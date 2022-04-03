Cody Rhodes Doesn't Want A Management Job In Wrestling Ever Again

Cody Rhodes is done with working in wrestling management.

Rhodes, one of the founding members of AEW, a former executive for the company which he recently departed to return to WWE reveals he doesn't want such a position again.

Rhodes who returned at WrestleMania on Saturday told Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman, that he has no plans to be involved in management again because he doesn't believe he is mature enough for the role.

“Never say never, just general. Because in six years if we are having this conversation again I could be completely going back what I said. I don’t think I want a management job in wrestling ever again,” he admitted. “I don’t think I was mature enough for it. And I tried.

“Eddie (Kingston) and Ricky (Starks), you mentioned them both, all I did was put them out there. Seth did the same thing for me last night, he put me out there. Tony Khan was the one who said, ‘yes,’ because I had said, ‘we don’t have to hire everybody from the open challenge,’ but we basically did.”

On if he has any interest in working for the WWE Performance Center which is where his late father the legendary Dusty Rhodes was based:

“If I never walk into the Performance Center I would be happy,” Cody revealed. “It’s just a little too hard for me. That’s where his office was, his boots are there, it’s just a little too hard for me. And also, when I graduated OVW, my dad told me, ‘never go back, you’re done, never go back.’ Because you can learn wrestling moves all day long at a wrestling school, no knocking on that. You can learn flips, dives, all these moves that are needed today. The, ‘high-tech stuff,’ as Arn Anderson likes to call it.

“But the only way you really get the flow and the connection is working in front of crowds, and that you don’t really have the ability. You can get your students to be a crowd, but it’s not really the same. I am game, as the press release stated, I am fully all in and committed to it. So where I go, they’ll send me where I go. But I will try and stay clear of any management roles, anything like that ever. I am a wrestler. A superstar, and that’s probably what’s best for me.”

