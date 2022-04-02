Cody Rhodes Defeats Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38

Tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event saw the WWE return of Cody Rhodes, who had previously served as an Executive Vice President for All Elite Wrestling. Cody was revealed to be Seth Rollins' mystery opponent, as selected by WWE Chairman & CEO Mr. Vince McMahon.

After a competitive match-up, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins, creating a very special WrestleMania moment in the process.

Results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes

With that said, we see the events that led up to Seth "Freakin'" Rollins' match against the dreaded "To Be Announced (T.B.A.)," who is expected to be a familiar face to AEW fans.

The video package wraps up and it's time to head back down to the ring for our next match. We see Seth "Freakin'" Rollins make his way out as he gets the grand entrance treatment.

He settles in the ring and his music dies down. We hear Rollins off-mic yelling "don't make me wait" as there is a lengthy delay before the man he will be facing is revealed.

Finally, some pyro goes off. After another delay, the familiar "Nightmare Family" logo flashes across the screen inside the AT&T Stadium. The same theme used in AEW plays now as Cody Rhodes finally emerges and begins making his way to the ring.

The crowd gives him the main event level Superstar treatment and he begins to walk down to the ring. The crowd is still going nuts when his music finally cuts off a couple of minutes later.

Cody and Seth Rollins are both in the ring now in opposite corners ready to do battle. The bell sounds and this one gets off-and-running. The crowd is still going absolutely bonkers.

We see the two circle each other as they get ready to lock up. They lock up and finally get after it. Neither guy establishes the offensive lead over the other in the first minutes of the bout.

Eventually we see Cody arm-drag Rollins down a couple of times. Rollins pops back up and gets in some shots on Cody. He looks to hook the pedigree but Cody avoids it. Cody looks to hit his Cross-Rhodes finisher but he too doesn't hit it.

Both guys end up crashing and burning hard on the floor at ringside. They brawl outside the ring a bit and then the action resumes inside the squared circle once again.

We see Cody get a couple of minutes in the offensive driver's seat, but then Rollins takes over for a long "Freakin'" time as he nearly finishes Cody off with every big move in his arsenal.

He comes super close a few times but ultimately, "The American Nightmare" finds a way to hang on and keep this one alive time after time.

Eventually, we see Cody start to return to dominant form as he takes it to Rollins with virtually everything in his playbook as he tries with everything he's got to finish off the WWE veteran to no avail as well.

The crowd is going one-hundred percent bonkers from the time Cody's music hit until this point in the match, as Cody and Seth are doing their part in putting on an absolute show-stealing performance here on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

Ultimately, Cody fails once again to put Rollins away after a high spot. Rollins ends up locking Cody in the Pedigree -- and he hits it. He immediately goes for the cover, yet Cody again manages to kick out before the count of three.

Now we see Cody regain the offensive lead again. He goes on to hit Rollins with three Cross-Rhodes finishers in a row. When he thinks about going for a forth one, he stops and while Rollins is on dizzy street barely able to stand, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes summons the energy and spirit of his legendary father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes.

He blasts Seth with some punches and rev'ing up for the big bionic elbow before putting an exclamation point on this one with a fourth and final Cross-Rhodes finisher. He goes for the follow-up pin and gets the three-count.

Cody Rhodes has his first major WrestleMania moment in the bag now as he returns to WWE for another run in the company. You could say he got off to a good start, but that would be the understatement of the century.

Winner: Cody Rhodes