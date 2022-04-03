Update On Rick Boogs Suffering An Injury at WrestleMania Saturday

Rick Boogs suffered a serious injury at WrestleMania 38 Saturday. He is set to undergo surgery next week after.

The injury came about in the opening match which saw SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retain over Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders and when also attempted to put Jimmy Uso on his shoulders for a double Fireman’s Carry, Jimmy jumped up onto him and his knee gave out.

Boogs rolled to the ground and trainers at ringside had to tend to him. Nakamura finished the match by himself but it appeared a change was made, either the result changed or the match cut short.

Boogs was carried out of the stadium to the backstage area, and it was confirmed later in the broadcast that he had suffered a torn quadriceps and a torn patella tendon which will require surgery.

This is expected to keep Boogs out for around 6-12 months.

We wish Boogs all the best in his recovery.