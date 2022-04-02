Charlotte Flair Retains SmackDown Women's Title Against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38

"The Queen" Charlotte Flair continues to dominate WWE's Women's Division, as she defeated UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Raw Women's Champion "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey at tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

SmackDown Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

With that said, we see the events that led up to the scheduled SmackDown Women's Championship match on tonight's card.

The match will feature reigning and defending champion Charlotte Flair putting her title on-the-line against women's MMA pioneer and fellow former WrestleMania headliner, "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey.

Once the video package wraps up, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance music of Rousey. She emerges to an enormous pop from the fans in attendance as she begins her long walk to the ring for this highly-anticipated championship contest.

She awaits the entrance of her opponent and after a delay, we hear the theme for Charlotte Flair hit. "The Queen" makes her way to the ring and her music fades down.

We see Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey lock eyes and refuse to look away as the ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for this big title match.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Rousey immediately goes after Charlotte with big kicks and right hands. Charlotte gets in a cheap shot behind the referee's back that allows her to take over on offense.

We see Charlotte remain in control of the offense for several minutes, as she grounds her opponent and keeps her back on the mat to dominate the action.

We briefly see the bout hit the floor at ringside, but Charlotte controls the action out there as well. She brings Rousey back into the ring and puts her right back down on the mat to continue her dominance.

Rousey, who has a bloody mouth, hits a judo throw out of nowhere to shift the momentum in her favor for the first time since the opening bell.

She blasts Charlotte as she charges at her with a big knee to the grill. She goes for the cover, however "The Queen" kicks out at two.

Flair ends up taking back over things and she once again establishes herself in the offensive driver's seat. This continues for a couple of minutes until Rousey once again starts to show signs of life.

Rousey fights from underneath back into competitive form and eventually takes over again. She starts to put it on "The Queen" and nearly finishes her off on a couple of ocassions.

Instead, Charlotte takes back over and goes on to dominate some more. She ultimately gets Rousey down on the mat where she secures her Figure-8 submission hold.

The commentators talk like she's going to tap out for the first time in her career. She does not. After the hold is released, we see Charlotte and Ronda duke it out some more, with each having their moments.

Rousey starts to take over again and she hits her Piper's Pit spot for the second time in the bout. She goes directly into the pin, however Charlotte gets her foot on the ropes due to her ring positioning.

The ref counted to three but jumped up and waved his hands while yelling "No!" so that the time keeper would not ring the bell at ringside. He ultimately does not, however Rousey was still distracted as she thought she won.

This allowed Charlotte to hit her Natural Selection finisher and she goes to finish Rousey off, however Rousey hangs in there again, refusing to be finished and showing a Roddy Piper-like "never say die!" attitude. Rousey avoids being locked in the Natural Selection submission again, but in kicking Charlotte off, the ref is bumped.

Rousey gets Charlotte in a submission of her own, locking her in her trademark armbar. Charlotte taps a ton but the ref is still out so he doesn't see it to call for the bell. Charlotte ends up connecting with a big boot after Rousey lets go of the armbar to check on the ref.

Afterwards, Charlotte gets Rousey down for the cover and the ref is back to make the count. Charlotte wins just like that. She immediately rolls out of the ring and heads to the back as Rousey looks on in disbelief in the ring. That's how this match ends, folks.

Winner and STILL SmackDown Women's Champion: Charlotte Flair