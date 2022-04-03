AJ Styles On Fan Expectations For His WrestleMania 38 Match Tonight

AJ Styles vs. Edge will take place tonight at WrestleMania 38 Sunday, and its one of the most hotly anticipated matches on the card

During an interview with PWInsider, Styles commented on the fan expectations for the match, and what the future holds for him in WWE.

On expectations for the match:

“Well, this is for me, the expectations, when they’re so high and people expect so much, it’s hard to reach those expectations. So I think it’s very hard, very hard, but we’re not going to go out there and try to please everybody. We’re going to go out there and tell the match, the story within that match that needs to be told. And hopefully, people will find it as entertaining as we do.”

On what this match means for him:

“I love it, man. This is what it’s about. Honestly, it’s about the moments and I feel like that we can make some moments, Edge and myself, out there at WrestleMania, biggest stage of them all. That’s exciting. I mean, right now, I’m getting the cold chills because, man, this is what it’s all about. This is everything that we worked for is for this moment, and I get to have it with a guy that I respect, who understands his character, has great ideas. It’s exciting.”

On the next couple of years in WWE: