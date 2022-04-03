Major Dusty Rhodes Documentary Coming Soon To A&E

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

"I also just wanted to share with you because I haven’t been able to share with anyone, I’m really excited that A&E is doing a documentary on my dad. To be able to be the executive producer on it and not have that even be in question and to be able to coordinate people who really were in his life and to tell his story, that’s a big part of this journey as well. To see that and have that crew there as well. Part of his journey is part of mine."

In an exclusive interview with Variety, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes revealed that A&E is currently working on a documentary on his father, the legendary "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes.

Producers For WrestleMania Saturday Matches and Segments Revealed

A report from PWInsider has revealed the list of producers for the matches and segments that took place during WrestleMania Saturday. TJ Wilson produ[...] Apr 03 - A report from PWInsider has revealed the list of producers for the matches and segments that took place during WrestleMania Saturday. TJ Wilson produ[...]

Cody Rhodes Discusses Getting Vindication From Vince McMahon Prior To WWE Return

Cody Rhodes appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show following Saturday's WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One where he returned defeating Seth Rollins. During[...] Apr 03 - Cody Rhodes appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show following Saturday's WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One where he returned defeating Seth Rollins. During[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania Sunday (Night 1)

WWE has announced Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus for tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Sunday. WWE had to cut the m[...] Apr 03 - WWE has announced Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus for tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Sunday. WWE had to cut the m[...]

News On WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Attendance Numbers

WWE announced tonight that 77,899 fans were in attendance for Night One of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE actually sold[...] Apr 03 - WWE announced tonight that 77,899 fans were in attendance for Night One of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE actually sold[...]

WWE Officially Confirms Plans For WrestleMania 39 In Hollywood

WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night event in 2023. The event will be held in the SoFi Stadium. WWE was supposed to host WM 37 at the SoFi Stadium but[...] Apr 03 - WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night event in 2023. The event will be held in the SoFi Stadium. WWE was supposed to host WM 37 at the SoFi Stadium but[...]

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Defeats Kevin Owens in Main Event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38

In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match. Re[...] Apr 03 - In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match. Re[...]

Charlotte Flair Retains SmackDown Women's Title Against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38

"The Queen" Charlotte Flair continues to dominate WWE's Women's Division, as she defeated UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Raw Women's Champion "Rowdy[...] Apr 02 - "The Queen" Charlotte Flair continues to dominate WWE's Women's Division, as she defeated UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Raw Women's Champion "Rowdy[...]

Cody Rhodes Defeats Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38

Tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event saw the WWE return of Cody Rhodes, who had previously served as an Executive Vice President for[...] Apr 02 - Tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event saw the WWE return of Cody Rhodes, who had previously served as an Executive Vice President for[...]

Cody Rhodes Returns To WWE At WrestleMania 38

In a moment that left the WWE Universe staring in disbelief: "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes has arrived in WWE at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes was r[...] Apr 02 - In a moment that left the WWE Universe staring in disbelief: "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes has arrived in WWE at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes was r[...]

Bianca Belair Defeats Becky Lynch for Raw Women's Title at WrestleMania 38

Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to become the brand new Raw Women's Champion at tonight's WrestleMania 38 event. Results courtesy of Mat[...] Apr 02 - Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to become the brand new Raw Women's Champion at tonight's WrestleMania 38 event. Results courtesy of Mat[...]

Rick Boogs Injured At WrestleMania, Carried Backstage Post-Match

Rick Boogs has suffered a knee/leg injury at WrestleMania Saturday. Boogs was injured during the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match and post-match[...] Apr 02 - Rick Boogs has suffered a knee/leg injury at WrestleMania Saturday. Boogs was injured during the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match and post-match[...]

The Miz & Logan Paul Defeat Rey & Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38, Miz Attacks Paul After Match

The team of Logan Paul and The Miz defeated the father-and-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. However, The Miz would then de[...] Apr 02 - The team of Logan Paul and The Miz defeated the father-and-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. However, The Miz would then de[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Happy Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 38

In the second match of tonight's WrestleMania pay-per-view, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Baron Corbin with a Claymore[...] Apr 02 - In the second match of tonight's WrestleMania pay-per-view, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Baron Corbin with a Claymore[...]

The Usos Retain SmackDown Tag Team Titles Against Nakamura & Boogs at WrestleMania 38

In the opening bout of WrestleMania 38, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso successfully defended their title against the team of [...] Apr 02 - In the opening bout of WrestleMania 38, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso successfully defended their title against the team of [...]

WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Results (April 2, 2022)

The following are the live results of tonight's WWE WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: SmackDown Tag [...] Apr 02 - The following are the live results of tonight's WWE WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: SmackDown Tag [...]

Match Order For WWE WrestleMania Saturday - Night 1 Revealed

WWE presents WrestleMania Saturday tonight in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium. Fightful Select has obtained the match order for tonight's big e[...] Apr 02 - WWE presents WrestleMania Saturday tonight in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium. Fightful Select has obtained the match order for tonight's big e[...]

PHOTO: Steve Austin and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 38

WWE tweeted this photo of Steve Austin with 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker during rehearsals earlier this afternoon at the AT&T stadium, an[...] Apr 02 - WWE tweeted this photo of Steve Austin with 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker during rehearsals earlier this afternoon at the AT&T stadium, an[...]

WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Saturday Kickoff: April 2, 2022

The following is the kickoff show for Night 1 of WrestleMania, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Apr 02 - The following is the kickoff show for Night 1 of WrestleMania, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

Kevin Owens Comments On His Thoughts Ahead Of Steve Austin Segment At WrestleMania

During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kevin Owens discussed his upcoming segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. On his seg[...] Apr 02 - During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kevin Owens discussed his upcoming segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. On his seg[...]

📺 WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Saturday Edition Of The Bump

WWE released today's WrestleMania Saturday edition of The Bump, which features guests, The Miz & Logan Paul, and The Usos. [...] Apr 02 - WWE released today's WrestleMania Saturday edition of The Bump, which features guests, The Miz & Logan Paul, and The Usos. [...]

📸 PHOTO: Logan Paul Reveals His WrestleMania Ring Gear

Logan Paul is set to debut in-ring tonight on WrestleMania Saturday, where he will team with The Miz against Dominik & Rey Mysterio. Logan today [...] Apr 02 - Logan Paul is set to debut in-ring tonight on WrestleMania Saturday, where he will team with The Miz against Dominik & Rey Mysterio. Logan today [...]

Dolph Ziggler Retains WWE NXT Championship At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dolph Ziggler retained the WWE NXT Championship in a high-paced match against Bron Breakker. C[...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dolph Ziggler retained the WWE NXT Championship in a high-paced match against Bron Breakker. C[...]

Gunther Victorious Over LA Knight At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, LA Knight vs. Gunther took place with "The Ring General" picking up the win. Courtesy of our&n[...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, LA Knight vs. Gunther took place with "The Ring General" picking up the win. Courtesy of our&n[...]