RK-Bro Retain Raw Tag Titles at WrestleMania 38, Gable Steveson Confronts Chad Gable

In the opening bout of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, RK-Bro successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Match against Alpha Academy and The Street Profits.

After the match, Gable Steveson confronted Chad Gable and gave him an Overhead Belly-to-Belly Suplex.

Raw Tag-Team Championships

RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits

The theme for RK-Bro hits and out comes Randy Orton and Riddle. The duo make their way to the ring to a huge ovation. They settle inside and their musicv fades down.

Next out are The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins settle into the ring next and then their music dies down as well.

Finally, Alpha Academy -- the team of Chad Gable and Otis -- make their way out and head to the squared circle. Their music cuts off and now that all three teams are in the ring, it's time to get this match underway.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with the first match here on the main show at night two of WrestleMania 38. Riddle and Montez Ford kick things off for their respective teams.

It doesn't take long, however, for all hell to break loose, as everyone ends up in the ring at the same time. One-by-one we see bodies flying over the top and out to the floor, with Otis being the last person standing.

We see Ford run and hit a crazy dive splashing onto a few of the guys at ringside. Chad Gable follows up with a crazy high-spot from the ring to the floor on the same pile of guys.

Back in the ring, we return to legal action with Riddle and Gable. Otis hits the ring and helps Gable deck Riddle with a big double-team move.

After we see Otis and Gable enjoy a few minutes in the offensive driver's seat in this one, the RK-Bro team of Randy Orton and Riddle start taking out any-and-everything that moves, setting the crowd on fire in the process.

They nearly finish this one off, however Ford and Dawkins cut their momentum short. Otis and Gable take over again and almost score the victory, however Ford and Dawkins stop them.

The duo set Gable up for a super blockbuster off the top-rope, as Ford takes Gable down off of Dawkins' shoulders after leaping off the top-rope. He goes for the follow-up pin attempt, but doesn't get the three. The fans react with a thunderous "This is awesome!" chant.

We see Dawkins connect with a Sky High spot on Orton. He then hits a dive and splashes onto Otis and Gable on the floor. As Ford, who tags in, heads to the top-rope, Riddle comes from behind him and hits a springboard to connect with a super RKO off the top.

That lit the crowd on fire. Orton follows up with a super RKO off the top of his own and immediately goes for the cover. 1-2-3. RK-Bro picks up the win and retain the Raw Tag-Team Championships in the opening contest.

Winners and STILL Raw Tag-Team Champions: RK-Bro

After The Match: Gable Steveson Gets His First Taste Of In-Ring Action

After the match, we see RK-Bro celebrating their victory with The Street Profits. They spot Gable Steveson sitting in the front row and invite him into the ring to join them. He does and ends up getting a drink spilled on him by Gable.

He takes his shirt off and looks pissed. Gable gets on the mic and proceeds to insult him. This leads to Steveson manhandling Gable with a belly-to-belly suplex. The crowd pops and that's how the post-match scene wraps up.