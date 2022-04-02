Cody Rhodes Returns To WWE At WrestleMania 38

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 02, 2022

In a moment that left the WWE Universe staring in disbelief: "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes has arrived in WWE at WrestleMania 38.

Rhodes was revealed as the hand-picked choice of Vince McMahon to be Seth Rollins' opponent.

Cody Rhodes made his entrance with full American Nightmare graphics and his original AEW music, "Kingdom" by Downstait.

Check out the video below.