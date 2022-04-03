WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AJ Styles On Fan Expectations For His WrestleMania 38 Match Tonight
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2022
AJ Styles vs. Edge will take place tonight at WrestleMania 38 Sunday, and its one of the most hotly anticipated matches on the card
During an interview with PWInsider, Styles commented on the fan expectations for the match, and what the future holds for him in WWE.
On expectations for the match:
“Well, this is for me, the expectations, when they’re so high and people expect so much, it’s hard to reach those expectations. So I think it’s very hard, very hard, but we’re not going to go out there and try to please everybody. We’re going to go out there and tell the match, the story within that match that needs to be told. And hopefully, people will find it as entertaining as we do.”
On what this match means for him:
“I love it, man. This is what it’s about. Honestly, it’s about the moments and I feel like that we can make some moments, Edge and myself, out there at WrestleMania, biggest stage of them all. That’s exciting. I mean, right now, I’m getting the cold chills because, man, this is what it’s all about. This is everything that we worked for is for this moment, and I get to have it with a guy that I respect, who understands his character, has great ideas. It’s exciting.”
On the next couple of years in WWE:
“That is a tough question because I’m not sure how I envision it. I just hope that I’m able to stay healthy and excited enough to finish strong. I just want to keep going as hard as I can until I decide it’s time to hang them up. The Undertaker was able to decide it’s time to hang them up. I want to make the decision. I hope that’s what I’m able to do in my career.”