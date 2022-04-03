WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2 Live Results (April 3, 2022)

Now that the Kickoff Show is in the rear-view mirror, we shift gears and head to the main show for WrestleMania 38: Night 2.

We see the WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together signature and then we shoot inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the singing of "America the Beautiful" before getting the show itself underway.

From there, we shoot to the regular cold open video package for tonight's special premium event, which is once again narrated by Mark Wahlberg. After it wraps up, we shoot back inside the stadium where Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the show.

After that, we hear the familiar sounds of the iconic entrance theme music of Triple H. "The Game" makes his way out to a huge pop from the packed house inside AT&T Stadium.

He does his prolonged trademark ring entrance while wearing a suit and then when his music finally cuts off, he says he just came out here to say thank you. In an over-the-top voice that would make his father-in-law proud, he then says "Welcome to WrestleMania!"

He leaves his boots in the ring as a sign of his in-ring retirement that he recently confirmed on ESPN First Take.

The ring announcer jumps on the house mic and introduces two-time NCAA champion Gable Steveson, who is shown in a quick cameo appearance sitting in the front row.

Raw Tag-Team Championships

RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits

The theme for RK-Bro hits and out comes Randy Orton and Riddle. The duo make their way to the ring to a huge ovation. They settle inside and their musicv fades down.

Next out are The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins settle into the ring next and then their music dies down as well.

Finally, Alpha Academy -- the team of Chad Gable and Otis -- make their way out and head to the squared circle. Their music cuts off and now that all three teams are in the ring, it's time to get this match underway.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with the first match here on the main show at night two of WrestleMania 38. Riddle and Montez Ford kick things off for their respective teams.

It doesn't take long, however, for all hell to break loose, as everyone ends up in the ring at the same time. One-by-one we see bodies flying over the top and out to the floor, with Otis being the last person standing.

We see Ford run and hit a crazy dive splashing onto a few of the guys at ringside. Chad Gable follows up with a crazy high-spot from the ring to the floor on the same pile of guys.

Back in the ring, we return to legal action with Riddle and Gable. Otis hits the ring and helps Gable deck Riddle with a big double-team move.

After we see Otis and Gable enjoy a few minutes in the offensive driver's seat in this one, the RK-Bro team of Randy Orton and Riddle start taking out any-and-everything that moves, setting the crowd on fire in the process.

They nearly finish this one off, however Ford and Dawkins cut their momentum short. Otis and Gable take over again and almost score the victory, however Ford and Dawkins stop them.

The duo set Gable up for a super blockbuster off the top-rope, as Ford takes Gable down off of Dawkins' shoulders after leaping off the top-rope. He goes for the follow-up pin attempt, but doesn't get the three. The fans react with a thunderous "This is awesome!" chant.

We see Dawkins connect with a Sky High spot on Orton. He then hits a dive and splashes onto Otis and Gable on the floor. As Ford, who tags in, heads to the top-rope, Riddle comes from behind him and hits a springboard to connect with a super RKO off the top.

That lit the crowd on fire. Orton follows up with a super RKO off the top of his own and immediately goes for the cover. 1-2-3. RK-Bro picks up the win and retain the Raw Tag-Team Championships in the opening contest.

Winners and STILL Raw Tag-Team Champions: RK-Bro

After The Match: Gable Steveson Gets His First Taste Of In-Ring Action

After the match, we see RK-Bro celebrating their victory with The Street Profits. They spot Gable Steveson sitting in the front row and invite him into the ring to join them. He does and ends up getting a drink spilled on him by Gable.

He takes his shirt off and looks pissed. Gable gets on the mic and proceeds to insult him. This leads to Steveson manhandling Gable with a belly-to-belly suplex. The crowd pops and that's how the post-match scene wraps up.

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

When we return, we get ready for our second match of the evening. This will be a one-on-one contest pitting the giant Omos against former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

The theme for Omos hits and the big fella makes his way down to the ring for our first singles match of the evening here on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

Out next is Bobby Lashley as his entrance theme sounds over the speakers in the arena. The pyro hits around the stage as the massive Lashley makes his way down the ramp and heads towards the ring.

Lashley climbs the ropes, looking back at Omos before dropping back to the canvas inside the ring. The referee stands between the two giants as the crowd chants. The referee sounds for the bell, and this match up is officially underway!

Omos and Lashley stare one another down and a bit of trash talk. Omos immediately takes Lashley to the canvas with a single shot takedown. Omos does the same again. Omos misses a kick, Lashley gains temporary control, Omos immediately returns to control.

Omos crushing the skull of Lashley, Lashley seperates Omos's hands off of his skull. Omos with a massive Chop to the chest of Lashley for another takedown. Lashley Slaps Omos, Omos counters with a takedown, sending Lashley into the corner of the ring.

Lashley finally gains control of this match up, looking for the Hurt Lock on Omos, able to lock his fingers, Omos rips Lashley's fingers apart and takes Lashley to the canvas once more. Omos dares Lashley to return to his feet. Omos easily flings Lashley over the top rope.

A little more trash talk as the referee begins the count-out. Omos looks to step over the ropes, Lashley hops to the apron at the count of six, stunning Omos. Lashley heads to the top turnbuckle, Omos catches Lashley, then slams Lashley 9 feet through the air to the canvas.

"Get back up if you want more" Omos dares Lashley. A bear hug to a dripping sweat Lashley, Omos squeezing the life out of Lashley. Omos sends Lashley into the turnbuckle in the corner of the ring, Lashley's head slams into the top turnbuckle with a bounce heard through the stadium.

Lashley runs towards Omos who again hoists Omos into a bear hug, squeezing the breath out of Lashley. Lashley looks to be gaining momentum. Lashley looks for a take down, Omos with the reversal, Lashley again gets in position, getting a Giant Suplex on Omos. Lashley hypes up, a slam to the kidney's of Omos, taking Omos to the canvas.

A Spear take down and the cover for the three count pin and win by The Almighty Bobby Lashley. That's how this one wraps up as Lashley celebrates his victory in front of the packed house and then we head to a quick commercial break.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

When the package wraps up, we return inside AT&T Stadium where we hear the familiar sounds of Sami Zayn's entrance music.

As Zayn makes his way to the ring, we hear Michael Cole reading a Draft Kings promotional offer. Zayn settles in the ring and poses on the ropes as his music fades down.

Now the iconic "Jackass" guitar riff and then show / movie theme plays as the faux super hero character portrayed by Johnny Knoxville -- the same one he played for his Royal Rumble appearance earlier this year -- makes his way out.

Knoxville claps hands with some of the "Jackass Forever" co-stars, who are seated at ringside. He enters the ring and is looking as confident as he has come off throughout the build-up to tonight's bout.

The bell sounds to get this one off-and-running and immediately Zayn sprints across the ring and decks Knoxville with a big running boot to the grill.

He gives Knoxville some more where that came from and then the action spills out to the floor at ringside, where we see Knoxville use a fire extinguisher to spray in Zayn's eyes, slowing him down and giving him a fighting chance in this one.

The commentators remind us that this is an anything goes match, which means there can be no disqualifications and no count outs regardless of what is done from bell to bell. Meanwhile, with Zayn on the ground at ringside, Knoxville grabs a trashcan and a few other items to throw into the ring. The action resumes and Zayn ends up shifting the momentum back in his favor.

Zayn slams a cookie sheet across the back of an injured Knoxville. Zayn grabs a single crutch, mockingly limping across the ring for comedic effect before slamming it across the back of Knoxville as well.