of the WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony in anger because she found out she would not be main eventing WWE WrestleMania Saturday. [...]
Apr 03 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast and explained why Vince McMahon is the greatest wrestling promoter in history. On the greatest promoter[...]
Apr 03 - Following his No Holds Barred victory over Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 38 Saturday, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin took part in a WWE Digital Exclusive interview. On defeating Kevin [...]
Apr 03 - Ronda Rousey is reportedly furious that her match against Charlotte Flair and WrestleMania 38 Saturday did not headline the entertainment spectacular. Rousey had been under the impression in the week[...]
Apr 03
Jon Moxley Reportedly Working Through Injury AEW star Jon Moxley is reportedly working through an injury. Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. that Moxley is dealing with a hamstring injury that he sustained [...]
Apr 03 - AEW star Jon Moxley is reportedly working through an injury. Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. that Moxley is dealing with a hamstring injury that he sustained [...]
Apr 03
Steve Austin Made WWE WrestleMania History Reddit user /u/PickledPeppers101 has noted that 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin now holds the record longest time between WrestleMania main events with a gap of 21 years. Austin wrestled his last matc[...]
Apr 03 - Reddit user /u/PickledPeppers101 has noted that 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin now holds the record longest time between WrestleMania main events with a gap of 21 years. Austin wrestled his last matc[...]
Apr 03 - Rick Boogs suffered a serious injury at WrestleMania 38 Saturday. He is set to undergo surgery next week after. The injury came about in the opening match which saw SmackDown Tag Team Champions The U[...]
Apr 03 - A report from PWInsider has revealed the list of producers for the matches and segments that took place during WrestleMania Saturday. TJ Wilson produced the Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch match, it ha[...]
Apr 03 - Cody Rhodes appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show following Saturday's WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One where he returned defeating Seth Rollins. During the interview, Cody talked about getting vindicat[...]
Apr 03 - In an exclusive interview with Variety, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes revealed that A&E is currently working on a documentary on his father, the legendary "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes. "[...]
Apr 03 - WWE has announced Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus for tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Sunday. WWE had to cut the match from Saturday's card due to some matches runn[...]
Apr 03 - WWE announced tonight that 77,899 fans were in attendance for Night One of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE actually sold 10,000 fewer tickets than what they announced. WW[...]