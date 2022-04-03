Final Announced Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania Sunday (Night 1)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2022

WWE has announced Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus for tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Sunday.

WWE had to cut the match from Saturday's card due to some matches running longer than expected. It was planned to go on second to last.

Below is the final announced card for WWE WrestleMania 38 Sunday - Night Two:

WWE Champion vs. Universal Champion Winner Take All Championship Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship – Fatal 4-Way Match

Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

RK-Bro (Champions) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus