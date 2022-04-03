Jeff Hardy Comments On THAT Batista Question, AEW Run Being His Last, More

Jeff Hardy took part in the recent Ad Free Shows media scrum during which he talked about joining AEW, his current alongside his brother Matt Hardy and the fact that it will be the final run for The Hardy Brothers.

On his current AEW run with Matt Hardy:

“Our last run. We’re getting older, you know? I’m 44, Matt’s 45, 46, 47. So I mean, it’s our last run. It’s gonna be special and I think AEW is the place we can actually do that open-minded. Like, it’s free. So it feels so good. I’m right exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

On how much the Sawnton Bomb hurts him:

“Yeah, it hurts. It hurts. It hurts the guy. It’s no longer the Swanton Bomb, it’s the Crouton Bomb. The other night with Marc Quen, I just crushed him. It was terrible. It used to be, but actually we had an indie show with nZo and Cass and I really took care of him, man. So I rolled right off him. It’s one of those things, man. As you get older, you kind of like, lose control on certain things.”

Jeff Hardy was also in attendance for SuperShow Live with Jeff Jarrett, William Regal, and Eric Bischoff. A fan in attendance asked Hardy if he knows the size of Batista’s penis, a long-running joke that crops up every now and then.

Jeff told the fans, "it’s 7 inches" then he started singing a song by Prince!

WrestlingNews.co posted footage of the response: