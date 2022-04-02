WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Cody Rhodes Defeats Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 02, 2022
Tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event saw the WWE return of Cody Rhodes, who had previously served as an Executive Vice President for All Elite Wrestling. Cody was revealed to be Seth Rollins' mystery opponent, as selected by WWE Chairman & CEO Mr. Vince McMahon.
After a competitive match-up, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins, creating a very special WrestleMania moment in the process.
With that said, we see the events that led up to Seth "Freakin'" Rollins' match against the dreaded "To Be Announced (T.B.A.)," who is expected to be a familiar face to AEW fans.
The video package wraps up and it's time to head back down to the ring for our next match. We see Seth "Freakin'" Rollins make his way out as he gets the grand entrance treatment.
He settles in the ring and his music dies down. We hear Rollins off-mic yelling "don't make me wait" as there is a lengthy delay before the man he will be facing is revealed.
Finally, some pyro goes off. After another delay, the familiar "Nightmare Family" logo flashes across the screen inside the AT&T Stadium. The same theme used in AEW plays now as Cody Rhodes finally emerges and begins making his way to the ring.
The crowd gives him the main event level Superstar treatment and he begins to walk down to the ring. The crowd is still going nuts when his music finally cuts off a couple of minutes later.
Cody and Seth Rollins are both in the ring now in opposite corners ready to do battle. The bell sounds and this one gets off-and-running. The crowd is still going absolutely bonkers.
We see the two circle each other as they get ready to lock up. They lock up and finally get after it. Neither guy establishes the offensive lead over the other in the first minutes of the bout.
Eventually we see Cody arm-drag Rollins down a couple of times. Rollins pops back up and gets in some shots on Cody. He looks to hook the pedigree but Cody avoids it. Cody looks to hit his Cross-Rhodes finisher but he too doesn't hit it.
Both guys end up crashing and burning hard on the floor at ringside. They brawl outside the ring a bit and then the action resumes inside the squared circle once again.
We see Cody get a couple of minutes in the offensive driver's seat, but then Rollins takes over for a long "Freakin'" time as he nearly finishes Cody off with every big move in his arsenal.
He comes super close a few times but ultimately, "The American Nightmare" finds a way to hang on and keep this one alive time after time.
Eventually, we see Cody start to return to dominant form as he takes it to Rollins with virtually everything in his playbook as he tries with everything he's got to finish off the WWE veteran to no avail as well.
The crowd is going one-hundred percent bonkers from the time Cody's music hit until this point in the match, as Cody and Seth are doing their part in putting on an absolute show-stealing performance here on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."
Ultimately, Cody fails once again to put Rollins away after a high spot. Rollins ends up locking Cody in the Pedigree -- and he hits it. He immediately goes for the cover, yet Cody again manages to kick out before the count of three.
Now we see Cody regain the offensive lead again. He goes on to hit Rollins with three Cross-Rhodes finishers in a row. When he thinks about going for a forth one, he stops and while Rollins is on dizzy street barely able to stand, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes summons the energy and spirit of his legendary father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes.
He blasts Seth with some punches and rev'ing up for the big bionic elbow before putting an exclamation point on this one with a fourth and final Cross-Rhodes finisher. He goes for the follow-up pin and gets the three-count.
Cody Rhodes has his first major WrestleMania moment in the bag now as he returns to WWE for another run in the company. You could say he got off to a good start, but that would be the understatement of the century.
Apr 02 - "The Queen" Charlotte Flair continues to dominate WWE's Women's Division, as she defeated UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Raw Women's Champion "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey at tonight's WrestleMania 38&n[...]
Apr 02 - Tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event saw the WWE return of Cody Rhodes, who had previously served as an Executive Vice President for All Elite Wrestling. Cody was revealed to be Seth[...]
Apr 02
Cody Rhodes Returns To WWE At WrestleMania 38 In a moment that left the WWE Universe staring in disbelief: "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes has arrived in WWE at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes was revealed as the hand-picked choice of Vince McMahon[...]
Apr 02 - In a moment that left the WWE Universe staring in disbelief: "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes has arrived in WWE at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes was revealed as the hand-picked choice of Vince McMahon[...]
Apr 02 - Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to become the brand new Raw Women's Champion at tonight's WrestleMania 38 event. Results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Raw Women's ChampionshipBec[...]
Apr 02 - Rick Boogs has suffered a knee/leg injury at WrestleMania Saturday. Boogs was injured during the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match and post-match was carried backstage as he was unable to walk hi[...]
Apr 02 - The team of Logan Paul and The Miz defeated the father-and-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. However, The Miz would then deliver a Skull-Crushing Finale to Logan Paul after [...]
Apr 02 - In the second match of tonight's WrestleMania pay-per-view, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Baron Corbin with a Claymore Kick. Courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Happ[...]
Apr 02 - In the opening bout of WrestleMania 38, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso successfully defended their title against the team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. Here are the re[...]
Apr 02 - WWE tweeted this photo of Steve Austin with 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker during rehearsals earlier this afternoon at the AT&T stadium, and Austin looks in the best shape for a long time.
[...]
Apr 02 - During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kevin Owens discussed his upcoming segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. On his segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38: &ldq[...]
Apr 02 - Logan Paul is set to debut in-ring tonight on WrestleMania Saturday, where he will team with The Miz against Dominik & Rey Mysterio. Logan today posted on Twitter a photo of himself wearing his r[...]
Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dolph Ziggler retained the WWE NXT Championship in a high-paced match against Bron Breakker. Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.co[...]
Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, LA Knight vs. Gunther took place with "The Ring General" picking up the win. Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.com, here is how t[...]
Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Io Shirai for the NXT women’s title took place. Mandy Rose retained her title. Courtesy [...]
Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) (c) (with Gunther) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) (with Malcolm Bivens) vs. [...]
Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes in a ladder match for the NXT North American title took[...]
Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez defeated Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) by pinfall with a little help from Wendy Chu. Courtesy [...]
Apr 02
WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results - April 2, 2022 WWE NXT: STAND & DELIVER RESULTS, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. McKenzie Mitchell, Beth Phoenix and Sam Roberts welcome us inside the American Airlines Ce[...]
Apr 02 - WWE NXT: STAND & DELIVER RESULTS, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. McKenzie Mitchell, Beth Phoenix and Sam Roberts welcome us inside the American Airlines Ce[...]
Apr 02 - WWE President Nick Khan discussed why it is so difficult to create WWE stars in 2022 during an interview on The Town podcast. WWE recently changed its approach with regards to new talent with th[...]
Apr 02 - During a recent media scrum for the AdFreeShows’ Supershow Live event, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff addressed his tension with AEW President Tony Khan. On his tensions with Tony Khan:
[...]