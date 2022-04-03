Triple H Makes a Special Appearance at WrestleMania 38

WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H made a special appearance at the start of tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event.

Results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Now that the Kickoff Show is in the rear-view mirror, we shift gears and head to the main show for WrestleMania 38: Night 2.

We see the WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together signature and then we shoot inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the singing of "America the Beautiful" before getting the show itself underway.

From there, we shoot to the regular cold open video package for tonight's special premium event, which is once again narrated by Mark Wahlberg. After it wraps up, we shoot back inside the stadium where Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the show.

After that, we hear the familiar sounds of the iconic entrance theme music of Triple H. "The Game" makes his way out to a huge pop from the packed house inside AT&T Stadium.

He does his prolonged trademark ring entrance while wearing a suit and then when his music finally cuts off, he says he just came out here to say thank you. In an over-the-top voice that would make his father-in-law proud, he then says "Welcome to WrestleMania!"

He leaves his boots in the ring as a sign of his in-ring retirement that he recently confirmed on ESPN First Take.

The ring announcer jumps on the house mic and introduces two-time NCAA champion Gable Steveson, who is shown in a quick cameo appearance sitting in the front row.