Ronda Rousey Was Reportedly "Furious" Over WrestleMania Main Event
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2022
Ronda Rousey is reportedly furious that her match against Charlotte Flair and WrestleMania 38 Saturday did not headline the entertainment spectacular.
Rousey had been under the impression in the weeks leading up to the big event that she would be in the main event of night one and was not best pleased when she was told otherwise.
Bryan Alverez of
Wrestling Observer noted that Rousey during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show had said she would be in the main event and was "furious" when she found out she would not be on Friday night.
Rousey is reported to have walked out of the Hall Of Fame ceremony angered by the news.
She did however return for WrestleMania where she lost to Charlotte Flair.
"She discovered she was no longer scheduled to go on last on Friday, and, in a shocking development, walked out of Friday's taping before the Hall of Fame ceremony unfolded. Clearly, "cooler heads" did indeed "prevail."
https://wrestlr.me/75264/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 03
Apr 03 - Ronda Rousey is reportedly furious that her match against Charlotte Flair and WrestleMania 38 Saturday did not headline the entertainment spectacular.[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - AEW star Jon Moxley is reportedly working through an injury. Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. that Moxley is [...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - Reddit user /u/PickledPeppers101 has noted that 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin now holds the record longest time between WrestleMania main events with[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - Rick Boogs suffered a serious injury at WrestleMania 38 Saturday. He is set to undergo surgery next week after. The injury came about in the opening [...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - A report from PWInsider has revealed the list of producers for the matches and segments that took place during WrestleMania Saturday. TJ Wilson produ[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - Cody Rhodes appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show following Saturday's WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One where he returned defeating Seth Rollins. During[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - In an exclusive interview with Variety, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes revealed that A&E is currently working on a documentary on his father, the[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - WWE has announced Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus for tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Sunday. WWE had to cut the m[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - WWE announced tonight that 77,899 fans were in attendance for Night One of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE actually sold[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night event in 2023. The event will be held in the SoFi Stadium. WWE was supposed to host WM 37 at the SoFi Stadium but[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match. Re[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - "The Queen" Charlotte Flair continues to dominate WWE's Women's Division, as she defeated UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Raw Women's Champion "Rowdy[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - Tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event saw the WWE return of Cody Rhodes, who had previously served as an Executive Vice President for[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - In a moment that left the WWE Universe staring in disbelief: "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes has arrived in WWE at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes was r[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to become the brand new Raw Women's Champion at tonight's WrestleMania 38 event. Results courtesy of Mat[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - Rick Boogs has suffered a knee/leg injury at WrestleMania Saturday. Boogs was injured during the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match and post-match[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - The team of Logan Paul and The Miz defeated the father-and-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. However, The Miz would then de[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - In the second match of tonight's WrestleMania pay-per-view, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Baron Corbin with a Claymore[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - In the opening bout of WrestleMania 38, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso successfully defended their title against the team of [...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - The following are the live results of tonight's WWE WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: SmackDown Tag [...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - WWE presents WrestleMania Saturday tonight in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium. Fightful Select has obtained the match order for tonight's big e[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - WWE tweeted this photo of Steve Austin with 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker during rehearsals earlier this afternoon at the AT&T stadium, an[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - The following is the kickoff show for Night 1 of WrestleMania, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kevin Owens discussed his upcoming segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. On his seg[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - WWE released today's WrestleMania Saturday edition of The Bump, which features guests, The Miz & Logan Paul, and The Usos. [...]