Ronda Rousey Debunks Report She Was Unhappy With WrestleMania Main Event

Ronda Rousey has taken to social media to debunk reports that she walked out of the WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony in anger because she found out she would not be main eventing WWE WrestleMania Saturday.

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens closed WrestleMania night one, although Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair was considered at one stage.

A report earlier from F4WOnline.com, Bryan Alvarez mentioned the following about Rousey,

"Here’s the deal for those who want to know. So on Tuesday, Ronda was doing an interview and she said that she was going on last, she was the main event. On Monday, Kevin Owens said I’m the main event. Ronda thought that she was going on last. She wasn’t, Kevin Owens show was going on last. When she found out, she was furious, I was told. One person who knows her, so I presume that this is true, said that she was so mad yesterday, Friday, that she walked out so she wasn’t at the Hall Of Fame. Cooler heads prevailed, I guess and she showed up today."

In response to the report Rousey tweeted, “I don’t know where these ‘reports’ come from but it was an absolute honor to perform under Steve Austin at Wrestlemania in Texas-I wasn’t a hall of fame because I have a six month old baby I had to put to sleep early. People are literally creating drama out of thin air”