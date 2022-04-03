WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Sunday Kickoff: April 3, 2022
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 03, 2022
The following is the kickoff show for Night 2 of
WrestleMania 38, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: VIDEO
