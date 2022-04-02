Bianca Belair Defeats Becky Lynch for Raw Women's Title at WrestleMania 38

Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to become the brand new Raw Women's Champion at tonight's WrestleMania 38 event.

Results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Raw Women's Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Once the package wraps up, we hear the sounds of the theme music of "Big Time Becks" as Becky Lynch makes her way out and heads down to the ring with a grand entrance as she drives a car in and exits with a bunch of extras on stage.

After she settles inside the squared circle, "The Man" watches on as the theme for "The EST of WWE" hits.

With that said, out comes Bianca Belair ready for action in this title rematch that she has been waiting for since their first one ended in under a minute earlier this year. She gets an even more grand entrance, complete with a big band and extras filling the stage as well.

They did everything they could to give this the big match feel since the pre-match video package ended. The bell sounds to get this one off-and-running and they get a standing ovation as they each look around at the sea of fans inside AT&T Stadium.

Belair extends her hand to Lynch with a smile. Lynch with a strike, Summerslam Finish to no avail, as Lynch looks to finish her off in seconds again but isn't able to. We see Belair go for her KOD finisher to no avail.

Lynch takes Belair down with her finisher, Belair kicks out at the 2.9999. She almost did repeat SummerSlam after all. Ultimately, she did not.

Dis-Arm-Her, Belair gets to the ropes just in time. Lynch again with a cover, Belair kicks out again. And again with the hook of the leg, Lynch not giving up. A few times we see this one nearly end before it even gets started.

Lynch puts her head on the top rope, re-thinking her strategy as Belair craddle's for the cover, a reversal for the cover, Lynch attempts to use the ropes for leverage, the ref notices and stops the cover.

More back and forth covers by both superstars. Lynch shakes her head in disbelief with a smile. Belair holding her head and writhing in pain. Lynch drags Belair to the corner of the ring.

Lynch heads all the way to the top, nobody home! Belair with a Dis-Arm-Her of her own in the center of the ring! Lynch drags her way to the ropes, getting her foot on the rope for the break. Back and forth covers and reversals again.

Both women make their way back to their feet. More reversal roll-up covers. Lynch with a boot the mid-section of Belair. Lynch using Bianca's hair to drag her to the outside of the ring now. A tug-of-war at ringside. Lynch throws Belair into the steel stairs at ringside. The referee begins the count as Lynch returns to the ring.

Belair returns to the ring, Lynch with a Suplex and some s*** talking before lifting Belair for another takedown and cover. Belair kicking out at the two. Becksploder Suplexes have worn Belair down at this point.

A confident Lynch sends Belair neck first into the middle rope. Lynch trash talking Belair who is again writhing in pain inside the ring. Belair able to side-step and land a hard shot from the apron. Belair gets a Super Kick to the mid-section leaving her on the top rope hanging.

Lynch heads up top and slams Belair into the ring for a cover. Belair able to kick out. Lynch back to her feet, landing a Stomp to the midsection of Belair. Several Strikes by Lynch who is in control with a Chinlock, taking the energy out of Belair.

Belair finally escapes. Lynch counters and a Double Underhook Suplex into an Armbar. Belair flailing, countering getting Lynch's shoulder's down for a cover, Lynch readjusts for another Arm Bar, switching to a Triangle.

Belair back to her feet, lifting Lynch with her EST power. Lynch and Belair spill out to the outside. Nobody moving at ringside as the referee begins the count. Both women begin to stir at the four. We see a quick replay.

Belair returns at the seven. Lynch drags Belair back out. Spring back into a Suplex. Lynch planted on the outside, the referee again begins the count. Belair powers up, sending Lynch into the corner of the ring. Belair gets the cover now, Lynch kicking out at the two. Belair hypes up, getting back to her feet.

Lynch gets a cover. Double Underhook, FACE FIRST goes Becky Lynch. Belair to the cover, for the two count, just in the nick of time. Both women make their way to the top turnbuckle, Lynch grabbing Belair in a Front Face Lock, Lynch climbs up, Belair drops Lynch, hanging her across the top turnbuckle.

Belair, climbs to the middle turnbuckle, 450 Splash for the cover, Lynch kicks out! 70,000+ people STUNNED! Belair flails around on the canvas in disbelief. Lynch hanging onto the ropes for dear life. Lynch heads to the top turnbuckle, both feet to the face of Belair for the cover.

Belair kicks out! A stunned Becky Lynch. Spinebuster by Belair! A Moonsault blocked by Lynch. Dis-Arm-Her, reversal! Counters back and forth with roll up reversals. Belair sent face first into the bottom turnbuckle.

Belair looks for the KOD, to no avail, Lynch falls to ringside. Belair rolls out, grabbing Lynch, throwing her back in the ring. Lynch quickly rolls back out of the ring, grabbing Belair by the hair, Lynch slams Belair into the post, Lynch grabs Belair, slamming her on the steel stairs at ringside. The referee begins the count. The crowd begins to chant! Belair back in at the 9!

Lynch with a roll up, Belair kicks out at the two! Lynch with a meltdown, slamming the back of Belair! Lynch looks defeated, but grabs Belair, lifting her to her feet. KOD in the center of the ring for the three count pin and win! New Champion, BIANCA BELAIR!!

Winner and NEW Raw Women's Champion: Bianca Belair