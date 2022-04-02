Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

LIKE us on Facebook

Poor Boogs! Did they fire the stretcher? Hope he’s back in action ASAP #WrestleMania38 pic.twitter.com/Wqe2nVr4R8

Check out a photo below of Boogs being attended to.

Boogs was injured during the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match and post-match was carried backstage as he was unable to walk himself.

» More News From This Feed

Cody Rhodes Returns To WWE At WrestleMania 38

In a moment that left the WWE Universe staring in disbelief: "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes has arrived in WWE at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes was r[...] Apr 02 - In a moment that left the WWE Universe staring in disbelief: "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes has arrived in WWE at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes was r[...]

Bianca Belair Defeats Becky Lynch for Raw Women's Title at WrestleMania 38

Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to become the brand new Raw Women's Champion at tonight's WrestleMania 38 event. Results courtesy of Mat[...] Apr 02 - Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to become the brand new Raw Women's Champion at tonight's WrestleMania 38 event. Results courtesy of Mat[...]

Rick Boogs Injured At WrestleMania, Carried Backstage Post-Match

Rick Boogs has suffered a knee/leg injury at WrestleMania Saturday. Boogs was injured during the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match and post-match[...] Apr 02 - Rick Boogs has suffered a knee/leg injury at WrestleMania Saturday. Boogs was injured during the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match and post-match[...]

The Miz & Logan Paul Defeat Rey & Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38, Miz Attacks Paul After Match

The team of Logan Paul and The Miz defeated the father-and-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. However, The Miz would then de[...] Apr 02 - The team of Logan Paul and The Miz defeated the father-and-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. However, The Miz would then de[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Happy Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 38

In the second match of tonight's WrestleMania pay-per-view, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Baron Corbin with a Claymore[...] Apr 02 - In the second match of tonight's WrestleMania pay-per-view, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Baron Corbin with a Claymore[...]

The Usos Retain SmackDown Tag Team Titles Against Nakamura & Boogs at WrestleMania 38

In the opening bout of WrestleMania 38, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso successfully defended their title against the team of [...] Apr 02 - In the opening bout of WrestleMania 38, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso successfully defended their title against the team of [...]

WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Results (April 2, 2022)

The following are the live results of tonight's WWE WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: SmackDown Tag [...] Apr 02 - The following are the live results of tonight's WWE WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: SmackDown Tag [...]

Match Order For WWE WrestleMania Saturday - Night 1 Revealed

WWE presents WrestleMania Saturday tonight in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium. Fightful Select has obtained the match order for tonight's big e[...] Apr 02 - WWE presents WrestleMania Saturday tonight in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium. Fightful Select has obtained the match order for tonight's big e[...]

PHOTO: Steve Austin and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 38

WWE tweeted this photo of Steve Austin with 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker during rehearsals earlier this afternoon at the AT&T stadium, an[...] Apr 02 - WWE tweeted this photo of Steve Austin with 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker during rehearsals earlier this afternoon at the AT&T stadium, an[...]

WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Saturday Kickoff: April 2, 2022

The following is the kickoff show for Night 1 of WrestleMania, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Apr 02 - The following is the kickoff show for Night 1 of WrestleMania, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

Kevin Owens Comments On His Thoughts Ahead Of Steve Austin Segment At WrestleMania

During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kevin Owens discussed his upcoming segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. On his seg[...] Apr 02 - During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kevin Owens discussed his upcoming segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. On his seg[...]

📺 WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Saturday Edition Of The Bump

WWE released today's WrestleMania Saturday edition of The Bump, which features guests, The Miz & Logan Paul, and The Usos. [...] Apr 02 - WWE released today's WrestleMania Saturday edition of The Bump, which features guests, The Miz & Logan Paul, and The Usos. [...]

📸 PHOTO: Logan Paul Reveals His WrestleMania Ring Gear

Logan Paul is set to debut in-ring tonight on WrestleMania Saturday, where he will team with The Miz against Dominik & Rey Mysterio. Logan today [...] Apr 02 - Logan Paul is set to debut in-ring tonight on WrestleMania Saturday, where he will team with The Miz against Dominik & Rey Mysterio. Logan today [...]

Dolph Ziggler Retains WWE NXT Championship At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dolph Ziggler retained the WWE NXT Championship in a high-paced match against Bron Breakker. C[...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dolph Ziggler retained the WWE NXT Championship in a high-paced match against Bron Breakker. C[...]

Gunther Victorious Over LA Knight At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, LA Knight vs. Gunther took place with "The Ring General" picking up the win. Courtesy of our&n[...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, LA Knight vs. Gunther took place with "The Ring General" picking up the win. Courtesy of our&n[...]

Mandy Rose Retains NXT Women’s Championship At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Io Shirai for the NXT women’s title took[...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Io Shirai for the NXT women’s title took[...]

MSK Win NXT Tag-Team Championships At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) (c) (with Gunther) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius [...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) (c) (with Gunther) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius [...]

Triple H Returns To WWE Television To Send Off Tommaso Ciampa After His Loss

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo took place with D'Angelo winning the bout. Following th[...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo took place with D'Angelo winning the bout. Following th[...]

Cameron Grimes Wins NXT North American Championship At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes in a [...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes in a [...]

Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai Win NXT Women’s Tag Titles During Stand & Deliver Kickoff Show

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez defeated Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) by pin[...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez defeated Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) by pin[...]

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results - April 2, 2022

WWE NXT: STAND & DELIVER RESULTS, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. McKenzie Mitchell, Beth Phoenix and Sam [...] Apr 02 - WWE NXT: STAND & DELIVER RESULTS, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. McKenzie Mitchell, Beth Phoenix and Sam [...]

Nick Khan Comments On Why It’s Difficult To Create New WWE Stars Today

WWE President Nick Khan discussed why it is so difficult to create WWE stars in 2022 during an interview on The Town podcast. WWE recently chang[...] Apr 02 - WWE President Nick Khan discussed why it is so difficult to create WWE stars in 2022 during an interview on The Town podcast. WWE recently chang[...]

Eric Bischoff Addresses His Issues With Tony Khan’s Recent Comments

During a recent media scrum for the AdFreeShows’ Supershow Live event, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff addressed his tension with AEW President [...] Apr 02 - During a recent media scrum for the AdFreeShows’ Supershow Live event, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff addressed his tension with AEW President [...]

Why WWE Have Booked Drew McIntyre The Way They Have This WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin will face off at WrestleMania 38 this weekend, however many of McIntyres fans are not happy he has been given such a lo[...] Apr 02 - Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin will face off at WrestleMania 38 this weekend, however many of McIntyres fans are not happy he has been given such a lo[...]