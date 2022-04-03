Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

LIKE us on Facebook

The following is the kickoff show for Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel:

» More News From This Feed

WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Sunday Kickoff: April 3, 2022

The following is the kickoff show for Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Apr 03 - The following is the kickoff show for Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

📺 WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Sunday Edition Of The Bump

WWE has released their WrestleMania special episode of The Bump ahead of night two which features guests Sasha Banks, Naomi, and AJ Styles. Wat[...] Apr 03 - WWE has released their WrestleMania special episode of The Bump ahead of night two which features guests Sasha Banks, Naomi, and AJ Styles. Wat[...]

AJ Styles On Fan Expectations For His WrestleMania 38 Match Tonight

AJ Styles vs. Edge will take place tonight at WrestleMania 38 Sunday, and its one of the most hotly anticipated matches on the card During an intervi[...] Apr 03 - AJ Styles vs. Edge will take place tonight at WrestleMania 38 Sunday, and its one of the most hotly anticipated matches on the card During an intervi[...]

Austin Theory Says Vince McMahon Will Not Get Involved In His Match Against Pat McAfee

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, WWE Superstar Austin Theory shot down rumored that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will assist him during his [...] Apr 03 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, WWE Superstar Austin Theory shot down rumored that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will assist him during his [...]

Rick Boogs Issues Statement On Injury Sustained During WrestleMania

Rick Boogs suffered a nasty injury during the opening match of WWE WrestleMania 38 in Dallas on Saturday night. During the show, Michael Cole announc[...] Apr 03 - Rick Boogs suffered a nasty injury during the opening match of WWE WrestleMania 38 in Dallas on Saturday night. During the show, Michael Cole announc[...]

Cody Rhodes Doesn't Want A Management Job In Wrestling Ever Again

Cody Rhodes is done with working in wrestling management. Rhodes, one of the founding members of AEW, a former executive for the company which he rec[...] Apr 03 - Cody Rhodes is done with working in wrestling management. Rhodes, one of the founding members of AEW, a former executive for the company which he rec[...]

Jeff Hardy Comments On THAT Batista Question, AEW Run Being His Last, More

Jeff Hardy took part in the recent Ad Free Shows media scrum during which he talked about joining AEW, his current alongside his brother Matt Hardy an[...] Apr 03 - Jeff Hardy took part in the recent Ad Free Shows media scrum during which he talked about joining AEW, his current alongside his brother Matt Hardy an[...]

📺 WATCH: Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania

WWE released footage of Cody Rhodes' return at WrestleMania 38 Saturday where he would beat Seth Rollins. The behind-the-scenes footage follows Cody [...] Apr 03 - WWE released footage of Cody Rhodes' return at WrestleMania 38 Saturday where he would beat Seth Rollins. The behind-the-scenes footage follows Cody [...]

Paul Wight Returning To The Ring For AEW On Monday

AEW has announced a number of matches for week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. One of those matches features Paul Wight (Big Show) returning to the ring.[...] Apr 03 - AEW has announced a number of matches for week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. One of those matches features Paul Wight (Big Show) returning to the ring.[...]

Ronda Rousey Debunks Report She Was Unhappy With WrestleMania Main Event

Ronda Rousey has taken to social media to debunk reports that she walked out of the WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony in anger because she found out she would[...] Apr 03 - Ronda Rousey has taken to social media to debunk reports that she walked out of the WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony in anger because she found out she would[...]

Paul Heyman On Why Vince McMahon Is The Greatest Promoter In Wrestling History

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast and explained why Vince McMahon is the greatest wrestl[...] Apr 03 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast and explained why Vince McMahon is the greatest wrestl[...]

Steve Austin Discusses His WWE WrestleMania In-Ring Return, Crowd Reaction, More

Following his No Holds Barred victory over Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 38 Saturday, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin took part in a WWE[...] Apr 03 - Following his No Holds Barred victory over Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 38 Saturday, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin took part in a WWE[...]

Ronda Rousey Was Reportedly "Furious" Over WrestleMania Main Event

Ronda Rousey is reportedly furious that her match against Charlotte Flair and WrestleMania 38 Saturday did not headline the entertainment spectacular.[...] Apr 03 - Ronda Rousey is reportedly furious that her match against Charlotte Flair and WrestleMania 38 Saturday did not headline the entertainment spectacular.[...]

Jon Moxley Reportedly Working Through Injury

AEW star Jon Moxley is reportedly working through an injury. Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. that Moxley is [...] Apr 03 - AEW star Jon Moxley is reportedly working through an injury. Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. that Moxley is [...]

Steve Austin Made WWE WrestleMania History

Reddit user /u/PickledPeppers101 has noted that 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin now holds the record longest time between WrestleMania main events with[...] Apr 03 - Reddit user /u/PickledPeppers101 has noted that 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin now holds the record longest time between WrestleMania main events with[...]

Update On Rick Boogs Suffering An Injury at WrestleMania Saturday

Rick Boogs suffered a serious injury at WrestleMania 38 Saturday. He is set to undergo surgery next week after. The injury came about in the opening [...] Apr 03 - Rick Boogs suffered a serious injury at WrestleMania 38 Saturday. He is set to undergo surgery next week after. The injury came about in the opening [...]

Producers For WrestleMania Saturday Matches and Segments Revealed

A report from PWInsider has revealed the list of producers for the matches and segments that took place during WrestleMania Saturday. TJ Wilson produ[...] Apr 03 - A report from PWInsider has revealed the list of producers for the matches and segments that took place during WrestleMania Saturday. TJ Wilson produ[...]

Cody Rhodes Discusses Getting Vindication From Vince McMahon Prior To WWE Return

Cody Rhodes appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show following Saturday's WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One where he returned defeating Seth Rollins. During[...] Apr 03 - Cody Rhodes appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show following Saturday's WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One where he returned defeating Seth Rollins. During[...]

Major Dusty Rhodes Documentary Coming Soon To A&E

In an exclusive interview with Variety, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes revealed that A&E is currently working on a documentary on his father, the[...] Apr 03 - In an exclusive interview with Variety, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes revealed that A&E is currently working on a documentary on his father, the[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania Sunday (Night 1)

WWE has announced Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus for tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Sunday. WWE had to cut the m[...] Apr 03 - WWE has announced Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus for tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Sunday. WWE had to cut the m[...]

News On WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Attendance Numbers

WWE announced tonight that 77,899 fans were in attendance for Night One of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE actually sold[...] Apr 03 - WWE announced tonight that 77,899 fans were in attendance for Night One of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE actually sold[...]

WWE Officially Confirms Plans For WrestleMania 39 In Hollywood

WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night event in 2023. The event will be held in the SoFi Stadium. WWE was supposed to host WM 37 at the SoFi Stadium but[...] Apr 03 - WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night event in 2023. The event will be held in the SoFi Stadium. WWE was supposed to host WM 37 at the SoFi Stadium but[...]

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Defeats Kevin Owens in Main Event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38

In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match. Re[...] Apr 03 - In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match. Re[...]

Charlotte Flair Retains SmackDown Women's Title Against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38

"The Queen" Charlotte Flair continues to dominate WWE's Women's Division, as she defeated UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Raw Women's Champion "Rowdy[...] Apr 02 - "The Queen" Charlotte Flair continues to dominate WWE's Women's Division, as she defeated UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Raw Women's Champion "Rowdy[...]