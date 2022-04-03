Paul Wight Returning To The Ring For AEW On Monday
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2022
AEW has announced a number of matches for week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. One of those matches features Paul Wight (Big Show) returning to the ring.
Check out the full match card for the episode below:
- QT Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson
- Leyla Hirsch vs. Ella Envy - Frankie Kazarian vs. Lucky Ali - Serena Deeb vs. Dani Mo - Red Velvet vs. Brittany Jade - Best Friends vs. The WorkHorsemen - Ruby Soho & Anna Jay vs. Diamante & Ashley D’Amboise - Paul Wight vs. Austin Green
