Ronda Rousey Was Reportedly "Furious" Over WrestleMania Main Event

Ronda Rousey is reportedly furious that her match against Charlotte Flair and WrestleMania 38 Saturday did not headline the entertainment spectacular.

Rousey had been under the impression in the weeks leading up to the big event that she would be in the main event of night one and was not best pleased when she was told otherwise.

Bryan Alverez of Wrestling Observer noted that Rousey during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show had said she would be in the main event and was "furious" when she found out she would not be on Friday night.

Rousey is reported to have walked out of the Hall Of Fame ceremony angered by the news.

She did however return for WrestleMania where she lost to Charlotte Flair.