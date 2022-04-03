“You know what, there’s a lot of detail right now that I can’t let out. That’s why I am in the position that I am in, you know what I mean? I know what you’re trying to do, you want to know if Mr. McMahon is going to help me on Sunday, I don’t need any help. It’s Pat McAfee, it’s a guy that I don’t have to prepare for. It’s a guy that’s had to literally prepare so much for me, and he’s still not going to be prepared.”

“You know what, I am so tired of hearing about Pat today. That’s all people want to talk about is this Pat McAfee guy. But do you know what everyone is going to be talking about? The most stupendous selfie in WrestleMania history that I take is when that piece of crap is on the floor, and I am standing tall after I drop him with an A-Town Down."

During an interview with Wrestling Inc , WWE Superstar Austin Theory shot down rumored that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will assist him during his match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 Sunday tonight.

» More News From This Feed

📺 WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Sunday Edition Of The Bump

WWE has released their WrestleMania special episode of The Bump ahead of night two which features guests Sasha Banks, Naomi, and AJ Styles. Watch below: [...] Apr 03 - WWE has released their WrestleMania special episode of The Bump ahead of night two which features guests Sasha Banks, Naomi, and AJ Styles. Watch below: [...]

AJ Styles On Fan Expectations For His WrestleMania 38 Match Tonight

AJ Styles vs. Edge will take place tonight at WrestleMania 38 Sunday, and its one of the most hotly anticipated matches on the card During an interview with PWInsider, Styles commented on the fan exp[...] Apr 03 - AJ Styles vs. Edge will take place tonight at WrestleMania 38 Sunday, and its one of the most hotly anticipated matches on the card During an interview with PWInsider, Styles commented on the fan exp[...]

Austin Theory Says Vince McMahon Will Not Get Involved In His Match Against Pat McAfee

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, WWE Superstar Austin Theory shot down rumored that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will assist him during his match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 Sunday[...] Apr 03 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, WWE Superstar Austin Theory shot down rumored that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will assist him during his match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 Sunday[...]

Rick Boogs Issues Statement On Injury Sustained During WrestleMania

Rick Boogs suffered a nasty injury during the opening match of WWE WrestleMania 38 in Dallas on Saturday night. During the show, Michael Cole announced Boogs will undergo surgery to repair a torn qua[...] Apr 03 - Rick Boogs suffered a nasty injury during the opening match of WWE WrestleMania 38 in Dallas on Saturday night. During the show, Michael Cole announced Boogs will undergo surgery to repair a torn qua[...]

Cody Rhodes Doesn't Want A Management Job In Wrestling Ever Again

Cody Rhodes is done with working in wrestling management. Rhodes, one of the founding members of AEW, a former executive for the company which he recently departed to return to WWE reveals he doesn't[...] Apr 03 - Cody Rhodes is done with working in wrestling management. Rhodes, one of the founding members of AEW, a former executive for the company which he recently departed to return to WWE reveals he doesn't[...]

Jeff Hardy Comments On THAT Batista Question, AEW Run Being His Last, More

Jeff Hardy took part in the recent Ad Free Shows media scrum during which he talked about joining AEW, his current alongside his brother Matt Hardy and the fact that it will be the final run for The H[...] Apr 03 - Jeff Hardy took part in the recent Ad Free Shows media scrum during which he talked about joining AEW, his current alongside his brother Matt Hardy and the fact that it will be the final run for The H[...]

📺 WATCH: Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania

WWE released footage of Cody Rhodes' return at WrestleMania 38 Saturday where he would beat Seth Rollins. The behind-the-scenes footage follows Cody right up until his WrestleMania entrance and then [...] Apr 03 - WWE released footage of Cody Rhodes' return at WrestleMania 38 Saturday where he would beat Seth Rollins. The behind-the-scenes footage follows Cody right up until his WrestleMania entrance and then [...]

Paul Wight Returning To The Ring For AEW On Monday

AEW has announced a number of matches for week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. One of those matches features Paul Wight (Big Show) returning to the ring. Check out the full match card for the epis[...] Apr 03 - AEW has announced a number of matches for week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. One of those matches features Paul Wight (Big Show) returning to the ring. Check out the full match card for the epis[...]

Ronda Rousey Debunks Report She Was Unhappy With WrestleMania Main Event

Ronda Rousey has taken to social media to debunk reports that she walked out of the WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony in anger because she found out she would not be main eventing WWE WrestleMania Saturday. [...] Apr 03 - Ronda Rousey has taken to social media to debunk reports that she walked out of the WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony in anger because she found out she would not be main eventing WWE WrestleMania Saturday. [...]

Paul Heyman On Why Vince McMahon Is The Greatest Promoter In Wrestling History

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast and explained why Vince McMahon is the greatest wrestling promoter in history. On the greatest promoter[...] Apr 03 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast and explained why Vince McMahon is the greatest wrestling promoter in history. On the greatest promoter[...]

Steve Austin Discusses His WWE WrestleMania In-Ring Return, Crowd Reaction, More

Following his No Holds Barred victory over Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 38 Saturday, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin took part in a WWE Digital Exclusive interview. On defeating Kevin [...] Apr 03 - Following his No Holds Barred victory over Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 38 Saturday, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin took part in a WWE Digital Exclusive interview. On defeating Kevin [...]

Ronda Rousey Was Reportedly "Furious" Over WrestleMania Main Event

Ronda Rousey is reportedly furious that her match against Charlotte Flair and WrestleMania 38 Saturday did not headline the entertainment spectacular. Rousey had been under the impression in the week[...] Apr 03 - Ronda Rousey is reportedly furious that her match against Charlotte Flair and WrestleMania 38 Saturday did not headline the entertainment spectacular. Rousey had been under the impression in the week[...]

Jon Moxley Reportedly Working Through Injury

AEW star Jon Moxley is reportedly working through an injury. Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. that Moxley is dealing with a hamstring injury that he sustained [...] Apr 03 - AEW star Jon Moxley is reportedly working through an injury. Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. that Moxley is dealing with a hamstring injury that he sustained [...]

Steve Austin Made WWE WrestleMania History

Reddit user /u/PickledPeppers101 has noted that 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin now holds the record longest time between WrestleMania main events with a gap of 21 years. Austin wrestled his last matc[...] Apr 03 - Reddit user /u/PickledPeppers101 has noted that 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin now holds the record longest time between WrestleMania main events with a gap of 21 years. Austin wrestled his last matc[...]

Update On Rick Boogs Suffering An Injury at WrestleMania Saturday

Rick Boogs suffered a serious injury at WrestleMania 38 Saturday. He is set to undergo surgery next week after. The injury came about in the opening match which saw SmackDown Tag Team Champions The U[...] Apr 03 - Rick Boogs suffered a serious injury at WrestleMania 38 Saturday. He is set to undergo surgery next week after. The injury came about in the opening match which saw SmackDown Tag Team Champions The U[...]

Producers For WrestleMania Saturday Matches and Segments Revealed

A report from PWInsider has revealed the list of producers for the matches and segments that took place during WrestleMania Saturday. TJ Wilson produced the Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch match, it ha[...] Apr 03 - A report from PWInsider has revealed the list of producers for the matches and segments that took place during WrestleMania Saturday. TJ Wilson produced the Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch match, it ha[...]

Cody Rhodes Discusses Getting Vindication From Vince McMahon Prior To WWE Return

Cody Rhodes appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show following Saturday's WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One where he returned defeating Seth Rollins. During the interview, Cody talked about getting vindicat[...] Apr 03 - Cody Rhodes appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show following Saturday's WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One where he returned defeating Seth Rollins. During the interview, Cody talked about getting vindicat[...]

Major Dusty Rhodes Documentary Coming Soon To A&E

In an exclusive interview with Variety, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes revealed that A&E is currently working on a documentary on his father, the legendary "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes. "[...] Apr 03 - In an exclusive interview with Variety, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes revealed that A&E is currently working on a documentary on his father, the legendary "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes. "[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania Sunday (Night 1)

WWE has announced Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus for tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Sunday. WWE had to cut the match from Saturday's card due to some matches runn[...] Apr 03 - WWE has announced Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus for tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Sunday. WWE had to cut the match from Saturday's card due to some matches runn[...]

News On WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Attendance Numbers

WWE announced tonight that 77,899 fans were in attendance for Night One of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE actually sold 10,000 fewer tickets than what they announced. WW[...] Apr 03 - WWE announced tonight that 77,899 fans were in attendance for Night One of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE actually sold 10,000 fewer tickets than what they announced. WW[...]

WWE Officially Confirms Plans For WrestleMania 39 In Hollywood

WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night event in 2023. The event will be held in the SoFi Stadium. WWE was supposed to host WM 37 at the SoFi Stadium but the global COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed [...] Apr 03 - WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night event in 2023. The event will be held in the SoFi Stadium. WWE was supposed to host WM 37 at the SoFi Stadium but the global COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed [...]

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Defeats Kevin Owens in Main Event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38

In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match. Results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: The KO[...] Apr 03 - In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match. Results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: The KO[...]

Charlotte Flair Retains SmackDown Women's Title Against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38

"The Queen" Charlotte Flair continues to dominate WWE's Women's Division, as she defeated UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Raw Women's Champion "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey at tonight's WrestleMania 38&n[...] Apr 02 - "The Queen" Charlotte Flair continues to dominate WWE's Women's Division, as she defeated UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Raw Women's Champion "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey at tonight's WrestleMania 38&n[...]

Cody Rhodes Defeats Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38

Tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event saw the WWE return of Cody Rhodes, who had previously served as an Executive Vice President for All Elite Wrestling. Cody was revealed to be Seth[...] Apr 02 - Tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event saw the WWE return of Cody Rhodes, who had previously served as an Executive Vice President for All Elite Wrestling. Cody was revealed to be Seth[...]