News On WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Attendance Numbers

WWE announced tonight that 77,899 fans were in attendance for Night One of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

WWE actually sold 10,000 fewer tickets than what they announced. WWE traditionally has always inflated its attendance numbers counting those working in the stadium and the boxes. There were 65,719 tickets distributed for WrestleMania Saturday, according to WrestleTix.

In 2016, WrestleMania 32 was also held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with an announced attendance of 101,763. This was a one-night event.