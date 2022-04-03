Steve Austin Made WWE WrestleMania History

Reddit user /u/PickledPeppers101 has noted that 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin now holds the record longest time between WrestleMania main events with a gap of 21 years.

Austin wrestled his last match 19 years at WrestleMania XIX against The Rock in 2003, but that was not the main event of the show.

His previous WrestleMania main event was back in 2001 at WrestleMania X-Seven when he beat The Rock and turned heel. The record has been broken a few times over the years by The Rock and Brock Lesnar but now Austin holds the record.