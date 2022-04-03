Paul Heyman On Why Vince McMahon Is The Greatest Promoter In Wrestling History

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast and explained why Vince McMahon is the greatest wrestling promoter in history.

On the greatest promoter in wrestling history:

“Who do I think is the best? Well, Vincent Kennedy McMahon is the wealthiest, and it is a business. If you go by stock options, control of that stock, control of the publicly traded company, distribution of the product that you control, and sheer cash assets, then the answer to that question is Vincent Kennedy McMahon. If you’re talking about who can lay out the great scenarios, who is the greatest creative mind in the history of the industry, that’s a different discussion. But just in terms of success, the answer’s gonna be Vince McMahon.”

On McMahon’s longevity: