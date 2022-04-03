WrestleMania 39 goes down on Saturday, April 1 and the second night will be held on Sunday, April 2.

The event will be held in the SoFi Stadium. WWE was supposed to host WM 37 at the SoFi Stadium but the global COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed WWE plans and WrestleMania in 2021 was moved to the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida instead of 2020 where it was held at the WWE Performance Center.

News On WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Attendance Numbers

WWE announced tonight that 77,899 fans were in attendance for Night One of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE actually sold 10,000 fewer tickets than what they announced. WW[...] Apr 03 - WWE announced tonight that 77,899 fans were in attendance for Night One of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE actually sold 10,000 fewer tickets than what they announced. WW[...]

WWE Officially Confirms Plans For WrestleMania 39 In Hollywood

WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night event in 2023. The event will be held in the SoFi Stadium. WWE was supposed to host WM 37 at the SoFi Stadium but the global COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed [...] Apr 03 - WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night event in 2023. The event will be held in the SoFi Stadium. WWE was supposed to host WM 37 at the SoFi Stadium but the global COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed [...]

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Defeats Kevin Owens in Main Event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38

In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match. Results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: The KO[...] Apr 03 - In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match. Results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: The KO[...]

Charlotte Flair Retains SmackDown Women's Title Against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38

"The Queen" Charlotte Flair continues to dominate WWE's Women's Division, as she defeated UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Raw Women's Champion "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey at tonight's WrestleMania 38&n[...] Apr 02 - "The Queen" Charlotte Flair continues to dominate WWE's Women's Division, as she defeated UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Raw Women's Champion "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey at tonight's WrestleMania 38&n[...]

Cody Rhodes Defeats Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38

Tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event saw the WWE return of Cody Rhodes, who had previously served as an Executive Vice President for All Elite Wrestling. Cody was revealed to be Seth[...] Apr 02 - Tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event saw the WWE return of Cody Rhodes, who had previously served as an Executive Vice President for All Elite Wrestling. Cody was revealed to be Seth[...]

Cody Rhodes Returns To WWE At WrestleMania 38

In a moment that left the WWE Universe staring in disbelief: "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes has arrived in WWE at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes was revealed as the hand-picked choice of Vince McMahon[...] Apr 02 - In a moment that left the WWE Universe staring in disbelief: "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes has arrived in WWE at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes was revealed as the hand-picked choice of Vince McMahon[...]

Bianca Belair Defeats Becky Lynch for Raw Women's Title at WrestleMania 38

Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to become the brand new Raw Women's Champion at tonight's WrestleMania 38 event. Results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Raw Women's ChampionshipBec[...] Apr 02 - Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to become the brand new Raw Women's Champion at tonight's WrestleMania 38 event. Results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Raw Women's ChampionshipBec[...]

Rick Boogs Injured At WrestleMania, Carried Backstage Post-Match

Rick Boogs has suffered a knee/leg injury at WrestleMania Saturday. Boogs was injured during the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match and post-match was carried backstage as he was unable to walk hi[...] Apr 02 - Rick Boogs has suffered a knee/leg injury at WrestleMania Saturday. Boogs was injured during the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match and post-match was carried backstage as he was unable to walk hi[...]

The Miz & Logan Paul Defeat Rey & Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38, Miz Attacks Paul After Match

The team of Logan Paul and The Miz defeated the father-and-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. However, The Miz would then deliver a Skull-Crushing Finale to Logan Paul after [...] Apr 02 - The team of Logan Paul and The Miz defeated the father-and-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. However, The Miz would then deliver a Skull-Crushing Finale to Logan Paul after [...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Happy Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 38

In the second match of tonight's WrestleMania pay-per-view, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Baron Corbin with a Claymore Kick. Courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Happ[...] Apr 02 - In the second match of tonight's WrestleMania pay-per-view, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Baron Corbin with a Claymore Kick. Courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Happ[...]

The Usos Retain SmackDown Tag Team Titles Against Nakamura & Boogs at WrestleMania 38

In the opening bout of WrestleMania 38, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso successfully defended their title against the team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. Here are the re[...] Apr 02 - In the opening bout of WrestleMania 38, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso successfully defended their title against the team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. Here are the re[...]

WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Results (April 2, 2022)

The following are the live results of tonight's WWE WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: SmackDown Tag Team ChampionshipsShinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boo[...] Apr 02 - The following are the live results of tonight's WWE WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: SmackDown Tag Team ChampionshipsShinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boo[...]

Match Order For WWE WrestleMania Saturday - Night 1 Revealed

WWE presents WrestleMania Saturday tonight in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium. Fightful Select has obtained the match order for tonight's big event. - Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs [...] Apr 02 - WWE presents WrestleMania Saturday tonight in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium. Fightful Select has obtained the match order for tonight's big event. - Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs [...]

PHOTO: Steve Austin and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 38

WWE tweeted this photo of Steve Austin with 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker during rehearsals earlier this afternoon at the AT&T stadium, and Austin looks in the best shape for a long time. [...] Apr 02 - WWE tweeted this photo of Steve Austin with 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker during rehearsals earlier this afternoon at the AT&T stadium, and Austin looks in the best shape for a long time. [...]

WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Saturday Kickoff: April 2, 2022

The following is the kickoff show for Night 1 of WrestleMania, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Apr 02 - The following is the kickoff show for Night 1 of WrestleMania, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

Kevin Owens Comments On His Thoughts Ahead Of Steve Austin Segment At WrestleMania

During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kevin Owens discussed his upcoming segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. On his segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38: &ldq[...] Apr 02 - During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kevin Owens discussed his upcoming segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. On his segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38: &ldq[...]

📺 WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Saturday Edition Of The Bump

WWE released today's WrestleMania Saturday edition of The Bump, which features guests, The Miz & Logan Paul, and The Usos. [...] Apr 02 - WWE released today's WrestleMania Saturday edition of The Bump, which features guests, The Miz & Logan Paul, and The Usos. [...]

📸 PHOTO: Logan Paul Reveals His WrestleMania Ring Gear

Logan Paul is set to debut in-ring tonight on WrestleMania Saturday, where he will team with The Miz against Dominik & Rey Mysterio. Logan today posted on Twitter a photo of himself wearing his r[...] Apr 02 - Logan Paul is set to debut in-ring tonight on WrestleMania Saturday, where he will team with The Miz against Dominik & Rey Mysterio. Logan today posted on Twitter a photo of himself wearing his r[...]

Dolph Ziggler Retains WWE NXT Championship At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dolph Ziggler retained the WWE NXT Championship in a high-paced match against Bron Breakker. Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.co[...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dolph Ziggler retained the WWE NXT Championship in a high-paced match against Bron Breakker. Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.co[...]

Gunther Victorious Over LA Knight At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, LA Knight vs. Gunther took place with "The Ring General" picking up the win. Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.com, here is how t[...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, LA Knight vs. Gunther took place with "The Ring General" picking up the win. Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.com, here is how t[...]

Mandy Rose Retains NXT Women’s Championship At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Io Shirai for the NXT women’s title took place. Mandy Rose retained her title. Courtesy [...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Io Shirai for the NXT women’s title took place. Mandy Rose retained her title. Courtesy [...]

MSK Win NXT Tag-Team Championships At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) (c) (with Gunther) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) (with Malcolm Bivens) vs. [...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) (c) (with Gunther) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) (with Malcolm Bivens) vs. [...]

Triple H Returns To WWE Television To Send Off Tommaso Ciampa After His Loss

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo took place with D'Angelo winning the bout. Following the match, the crowd chanted “thank you Ciampa[...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo took place with D'Angelo winning the bout. Following the match, the crowd chanted “thank you Ciampa[...]

Cameron Grimes Wins NXT North American Championship At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes in a ladder match for the NXT North American title took[...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes in a ladder match for the NXT North American title took[...]