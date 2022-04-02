Rick Boogs Injured At WrestleMania, Carried Backstage Post-Match
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 02, 2022
Rick Boogs has suffered a knee/leg injury at WrestleMania Saturday.
Boogs was injured during the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match and post-match was carried backstage as he was unable to walk himself.
Check out a photo below of Boogs being attended to.
