The Miz & Logan Paul Defeat Rey & Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38, Miz Attacks Paul After Match

The team of Logan Paul and The Miz defeated the father-and-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. However, The Miz would then deliver a Skull-Crushing Finale to Logan Paul after the match.

The Mysterio's vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

When we return inside the AT&T Stadium, we are joined by the other WWE commentary team, as Jimmy Smith welcomes us back and introduces Corey Graves and Byron Saxton on the broadcast beside him.

From there, Dominick and Rey Mysterio pop up from beneath the center stage as their entrance theme airs through the speakers in the arena. The pyro goes off around them as they make their way down the ramp and towards the ring.

Their opponent's music sounds next. "AWEEEE-SOME!!" The Miz makes his way to the stage as we see the crowd with their thumbs down as the "Boo". Miz points to the top of the stage as his tag-team partner Logan Paul makes his way out and the two hype up. Their pyro goes off around the stage.

Logan Paul has his Pokemon card around his neck like a warrior. The two make their way to the ring where The Mysterio's await.

For you Pokemon fans out there, Logan wore the most expensive Pokemon card ever sold in a special case around his neck for his entrance alongside "The Most Must-See WWE Superstar in History."

All four men are in the ring and it's time to get this featured tag bout underway. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

All four men are in the ring and it's time to get this featured tag bout underway. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Rey points to Logan, however Miz starts things off with Mysterio. Paul diverts Rey's attention as he and Miz team up early on. Logan tags in, going after the ribs of Mysterio with the assist from The Miz.

Logan Paul with a split, but at the wrong time, gets taken down by Rey. Dominick tags in as Logan tags out, telling Miz "Go get 'em". A near fall with a kick out. Dominick takes down Miz.

Moonsault on Miz. Two for One Special courtesy of Dominick taking Miz and Paul out of the ring. Dominick lands on Miz at ringside. Match returns to the ring.

Miz and Rey on the outside. Cheap shot by Logan Paul on Dominick in the ring while ref was turned. Paul with a take-down and a cover on Dominick, Dominick kicks out at the two. Paul jaw-jacking with Rey Mysterio before tagging The Miz back in.

Double team kicks by Miz and Paul on Dominick. Logan exits the ring, Miz with the cover, Dominick kicks out at the two. Dominick reaching to tag in his dad, to no avail as Miz assists him back to his feet. Miz backslides down Dominick who gets the cover, Miz kicking out at the two.

Logan Paul tags back in. A boot to the face of Dominick by Paul in the corner. Paul flying from the corner, getting the cover on Dominick! Impressive, can't lie. The crowd pops.

The Miz tags back in, more double team action as Dominick is taken down in the opposing corner of the ring. Tornado DDT takes down The Miz, Dominick hitting Paul three different times, taking him down off the apron.

Rey finally tags in and comes in hot! Hurricanrana to kick off, Sunset Flip, kick to the jaw for the cover. Miz kicks out at the two! Rey heads out to the apron, climbing to the top turnbuckle, getting the cover, Logan Paul breaks the cover.

A craddle by The Miz, Rey kicking out at the two, just in time. Miz set up for the 6-1-9, Tornado DDT instead for the cover, getting the two count on a stunned Miz.

A look of frustration by Rey Mysterio. Miz back to his feet, a Suplex by Rey, then a second Suplex, and no Three Amigo's as Miz sends Rey into the turnbuckle.

Paul tags in, looking evil into the camera before assisting Rey back to his feet. "Watch this!" Paul shouts, impressive Suplex, Paul with a second Suplex, and Paul hits the Three Amigos. The disrespect! The crowd boo's. He follows that up with the Eddie Guerrero-style frog splash off the top for a close near fall.

From there, The Mysterio's fire up for an offensive comeback, which included a couple of 6-1-9 spots and even the west coast pop.

Unfortunately, however, we see Miz hit a Skull Crushing Finale out of nowhere and make the cover for the pin fall victory. The Miz and Logan Paul win in an entertaining match. Good stuff here.

Winners: The Miz & Logan Paul

After The Match: The Miz Attacks Logan Paul

As they celebrate their victory, out of the clear blue, The Miz blasts his own partner, taking Logan Paul down with a Skull Crushing Finale.

It looks like Logan Paul isn't done with WWE just yet based on that post-match angle.

The Miz exits the ring after getting an enormous baby face pop from the crowd. We head to another commercial break after seeing Logan Paul stare on in disbelief as Miz heads to the back.